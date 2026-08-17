Belinda Carlisle: Bio And Career Highlights

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Belinda Carlisle: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Belinda Carlisle

August 17, 1958

Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US

68 Years Old

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Belinda Carlisle: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Belinda Carlisle?

Belinda Carlisle is an American singer and songwriter, renowned for her distinctive voice and energetic stage presence. Her career spans decades, impacting both punk and pop music landscapes.

She first gained widespread recognition as the dynamic lead vocalist of The Go-Go’s, whose 1981 debut album Beauty and the Beat soared to the top of the charts. This groundbreaking success marked them as the first all-female band writing and playing their own music to achieve a number one album.

Early Life and Education

Born in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, Belinda Carlisle was the first of seven children to Harold and Joanne Carlisle. Her father abandoned the family when she was five, leading to a childhood often marked by poverty.

She attended Colina Junior High School and later Newbury Park High School, where she was a cheerleader. Carlisle developed an early interest in music, influenced by artists like the Beach Boys and Cat Stevens.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc of stability has marked Belinda Carlisle’s personal life with husband Morgan Mason, whom she married in 1986. Prior to this enduring partnership, Carlisle briefly dated Mike Marshall of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Carlisle shares one son, James Duke Mason, born in 1992, with whom she and Mason have fostered a supportive family environment. The couple currently resides in Mexico City, Mexico.

Career Highlights

Belinda Carlisle rose to fame as the lead vocalist of The Go-Go’s, who achieved monumental success with their 1981 debut album Beauty and the Beat. This groundbreaking work became the first number one album by an all-female band writing and playing their own instruments, selling over seven million records worldwide.

Following The Go-Go’s initial disbandment, Carlisle launched a highly successful solo career, scoring international chart-toppers like the 1987 single “Heaven Is a Place on Earth”. Her autobiography, Lips Unsealed, also became a New York Times Best Seller, expanding her reach beyond music.

The Go-Go’s, with Carlisle, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, solidifying her influence in pop culture.

Signature Quote

“It will shock many – I’ve lived a full life and really enjoyed my time as a pop star.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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