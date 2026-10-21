Guy Destroys GF’s £200 Makeup Collection, Then Lectures Her About Being Too Attached To Her Stuff

Believe it or not, some men still love to tell their partners they “prefer” them without makeup. On the surface, it might sound like an innocent little compliment. But is it really?
For months, a 26-year-old man repeatedly told his 19-year-old girlfriend he preferred her “natural look.” Then one day, while he was getting ready in the bathroom, her expensive makeup bag slipped off the counter and crashed to the floor — breaking almost everything inside.
When she asked him to fix his mistake and help replace the ruined products, he refused and accused her of being materialistic.
Frustrated and confused, she turned to the internet to ask if she was being unreasonable. Read the full story to see how simple questions from strangers helped her uncover a far more sinister truth.
A man told his girlfriend that he accidentally broke her £200 worth of makeup collection
RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
When she asked him to help replace some of the products, he refused and blamed her instead
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
magnific/ Magnific (not the actual photo)
Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Here’s what people in the comments said that eventually helped the woman realize the truth
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