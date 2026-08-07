Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers

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Plenty of people love AI for how quickly it can answer just about any question. The catch is that it also has a well-documented habit of making stuff up and passing it off as fact, which can end up causing some pretty serious problems.

One Redditor has had enough of their boyfriend blindly trusting Google’s AI summaries every time he looks something up. After catching him doing it yet again, they snapped, and a huge fight broke out. Now they’re turning to the internet to figure out whether they went too far.

Read the full story below.

AI can respond to just about any question in seconds, but it also has a habit of getting things wrong

Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers

gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers

So when one man kept relying on it for answers, his partner eventually had enough

Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers

alexlucru123 (not the actual photo)

Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers

Civil_Attempt_5

Many people agreed that the boyfriend’s reaction was way over the top and that relying too heavily on AI summaries is probably not a great idea

Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers

Others, however, felt that neither person handled the disagreement particularly well

Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers
Boyfriend Loses It After Being Asked To Stop Reading “Hallucinated” Google AI Answers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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