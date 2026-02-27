67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

by

Perspective is a powerful thing—more powerful than most people give it credit for.

With just the right angle, a toy car can appear as tall as a skyscraper, and a skyscraper can appear as small as a toy car. Two people hugging can suddenly resemble a biblically accurate angel. A perfectly normal street can look like it’s folding in on itself like something out of a Christopher Nolan film.

As mind-boggling as it is, though, it’s also pretty fun, which is exactly why we’ve put together this compilation of truly confusing photographs that will have you stopping mid-scroll to figure out what on earth is going on. Scroll down below to gve your eyes a workout!

#1 Caution Tape Not Helping

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: icleanjaxfl

#2 Special Doggo

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: ArmokPL

#3 It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It’s Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: joalllucas

#4 A Guy About To Demolish A Building With His Foot

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: ThunderAlex2

#5 Flying Winter Sports

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: supernasty

#6 Thought My Dog Was Impaled By This Table

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: happilykoala

#7 Ice Fishing Inside Of A Tent On The Ice

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: mstrozzi

#8 Caught A Cat Playing With A Feather

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Odd_Key_9191

#9 That’s… Not An Arm’s Length

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: No-Brain-338

#10 Sleeping Black Cat Is Like A Portal To Another Universe

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: inthebeninggging

#11 Family Selfie. I Have No Legs

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: BeardoGREG

#12 Oh No There’s A Hole In The Cat

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: SamMac62

#13 Mantis Stealing A Domino’s Sign

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: speedycat2014

#14 Carpet At My Work

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: LonelyBuddhaa

#15 Just A Cat Sleeping In A Clear Blue Sky

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: alchemycolor

#16 Floating Trashcan Lid

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: whose-army

#17 Too Many Legs

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: doradiamond

#18 Was Taking A Picture Of My Horse Yawning And Suddenly, Xenomorph Horse

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Theonlykyla

#19 This Picture I Took Of Two Swans That Looks Like One Swan With A Smaller Second Head

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Im_DIzE

#20 These Water Splashes Look Like A Mountain Range

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#21 It Looks Like The Crane Goes Behind The Cloud

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: aloiszirconia

#22 A Distant Galaxy? No, Just My Campfire In The Snow

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: U235EU

#23 Supervillain Two-Face

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: SeaPrince

#24 Catdog? Dogdog?

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: NicholasAvalon

#25 Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Leave6921

#26 This Crane Looks Like It’s Wearing My Sneakers

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: kardashevy

#27 Never Skip Arm Day

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Gabesdefig

#28 We Got A Floater

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: whywee

#29 10ft Tall Basketball Player Dunks Ball With Ease

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: fuqq_master

#30 Headstand

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: ob520

#31 Cat With A Small Face

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: HighLowJumpKick

#32 Don’t Jump Turtles

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: hater_core

#33 It’s A Driving Dog

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Jbooxie

#34 Reflection On Date

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Kryczka88

#35 Bottom Left Corner Of TV Looks Folded Out

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: immanuellalala

#36 Sitting In A Car That Is On A Train Going Over The North Sea

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: P_Y_R_O

#37 The Tail Looks Like It Turns Into A Paw

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: CarlosDangerzone

#38 A Floating Trash Can

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: sf49erfan

#39 The Reflection Of The Center Building Makes The Glass Tower On The Right Look Transparent

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: drpiotrowski

#40 Gus Has Found The Portal

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: 24Canoe

#41 Just Couldn’t Hold It At The Tuileries, Paris

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Dhorlin

#42 Floating Bunny

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: StarLink97

#43 Looks Like We Switched Arms

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Wucifer85

#44 Floating In Two Dimensions

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Xerga

#45 I Thought It Was Floating

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Hlkx3

#46 Just A Guy Wearing A Hoodie

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: zaferemre

#47 Grinch Remake

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: marmusha

#48 Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: EasternKanyeWest

#49 The Cows Are Long In France

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: stealinggreen

#50 I Laughed So Hard At Myself, I Figured I Can’t Keep This From The World

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: lisapmg

#51 Guy Behind Wife Snuck His Rather Large Hand On Her Shoulder, While Kid Behind Me Cupped A Feel Around My Love Handles

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: SammoB

#52 Nice

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Vlajko9898

#53 Refusing To Grow Up

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Temporary_Big8747

#54 My Father And I Are The Same Height

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: whod_of_thunk

#55 Floating Treetop

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: striketrooper

#56 He Melted Into A Big Puddle Of Cat

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: tremillow

#57 Wall Poster Advert Reflected At Supermarket

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: _coffeeinjapan

#58 My Carrot Resembles A Proportionate Pointer Finger

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: thejppass

#59 Window Reflection Produces A Ghost Building In The Horizon

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: dperezk

#60 Evening Light On A Wood Table Makes It Look Like Alaska’s Kachemak Bay Is Pouring Into The Cabin

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Studiodaddyo

#61 Is My Cat Going Up Or Down The Stairs?

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: rockstunt

#62 Curling Stones In The Back Somehow Look Bigger

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Trabalhomem

#63 Giant Lamp

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Quelair

#64 One Picture

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Soulless Being Or…

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: childish__slambino

#66 Kicking Back

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: Kingsteven01

#67 Foot Hand

67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Image source: onionrings4eva

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Banshee’s Final Season Begins in a Dark, (mostly) Quiet Place
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2016
33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
US Hockey Team’s White House Visit Sparks Frenzied Reactions After Video Surfaces Of The Food
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2026
This Instagram Is So Satisfying It Will Give You An Eyegasm
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Artist Creates Humorous Paintings Inspired By Digital Trends (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Great White Shark
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025