Guy Acts Like It’s GF’s Fault Her Male Coworker Is Obsessed With Her, She Doesn’t See The Red Flags

Being in a relationship means having each other’s back when times get tough, even when doubts start to creep in. Unfortunately, difficult moments test people’s bonds most, forcing them to decide whether to work things out or walk away.
This is a dilemma a woman was faced with after letting her boyfriend know about her creepy male coworker, only for him to turn on her and accuse her of leading the other guy on. This shocked her, and she then experienced something incredibly traumatic right after the conflict.
An unsupportive partner can be the worst thing to deal with in a relationship
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The poster’s male coworker began getting obsessed with her over months, and she eventually had to go to HR about him, but her boyfriend blamed her for his behavior
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People urged the woman to go to the police about her colleague’s actions and to leave her insecure and toxic boyfriend
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The boyfriend later revealed that being cheated on and a friend’s comments had riled him up, but in the meantime, the stalking coworker arrived at the woman’s house
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The poster said that she ended up getting a restraining order against her ex-colleague and moved back to her home country for more support
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The lady told folks that people who love you shouldn’t abandon you in times of crisis
It can be difficult to deal with a clingy or obsessive colleague at work, and the Elephant Journal advises that one way to improve the situation is to talk to your coworkers. This can help you find out if anyone else is dealing with a similar situation or even being harassed by the same person.
If nobody else seems to be facing this issue, it might be best to ignore the individual in question and let them slowly dig their own grave. Sometimes people act like this to get attention, so if they don’t get what they want, they might stop behaving so weird or creepy because it no longer serves them.
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If the obsessive actions progressively get worse, it might be time to take action
When someone shows inappropriate attention toward you or seems to be stalking you, Professionals advise speaking out about their behavior immediately. Victims might feel embarrassed or reluctant to tell family or friends, but talking about it makes them more likely to get help and stay safe.
Although it might not feel like such a big deal at first, stalkers often ramp up their behavior and might try to make contact with their victim. That’s why it’s also important for the person being followed to learn self-defense, share their location with loved ones when going out, and keep changing their daily routine.
If someone is being followed by an obsessed person, start collecting evidence as quickly as possible. Preparing a case against the stalker with a journal of events, witness statements, or even items they might have left behind can help if the matter ever goes to court.
Also, report the matter to the police as soon as possible, and this evidence can help. Every jurisdiction has different anti-stalking legislation, so you can read up on it to understand what consequences may apply to the perpetrator. Stay in touch with the officer in charge of your case to understand how the investigation is proceeding and what action will be taken.
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It is possible to protect oneself against an obsessed individual with the appropriate actions
Experts say that if anyone feels a sense of intuition that someone is being creepy, it’s important to listen to that feeling and set boundaries immediately. Talking to someone about the behavior early on, and even filing a complaint, can help prevent it from escalating into a more serious situation.
In this story, the woman did her best to protect herself from her weird coworker by telling her boyfriend what had happened. Unfortunately, he wasn’t willing to believe her, so she didn’t get help in time and had to face the other man just outside her home. Luckily, this made her realize how toxic her relationship was, and she could take steps to protect herself from her stalker and her boyfriend.
How would you have dealt with this situation if you were in the woman’s shoes? Do share your honest opinions in the comments below.
Folks were glad that the woman left her boyfriend and stood up for herself, and they urged her not to feel guilty about how long it took to make those decisions
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