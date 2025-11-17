“What An Odd Thing To Say”: This Boundary Coach Is Teaching People Phrases To Use In Any Situation

Everyone is talking about boundaries these days. It seems like you need them everywhere – with your family, friends, work, and even strangers you meet on the street. Having them is, indeed, smart and reasonable, but how do you even set them?
That’s where professionals come in. In this case, a professional on TikTok. Kami Orange, a boundary coach and influencer, is sharing her favorite phrases that help you set limits and ensure no one is overstepping the line. She’s even made her top 40 list! Scroll down to see some of our favorite examples.
#1
“I already said no, and I’m not going to change my mind. Please stop asking me.” I’ve used this phrase with salespeople, people who are hitting on me, children, and anyone who’s not receiving my NO. Your NO is important and deserves to be listened to.
Image source: kami_orange, SHVETS production
#2
“Oh! That’s not going to work for me. What other options are there?” To me, this is a really kind phrase. When I’m in a customer service situation, people are giving me options, and honestly, neither of those options are going to work for me. I’m not upset. I’m not mad. I just say, “Oh! What other options are there?” and it has been really effective.
Image source: kami_orange, Karolina Grabowska
#3
“I’ve asked you to stop multiple times, and you still keep doing that. What is going on?” This phrase works if you are genuinely confused or really curious, like, “I’ve asked you to stop, and you haven’t stopped? Tell me what’s going on?” It doesn’t work very well if you are being snarky and sarcastic. But if you are sincerely confused, like, “Hey, tell me more about what’s happening? Somewhere there’s a communication gap?” Like, “I asked you to stop? You still keep doing the thing? Talk me through your thought process.” This is a good phrase.
Image source: kami_orange, Liza Summer
#4
“I hope you’re not saying that to me because you think that I agree with you!” You can say this one in that sassy way. Or you can just say it in a sincere, worried way.
Image source: kami_orange, Edmond Dantès
#5
Here are five boundary phrases for when people ask overly personal questions.
1. Oh! Why do you ask?
2. Oh! People sure keep asking that, don’t they?
3. I’m not sure what answer you’re looking for with that question.
4. Oh wow! That’s a really personal question to ask someone!
5. That’s a sensitive topic for me. Let’s talk about something else!
Image source: kami_orange, Edmond Dantès
#6
“I want to listen to you share this, but unfortunately, I’m not in a good headspace for this topic right now.” People in my life who I love really, really matter to me. I do my best to really show up for them. Sometimes I don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t have the energy, and I have my own stuff going on, so it’s not a good time for that. A phrase like “Hey, I want to listen to you share this, but I’m not in a good headspace for this topic right now.” can be really helpful. If possible, I will tell them when I will be available to talk about that.
Image source: kami_orange, Liza Summer
#7
“You interrupted me. I wasn’t done speaking.” “Oh! Hold up! You interrupted me. I wasn’t done speaking.” “Mmm-hmm. Yes. So what I was saying was that in the past…” Any script I offer about “interrupting” is super sensitive. Are there people who interrupt because of how their brains work? Yes. Are there people who interrupt because there’s a power dynamic and they don’t feel like they need to listen to the person who is speaking? Yes. Are there people who interrupt because their culture has cooperative overlap? Yes. There are many reasons that someone might interrupt, and there are times we need to say, “Oh! Hold on! I wasn’t done speaking.”
Image source: kami_orange, SHVETS production
#8
If someone was trying to hug you and you didn’t want to hug them, would you directly say, “Oh, I don’t want a hug. Please don’t touch me.” or would you indirectly say, “Oh! I just prefer a high-five!”
Image source: kami_orange, Monstera Production
#9
Not all phrases are for all situations or for all people. In my experience working with a majority of white clients in the Midwest to Rocky Mountain area of the United States, about 70% of people, when they’re confronted with someone saying something racist, fatphobic, homophobic, or just problematic in general, just don’t say anything because they don’t know what to say. Having a phrase like “Hmm. What an odd thing to say out loud?” is better than saying nothing! If you’re someone who’s already comfortable asserting your boundaries, your reaction to this is, “Oh, that’s really passive! Just tell them to f- off!” or whatever, this is not the phrase for you! Like I said, not all phrases are for all people or all situations.
Image source: kami_orange, Anna Shvets
#10
Sometimes people ask questions because they’re curious, and they’re not questions that I’m going to answer. So, I just say, “Oh, I’m not going to answer questions about that.”
Image source: kami_orange, Tirachard Kumtanom
#11
If someone is being inappropriate, you could directly say, “Hey! This is not a safe space for your bigotry. Knock it off!” Or, you could indirectly say, “Oh. We are not on the same side with this.” Don’t stay silent. SAY THE THING!
Image source: kami_orange, Andrea Piacquadio
#12
“I’m not going to make a decision about that right now. Let me think about it, and I’ll get back to you!” or “I’m not going to make a decision about that right now. I need to think about it. Will you please check back with me?” Sometimes people ask questions that I’m not ready to make a decision about, and I’ll think about it and get back to them.
Image source: kami_orange, Alex Green
#13
“I don’t need help with this. I’ve got it!” One of my friends uses crutches as a mobility aid, and all the time people will come up and try to take stuff out of their hands to be helpful. They have good intentions, but if you grab something from someone on crutches, it often unbalances them and increases the risk of falling! which is very dangerous. A phrase like, “Oh, I don’t need help with this. I’ve got it!” is good for those types of situations. Or any other time people intend to be helpful, but their help is not helping. And you can say, “Oh, I don’t need help with this. I’ve got it!”
Image source: kami_orange, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#14
If someone tries to push your wheelchair without asking first you can say, “Hey! Please don’t touch my wheelchair” or “How would you like if I moved your legs around without asking you huh? I could move you around like a little action figure but that wouldn’t be very cool, would it?”
Image source: kami_orange, Marcus Aurelius
#15
THEM: “Have you recently gained weight?”
ME: “I only discussed that with my doctor. Let’s talk about something else!”
I only discuss my weigth with my doctor. I only discuss my health with my doctor. I only discuss my body with my doctor or with my partners or my very best friends. This is not a topic I’m going to get into with nosy people! If people are being nosy about your weight, your health, your body, whatever, you can say, “Oh! I only discuss that with my doctor. Let’s talk about something else!” and change the subject.
Image source: kami_orange, Alex Green
#16
“Oh! That is a really inappropriate thing to say!” Notice how it changes when I change the disruptor. “Yikes! That’s an inappropriate thing to say!” A disruptor is an exclamation, statement, or noise that stops what’s happening. They’re useful when you’re setting boundaries, typically with strangers or people you’re not very emotionally close with, and you need them to pause and stop whatever is going on.
Image source: kami_orange, Anna Shvets
#17
I could directly say, “Hey! That’s not okay! Please don’t do that here.” Or I could indirectly say, “I would appreciate it if you didn’t do that again.” Some people are more comfortable with direct, and some people are more comfortable with indirect.
Image source: kami_orange, Daniele La Rosa Messina
#18
So, I’m existing as a fat person trying to sit down in my assigned and paid-for seat at this event, and it’s right next to this masculine presenting person who’s like limbs akimbo, right? Arms spread out, legs spread out; they were taking up all the space. In that moment, I had a couple of options. I could directly say, “Oh! I need more space than that. Will you please scoot over?” Or I could indirectly say, “Oh! I don’t know if we’re both gonna fit!” Because I have just as much right to put my beautiful fat body in that space that I paid for and was assigned as they do!
Image source: kami_orange, Product School
#19
“I see your message, and I’ll respond more later when I have time to give you my full attention.” I actually have this one programmed into my phone. I can just type a couple letters, and it auto fills this. Because sometimes people message me things that I’m like, “Oh! I see this. I am acknowledging that I saw this.” Especially if they’re sharing something personal, vulnerable, or whatever, but I’m not in the right headspace to respond fully at that time. Then I get back to them later. One of the things I do to make sure I get back to them later is go back in and mark that message as “unread” so it shows up in my notifications so I don’t forget!
Image source: kami_orange, Tofros.com
#20
If someone wants to shake your hand, especially at work, but you don’t want to, you can directly say, “Oh, I don’t shake hands. I’m excited to be here! Let’s get this meeting started, shall we?” Or you can indirectly say, “I prefer just a friendly wave. It’s a germ thing! Should we get started?”
Image source: kami_orange, Pixabay
