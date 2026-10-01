Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It

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Several studies have found that employees are more productive when working from home. But not all bosses believe this to be true. Some are so suspicious that they’ll go to sneaky lengths to track the productivity of remote workers. For example, installing spyware software on computers under the guise that it’s just another routine update.

This is exactly what one person suspects happened to him. The tech worker says he noticed his laptop suddenly behaving unusually. It seemed to be taking screenshots every now and again. So he decided to send his spying a boss a blunt message without saying a single word.

An employee suspected that his boss might be spying on him, after noticing his laptop doing weird things

Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It

anonymous / Reddit

Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It

So he deliberately left a meme on his screen in a bid to catch the culprit

Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It

prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It

anonymous

Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It

prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Some people doubted spyware was to blame, while others were convinced the boss was up to no good

Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It
Employee Suspects Boss Is Screenshotting Their Laptop After Noticing Suspicious Blinks, Has Fun With It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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