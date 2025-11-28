Woman’s Birthday Gift Becomes The Moment All Of Her Boyfriend’s Lies Come Crashing Down

When money is tight, even something as simple as buying a gift can feel like an impossible expense. That’s exactly the situation this Redditor found herself in, so she chose a more personal route, spending months creating a painting for her boyfriend’s upcoming birthday and pouring real care into it.
But instead of appreciating the effort, he had a full meltdown when he realized it wasn’t an iPhone, calling her present cheap and lazy. Stunned by his reaction, she asked what was really going on—and that question set off a much bigger chain of events. Read the full story below.
Tight on money, the woman decided to make a painting for her boyfriend’s birthday instead of buying a gift
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
But when he saw it, he threw a fit because it wasn’t the iPhone he wanted
Image credits: Aram Sabah (not the actual image)
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
Image credits: the__painter
Readers didn’t hold back, calling the boyfriend’s reaction absolutely appalling
The woman eventually returned with an update, and things had taken a dramatic turn
Image credits: dikushin (not the actual image)
Image credits: standret (not the actual image)
Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77
Readers said the man didn’t deserve her and were relieved she got out of the relationship
