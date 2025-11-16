My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

by

My name is David Bou, known as Dovydas Bou, I am a Lithuanian artist. Since this is my first post, I decided to show you my little garden on paper – botanical watercolor illustrations.

I work with watercolors on paper, but also with wood and digital illustrations. I love painting flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Recently I have been working on pieces focusing on plants that were later added to the Lithuanian Red Book. Some of my artworks are exhibited at the local Kairenai Botanical Garden in Lithuania.

I am also very interested in indoor gardening, not only plants typical for the eastern Europe climate but also unknown, exotic ones, which can be found in tropical rainforests. I hope my painting will encourage people to look more into nature. Enjoy viewing the list of my artworks and… Don’t forget to give some water to your plants!

More info: Instagram

#1 Lilium Dark

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#2 Pentadiplandra

Pentadiplandra brazzeana is an evergreen shrub or liana, a tropical plant whose fruits are 1000 times sweetest than sugar.

Watercolours 29×36 cm,
Hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#3 Lilac

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#4 Monstera

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#5 Fragaria X Ananassa

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#6 Parrot Tulip

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#7 Pomegranate

A wonderful and healthy fruit which you can grow at home from a seed!

Watercolours, 29×36
Hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#8 Gooseberry

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#9 Flowers

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#10 Lemon

O love lemons. You can try to make these salads with lemons.
You need:
Olive oil, lemon, a branch of mint and small chilly pepper.
Cut everything and mix together, add some olive oil and thats it!

Watercolours, 29×36
Hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#11 Protea

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#12 Cichorium Endivia

Beautiful wildflower. From its roots, people are making coffee. Have you ever tried Cichorium coffee? How do you like it?

Watercolours, 29×36
hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#13 Blueberry

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#14 Cherry Leaves

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#15 Lithuanian Guava

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#16 Amanita Muscaria

The queen of forests. Most beautiful mushroom from Lituania forests.

Watercolours, 29×36
Hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#17 Pitanga

Has lots of names: Suriname cherry, Brazilian cherry, Cayenne cherry, cerisier carré, monkimonki kersie or ñangapirí

Never tasted:( Have you?

Watercolours 29×36
Hot pressed paper.

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#18 Black Tomatoes

Last year I found black tomato seeds on the internet, I brought them and planted them. I had amazing-looking black tomatoes, great taste, and they were sweet, but from the inside they are red.

Watercolours, 29×36
Hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#19 Cherry

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#20 Cloudberry

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#21 Lelium Candidum

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#22 Psilocybe Subaeruginosa

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#23 Datura Stramonium

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#24 Hibiscus

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#25 Raspberry

Raspberry and a few other berries are my favourite berries. I love them when I can find them in forests

watercolours, 29×36
hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#26 Coffee

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#27 Red Grapes

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#28 Two Flowers Of Summer

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#29 Prunus (Plum)

Unriped plum plant from my garden

Watercolours 29×36 cm,
Hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#30 Black Grapes

Grapes are a good choice to exchange with potato chips.

Watercolours, 29×36
Hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#31 Euphorbia Subg. Poinsettia

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#32 Pulsatilla Patens

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#33 Dactylorhiza Majalis

A Lithuanian orchid added to the Lithuanian red book
Watercolours 29×36 cm,
Hot pressed paper

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#34 Coffee Plant

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#35 Aurum Maculatum

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#36 Akebia Quinata

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

#37 Siberian Squill

My Botanical Watercolor Illustrations Focus On Plants I Grow In My Own Garden, And Here Are My 37 Best Works

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Russian Couple Places Tiny Fantasy-Inspired Worlds Into Their Jewelry And Decor Pieces (69 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What “Wynonna Earp” Can Teach Women in The Real World
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2017
The Five Best Super Bowl Commercials of the 90s
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2019
I Turn Leaves Into Human Faces
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
52 Brutally Honest Reactions To The Gun Situation In America That Will Make You Think
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Here Are 21 Pics Of Beyond Perfect Concrete Work To Satisfy Any Perfectionist
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.