32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

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Generation gaps will always exist. There will always be profound differences in values, beliefs, and approaches in life between older folks and younger people. 

That disparity may lead to clashes that can sometimes turn embarrassing. Baby Boomers, for example, may shoot themselves in the foot with their statements and overall attitude, much like what you will see through the following images. 

We picked out these posts from the Boomers Being Fools subreddit. Sure, some of these may be laughable, but others are just downright unhinged. Either way, may you have an entertaining time scrolling through.

#1 Still As Prevalent Today As It Was 56 Years Ago And Beyond

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: ObsidianNight102399

#2 Boomer Yelled At Me From A Block Away Because Of My Yard Sign

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: shaunsquid

#3 Boomers Be Like…

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: Powerful-Dog363

It wouldn’t be fair to focus all the criticism on boomers for supposedly being out of touch with reality. Older generations have always clashed with their younger counterparts, and it has been happening for decades. 

University of California, Santa Barbara academics John Protzo and Jonathan Schooler published a 2019 study examining recurring complaints older folks have about the younger generation.

#4 Boomers vs. Internet

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: [deleted]

#5 Take My Demon Seed

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: No-Ingenuity-3468

#6 This Is Why Boomer Parents Are Banned From Grandkids They Played Fafo

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: CommercialPound1615

The two experts observed that people with authoritarian tendencies are much more likely to perceive younger people as “lacking” in something. 

“The ‘kids these days’ effect is not just a general belief in societal decline,” the researchers wrote. “While people may believe in a general decline, they also believe that children are especially deficient in the traits in which they happen to excel.”

#7 I Mean… She’s Not Wrong

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: urine-monkey

#8 My Neighbor Says Biden Is Behind The Hurricane

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: Yankee_313502

#9 It Really Is A Shame

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: [deleted]

But if we’re talking about generational conflict, there hasn’t been one that is more heated than the clash between Baby Boomers and Millennials. There are even studies that examine this rift, including the supposed bias the former has against the latter regarding workplace issues. 

#10 We Seem To Disagree

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: Ordinary-Quarter-384

#11 It’s Annoying

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: [deleted]

#12 My Maga Boomer Mom Constantly Texts Me About All The Great Things Djt Is Doing So I Sent Her This

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: kootles10

“Many Baby Boomers have expressed the desire to remain in the workforce longer, and some see Millennials—viewed by employers as cheaper and more adaptable—as standing in their way,” an excerpt from the 2023 study reads. 

Meanwhile, the study also found that millennials are also frustrated by how Baby Boomers critique their cultural contributions.

#13 “Tables Around Us Applauded My Frustration” At Someone Else Wearing A Hat In The Dining Area Of A Cruise Ship

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: weolo_travel

#14 My Fil

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: thedudeabidesOG

#15 It’s True

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: [deleted]

However, such conflicts aren’t always a bad thing. As cultural historian Lawrence Samuel points out, generational clashes have historically served as a means of progress for Americans. 

“While such divides no doubt create social tension and conflict, they are, all in all, a good thing, as they constantly renew the energy of our country and foster growth and innovation,” he wrote

#16 What A Dumb Jerk!

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: AlternativeTree3283

#17 Boomer Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: Immediate_Age

#18 Boomer Karen Who Went Ballistic In Viral Video Finally Gets Arrested

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: Fantastic_Ad_8378

#19 Can’t Make This Shit Up

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: Exotic_Concentrate_2

#20 Whenever Boomers Give “Sage” Advice

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: kootles10

#21 Boomer Entitlement

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: GaneshaXi

#22 Learn Learned

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: JoystikJester

#23 Wow Bernie Is Right…

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: [deleted]

#24 My Wife’s Boomer Family And Their Racist House Decorations…

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: Inappropriate-Ebb

#25 Anyone Else’s Parents??

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: No_Historian718

#26 They Are So Close To Getting It

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: josiebennett70

#27 Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: Head-Cow-5360

#28 Boomer Is Wanted For Destroying Lgbtq Library Books

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: theredhound19

#29 Analog Clocks

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: ThatAvidPandaBear

#30 It Was Different Back Then

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: [deleted]

#31 This Snitching Prick Imagining All The Senior Coffees He Can Get Once The Reward Money Comes In

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: s-bd

#32 Shut Up, Judy

32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Image source: oranges214

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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