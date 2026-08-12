Guy Thinks Game Of Thrones Quotes Make Insults Clever, Writes GF Out Of The Story When She Complains

The best part of a new relationship is learning about the other person’s quirks and seeing them in a whole new light as time passes. Unfortunately, folks might even begin to see the subtle red flags of their partner, which can put a huge strain on the relationship.
This is what a woman realized just 2 months into dating her boyfriend, as he always used Game of Thrones lines to demean her. Even though he acted like he was joking, she soon realized that something was deeply wrong between them, and wondered what to do.
More info: Reddit
It can be difficult to come to terms with the fact that the person you love is putting you down, especially if they do it very subtly
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The woman explained that even though both she and her boyfriend, “Paul,” were Game of Thrones fans, he had been using lines from the show to ridicule her
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Even though the poster told “Paul” how his words hurt her, he refused to acknowledge her pain, and then dumped and blocked her when he found that she had posted about him online
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Later on, “Paul” and the woman reconnected after she superliked him on Tinder, and he managed to find the whole conflict between them quite funny
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Since the poster and “Paul” made up again, they decided to resume dating and moved in together, but she ended up having to pay for all the groceries while he bought expensive coffee
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When “Paul” and the woman visited her family for Christmas, he insisted on getting his own fancy coffee, which led to a conflict between them and him dumping her again
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The poster felt heartbroken about the breakup and couldn’t believe that “Paul” would use her and leave her so easily
The woman explained that she and her partner, “Paul,” had been together for 2 months, and that during that time, he had always been super sweet to her. The only problem the woman began to notice was when her boyfriend used Game of Thrones references to make fun of her or ridicule her.
According to mental health professionals, when a loved ones makes subtle backhanded compliments or comments about the other person it could be considered negging. This is a form of emotional manipulation, and people might only be able to recognize that something’s wrong if they feel uncomfortable or confused by their partner’s words.
Eventually, the woman decided to confront Paul about his rude behavior toward her, but he then used a random Game of Thrones quote to brush off her concerns. That’s when she realized that he didn’t have any remorse for his actions, which is why she refused to answer his texts or calls for two days.
It can be quite difficult for people to know how to be vulnerable and express their feelings to a loved one, but counselors explain that it’s better to open up to the other person in the long run. Even though it can be uncomfortable at first, giving voice to your emotions can be very healing.
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Since the woman was quite frustrated at “Paul” for not understanding how she was feeling, she posted about her experience online. Unfortunately, her boyfriend got to know what she had done, and he got mad that so many people were ridiculing him, so he decided to break up with her and block her on Facebook.
Later on, he did reach out to her a few times to get her to take down the story, which she refused to do. Things then began to change between them after the poster superliked “Paul” on Tinder, and they repaired their relationship, which led them to move in together. Unfortunately, old issues began cropping up very soon, especially because of the guy’s expensive coffee habit.
When an important issue has been left unresolved between partners, relationship experts state that it can lead to resentment building up. That’s because people might want their loved ones to address their concerns and change their behavior, rather than just pushing the matter under the rug.
This is exactly what happened between the poster and “Paul” because when he visited her family for Christmas, he refused to have the coffee that they made. The woman also realized that he was using her and confronted him about it, which led to her getting dumped and feeling heartbroken.
Do you think this relationship is salvageable, and what do you feel about “Paul’s” behavior? We’d love to hear your perspective on the story.
Folks were shocked that the poster got back together with her ex despite the way that he had treated her in the past
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