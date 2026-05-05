Family Stunned After Woman Refuses To Shave Her Thick, Long Hair In Solidarity For Teen’s Cancer

One of the most unfair things in the world is seeing kids get cancer. In the U.S., about 15,780 children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer every year. What’s even more devastating to witness is how parents and families have to cope with it. It’s not unusual for them to react in ways that may seem out of line to others.
One woman faced backlash from her boyfriend’s family when she refused to shave her head in solidarity with his 13-year-old sister who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. As a model, her hair was the source of her income, but the family accused her of being vain. Feeling that the family’s anger was misplaced, the woman asked for unbiased opinions on the internet.
This woman’s BF’s family asked her to shave her head in solidarity with his little sister who got a cancer diagnosis
Image credits: peus80 / envato (not the actual photo)
She refused because, as a model, her hair was detrimental to her career
Image credits: MikeShots / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: bfbaldthrow
The girlfriend approaches this situation with empathy: “Emotions are running incredibly high in their family at the moment”
Still, most commenters didn’t think that was an excuse for the family to treat her this way: “This should not be a demand”
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)
After the initial shock subsided, the woman tried to patch things up with her BF’s mom and sister
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)
The girlfriend tried to make it up to the girl by inviting her to have a photoshoot together, but it didn’t work out as planned
Some people thought she made a mistake with the photoshoot appointment, others believed there was nothing she could do right in this terrible situation
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