Woman Asks The Internet For Advice When Her BF Calls The Police Over The Contents Of Her Novel

Trust is both fundamental to any relationship and also very hard to rebuild once it’s been torn down. For example, showing a creative passion project to a loved one for some feedback is an act of trust, and sometimes it doesn’t go well for either party.
A woman asked the internet for advice on what to do with her rather dramatic boyfriend, who called the cops on her over the contents of her novel. While she didn’t go into detail, apparently the story was dark enough that he thought, for some reason, the police needed to be involved. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that sometimes fiction can get rather dark
Image credits: EkaterinaPereslavtseva (not the actual photo)
But one woman didn’t know how to move on when her BF called the cops over her novel
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwRAmentalgymnist
She shared some more info in the comments
Readers were shocked at his decision to call the police
Follow Us