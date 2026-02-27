67 Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (New Pics)

Perspective is a powerful thing—more powerful than most people give it credit for.
With just the right angle, a toy car can appear as tall as a skyscraper, and a skyscraper can appear as small as a toy car. Two people hugging can suddenly resemble a biblically accurate angel. A perfectly normal street can look like it’s folding in on itself like something out of a Christopher Nolan film.
As mind-boggling as it is, though, it’s also pretty fun, which is exactly why we’ve put together this compilation of truly confusing photographs that will have you stopping mid-scroll to figure out what on earth is going on. Scroll down below to gve your eyes a workout!
#1 Caution Tape Not Helping
Image source: icleanjaxfl
#2 Special Doggo
Image source: ArmokPL
#3 It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It’s Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College
Image source: joalllucas
#4 A Guy About To Demolish A Building With His Foot
Image source: ThunderAlex2
#5 Flying Winter Sports
Image source: supernasty
#6 Thought My Dog Was Impaled By This Table
Image source: happilykoala
#7 Ice Fishing Inside Of A Tent On The Ice
Image source: mstrozzi
#8 Caught A Cat Playing With A Feather
Image source: Odd_Key_9191
#9 That’s… Not An Arm’s Length
Image source: No-Brain-338
#10 Sleeping Black Cat Is Like A Portal To Another Universe
Image source: inthebeninggging
#11 Family Selfie. I Have No Legs
Image source: BeardoGREG
#12 Oh No There’s A Hole In The Cat
Image source: SamMac62
#13 Mantis Stealing A Domino’s Sign
Image source: speedycat2014
#14 Carpet At My Work
Image source: LonelyBuddhaa
#15 Just A Cat Sleeping In A Clear Blue Sky
Image source: alchemycolor
#16 Floating Trashcan Lid
Image source: whose-army
#17 Too Many Legs
Image source: doradiamond
#18 Was Taking A Picture Of My Horse Yawning And Suddenly, Xenomorph Horse
Image source: Theonlykyla
#19 This Picture I Took Of Two Swans That Looks Like One Swan With A Smaller Second Head
Image source: Im_DIzE
#20 These Water Splashes Look Like A Mountain Range
Image source: reddit.com
#21 It Looks Like The Crane Goes Behind The Cloud
Image source: aloiszirconia
#22 A Distant Galaxy? No, Just My Campfire In The Snow
Image source: U235EU
#23 Supervillain Two-Face
Image source: SeaPrince
#24 Catdog? Dogdog?
Image source: NicholasAvalon
#25 Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend
Image source: Ok_Leave6921
#26 This Crane Looks Like It’s Wearing My Sneakers
Image source: kardashevy
#27 Never Skip Arm Day
Image source: Gabesdefig
#28 We Got A Floater
Image source: whywee
#29 10ft Tall Basketball Player Dunks Ball With Ease
Image source: fuqq_master
#30 Headstand
Image source: ob520
#31 Cat With A Small Face
Image source: HighLowJumpKick
#32 Don’t Jump Turtles
Image source: hater_core
#33 It’s A Driving Dog
Image source: Jbooxie
#34 Reflection On Date
Image source: Kryczka88
#35 Bottom Left Corner Of TV Looks Folded Out
Image source: immanuellalala
#36 Sitting In A Car That Is On A Train Going Over The North Sea
Image source: P_Y_R_O
#37 The Tail Looks Like It Turns Into A Paw
Image source: CarlosDangerzone
#38 A Floating Trash Can
Image source: sf49erfan
#39 The Reflection Of The Center Building Makes The Glass Tower On The Right Look Transparent
Image source: drpiotrowski
#40 Gus Has Found The Portal
Image source: 24Canoe
#41 Just Couldn’t Hold It At The Tuileries, Paris
Image source: Dhorlin
#42 Floating Bunny
Image source: StarLink97
#43 Looks Like We Switched Arms
Image source: Wucifer85
#44 Floating In Two Dimensions
Image source: Xerga
#45 I Thought It Was Floating
Image source: Hlkx3
#46 Just A Guy Wearing A Hoodie
Image source: zaferemre
#47 Grinch Remake
Image source: marmusha
#48 Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason
Image source: EasternKanyeWest
#49 The Cows Are Long In France
Image source: stealinggreen
#50 I Laughed So Hard At Myself, I Figured I Can’t Keep This From The World
Image source: lisapmg
#51 Guy Behind Wife Snuck His Rather Large Hand On Her Shoulder, While Kid Behind Me Cupped A Feel Around My Love Handles
Image source: SammoB
#52 Nice
Image source: Vlajko9898
#53 Refusing To Grow Up
Image source: Temporary_Big8747
#54 My Father And I Are The Same Height
Image source: whod_of_thunk
#55 Floating Treetop
Image source: striketrooper
#56 He Melted Into A Big Puddle Of Cat
Image source: tremillow
#57 Wall Poster Advert Reflected At Supermarket
Image source: _coffeeinjapan
#58 My Carrot Resembles A Proportionate Pointer Finger
Image source: thejppass
#59 Window Reflection Produces A Ghost Building In The Horizon
Image source: dperezk
#60 Evening Light On A Wood Table Makes It Look Like Alaska’s Kachemak Bay Is Pouring Into The Cabin
Image source: Studiodaddyo
#61 Is My Cat Going Up Or Down The Stairs?
Image source: rockstunt
#62 Curling Stones In The Back Somehow Look Bigger
Image source: Trabalhomem
#63 Giant Lamp
Image source: Quelair
#64 One Picture
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Soulless Being Or…
Image source: childish__slambino
#66 Kicking Back
Image source: Kingsteven01
#67 Foot Hand
Image source: onionrings4eva
