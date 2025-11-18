Man Thinks Criticizing GF’s Food With A Presentation Is Funny Until She Gives One To Him

Whether you love it or hate it, food-hacks/”>cooking is something you have to do; unless, of course, eating takeout all day every day is something you prefer. But some people are lucky enough to have partners who not only don’t mind cooking for both themselves and their significant other, but might even enjoy it.
This redditor was one of such partners. That was until her boyfriend criticized her cooking with the help of a PowerPoint presentation. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the OP and more details on the situation.
Cooking is not equally fun for everyone
Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano / pexels (not the actual photo)
This woman refused to continue making meals for her boyfriend, after he gave a presentation criticizing her cooking
Image credits: Matheus Bertelli / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: eska089
Quite a few netizens would seemingly love to make a PowerPoint criticizing the OP’s boyfriend himself
Others, however, believed that the woman made too big of a deal of a joke
It didn’t take long for the woman to post an update, sharing how things developed after the presentation
Image credits: eska089
Women reportedly make more than twice as many meals per week as men do
Image credits: Mike Jones / pexels (not the actual photo)
Making homemade meals for your family, your partner, or yourself, for that matter, every day can become quite a hassle, even if you enjoy cooking. But seeing the people you love well-fed and happy arguably makes it worth it, even more so if they show their appreciation or maybe even compliment a dish here and there.
According to Gallup’s data, women are the ones to waltz around the kitchen more often, reportedly making roughly 8.7 meals per week (as of 2022), while men made an average of 4 meals. While that’s in no way a rule, in the OP’s household, too, she was the one to do more cooking than her boyfriend; but not by a proportion of 8.7 vs 4, but more like X vs 0, as he would never cook.
In an interview with Bored Panda, the OP, Esmeralda, shared that in the past, she has suggested that her boyfriend at least try his hand in cooking; however, in vain. “I had suggested multiple times that he try learning to cook, even for simple things like weekend breakfasts or quick dinners. Each time, he’d laugh it off and claim that the kitchen ‘wasn’t his domain’ or joke about how he’d ‘burn water’ if given the chance. It was one of those ongoing things in our relationship where I hoped he’d eventually step up, but he never took the initiative seriously—until he was crafting slides about my cooking, apparently,” she shared.
Even though the situation that led to the couple going their separate ways started with cooking, having to make the meals wasn’t the main problem; it was the complete lack of awareness from her now former boyfriend, Esmeralda notes.
“It wasn’t just the PowerPoint itself but the fact that he thought it was an appropriate way to ‘help’ and critique something I put time and effort into. The moment he connected his laptop and started presenting like we were in a business meeting, I felt an overwhelming mix of disbelief and frustration. I realized that the gesture wasn’t playful or supportive—it felt patronizing and dismissive of the work I was putting in to make our home comfortable and welcoming.”
The OP told Bored Panda that the problem wasn’t the presentation itself, it was what it symbolized
Discussing what was the straw that broke the camel’s back, Esmeralda shared that the decision to end the relationships/”>relationship wasn’t solely based on that one PowerPoint; it was more about what it symbolized. “When he made the follow-up PowerPoint, ‘How to Take a Joke,’ it became clear that he wasn’t taking my feelings seriously and lacked the empathy needed for a partnership. That presentation, paired with the smirk he wore when presenting it, was the final straw. I realized that I deserved someone who’d support and respect me—not just entertain themselves at my expense.
“I think it’s worth noting that, while the PowerPoint presentations were ridiculous and humorous in hindsight, they opened my eyes to how easy it is to overlook certain behaviors in a relationship until they escalate. Sometimes, it takes a seemingly absurd situation to realize you’re not getting the respect or partnership you deserve,” the OP added.
Talking to Bored Panda, she shared that since posting the update, she has received an overwhelming amount of support, as well as laughter from friends, family, and strangers alike. “It’s brought a lighthearted perspective to an otherwise frustrating experience and reminded me of my own resilience. I’ve been focusing on myself, finding joy in cooking for one (or my cat, who’s my toughest critic!), and making my friends laugh with stories about my ‘PowerPoint breakup.’
“If anything, I’ve learned that it’s better to be single and respected than in a relationship where someone dismisses your efforts and emotions,” Esmeralda said, adding that her breakup PowerPoint has officially become legendary among her friends—”proof that if life gives you lemons, you should make a funny-charts/”>chart about it,” she joked.
People shared their reactions in the comments, some suggested creating more PowerPoints
Follow Us