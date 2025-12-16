“It Disgusts Him To Look At It”: BF Demands GF Laser Off All Body Hair, Gets Destroyed Online

Hair removal is a personal choice for every woman, yet many choose to get rid of at least some of their body hair. According to one Veet and Stylist survey, 98% of women have removed their body hair at some point. Interestingly, 30% do it for their partners.

But this boyfriend gave his girlfriend a weird ultimatum. He demanded that she laser off all her body hair – yes, all, even her forearms. When she refused, he made it into an ultimatum: either she makes this “silly sacrifice” for him, or they break up. But his girlfriend made a decision he certainly wasn’t expecting.

Whether to remove body hair is every woman’s personal decision

Image credits: h***y_hippie_/ reddit (not the actual photo)

Yet, this woman was pressured by her boyfriend to laser off it all because he found it disgusting

Image credits: simonapilolla / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

Most commenters urged the woman to dump the man-child

Others, however, thought that her lack of grooming was gross: “You can have hair, just don’t resemble a gorilla”

After discussing it with family members, the woman made a decision

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber / pexels (not the actual photo)

The boyfriend tried to get her back, but unsuccessfully

Image credits: anon

Commenters congratulated her on standing her ground: “You avoided a land mine”

