Brad Wilk: Bio And Career Highlights

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Brad Wilk: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Brad Wilk

September 5, 1968

Portland, Oregon, US

58 Years Old

Virgo

Brad Wilk: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Brad Wilk?

Bradley Joseph Wilk is an American drummer, widely recognized for his powerful and precise rhythmic contributions to rock music. He has shaped the sound of several influential bands with his distinctive style.

Wilk rose to prominence as a co-founder of Rage Against the Machine in 1991, with the band’s self-titled debut album quickly achieving multi-platinum status. His drumming provided an unshakable foundation for their politically charged anthems.

Early Life and Education

Born in Portland, Oregon, Brad Wilk spent his early childhood in Chicago before his family settled in Southern California. He developed a passion for drumming at thirteen, influenced by various rock and jazz legends.

Wilk honed his skills while attending William Howard Taft High School in Los Angeles, graduating in 1986. These formative years laid the groundwork for his future as a respected musician.

Notable Relationships

Brad Wilk was married to Selene Vigil from 2005 until their divorce was filed in 2013, with an official separation in 2016. The relationship drew some media attention surrounding their legal proceedings.

Wilk shares two children with Vigil. Following his divorce, he was reportedly in a relationship with actress Juliette Lewis from 2016 to 2019.

Career Highlights

Brad Wilk’s defining work began with co-founding Rage Against the Machine in 1991, a band whose self-titled debut album sold millions of copies worldwide and became a cultural touchstone. Their impactful sound earned them induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Following Rage Against the Machine’s hiatus, Wilk joined Audioslave, a supergroup that released three successful albums between 2002 and 2006, including the chart-topping Out of Exile. His versatile drumming was central to their sound.

Beyond these groups, Wilk also contributed drums to Black Sabbath’s final album, 13, in 2013 and was a member of Prophets of Rage from 2016 to 2019, further solidifying his diverse career.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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