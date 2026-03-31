After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up

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While some folks’ norms and beliefs advise against it, the truth is that it’s best when the people in a long term relationship actually try living together for a bit, just as a measure of their compatibility. Because moving in with someone can often show you exactly who they are.

A woman shared a picture of her long-distance boyfriend’s shower and asked the internet if she was overreacting when the first sight of it caused her to want to dump him immediately. Readers did their best to give her some suggestions and reacted to the image she posted from his home.

The state of someone’s home says a lot about them

After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up

Image credits: Balikye

So one woman immediately considered breaking up with her BF over how dirty his shower was

After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up

Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

She added some minor edits later

After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up

Image credits: Balikye

Commenters were downright shocked at what they saw

After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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