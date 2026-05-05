32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment

Generation gaps will always exist. There will always be profound differences in values, beliefs, and approaches in life between older folks and younger people.
That disparity may lead to clashes that can sometimes turn embarrassing. Baby Boomers, for example, may shoot themselves in the foot with their statements and overall attitude, much like what you will see through the following images.
We picked out these posts from the Boomers Being Fools subreddit. Sure, some of these may be laughable, but others are just downright unhinged. Either way, may you have an entertaining time scrolling through.
#1 Still As Prevalent Today As It Was 56 Years Ago And Beyond
Image source: ObsidianNight102399
#2 Boomer Yelled At Me From A Block Away Because Of My Yard Sign
Image source: shaunsquid
#3 Boomers Be Like…
Image source: Powerful-Dog363
It wouldn’t be fair to focus all the criticism on boomers for supposedly being out of touch with reality. Older generations have always clashed with their younger counterparts, and it has been happening for decades.
University of California, Santa Barbara academics John Protzo and Jonathan Schooler published a 2019 study examining recurring complaints older folks have about the younger generation.
#4 Boomers vs. Internet
Image source: [deleted]
#5 Take My Demon Seed
Image source: No-Ingenuity-3468
#6 This Is Why Boomer Parents Are Banned From Grandkids They Played Fafo
Image source: CommercialPound1615
The two experts observed that people with authoritarian tendencies are much more likely to perceive younger people as “lacking” in something.
“The ‘kids these days’ effect is not just a general belief in societal decline,” the researchers wrote. “While people may believe in a general decline, they also believe that children are especially deficient in the traits in which they happen to excel.”
#7 I Mean… She’s Not Wrong
Image source: urine-monkey
#8 My Neighbor Says Biden Is Behind The Hurricane
Image source: Yankee_313502
#9 It Really Is A Shame
Image source: [deleted]
But if we’re talking about generational conflict, there hasn’t been one that is more heated than the clash between Baby Boomers and Millennials. There are even studies that examine this rift, including the supposed bias the former has against the latter regarding workplace issues.
#10 We Seem To Disagree
Image source: Ordinary-Quarter-384
#11 It’s Annoying
Image source: [deleted]
#12 My Maga Boomer Mom Constantly Texts Me About All The Great Things Djt Is Doing So I Sent Her This
Image source: kootles10
“Many Baby Boomers have expressed the desire to remain in the workforce longer, and some see Millennials—viewed by employers as cheaper and more adaptable—as standing in their way,” an excerpt from the 2023 study reads.
Meanwhile, the study also found that millennials are also frustrated by how Baby Boomers critique their cultural contributions.
#13 “Tables Around Us Applauded My Frustration” At Someone Else Wearing A Hat In The Dining Area Of A Cruise Ship
Image source: weolo_travel
#14 My Fil
Image source: thedudeabidesOG
#15 It’s True
Image source: [deleted]
However, such conflicts aren’t always a bad thing. As cultural historian Lawrence Samuel points out, generational clashes have historically served as a means of progress for Americans.
“While such divides no doubt create social tension and conflict, they are, all in all, a good thing, as they constantly renew the energy of our country and foster growth and innovation,” he wrote.
#16 What A Dumb Jerk!
Image source: AlternativeTree3283
#17 Boomer Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished
Image source: Immediate_Age
#18 Boomer Karen Who Went Ballistic In Viral Video Finally Gets Arrested
Image source: Fantastic_Ad_8378
#19 Can’t Make This Shit Up
Image source: Exotic_Concentrate_2
#20 Whenever Boomers Give “Sage” Advice
Image source: kootles10
#21 Boomer Entitlement
Image source: GaneshaXi
#22 Learn Learned
Image source: JoystikJester
#23 Wow Bernie Is Right…
Image source: [deleted]
#24 My Wife’s Boomer Family And Their Racist House Decorations…
Image source: Inappropriate-Ebb
#25 Anyone Else’s Parents??
Image source: No_Historian718
#26 They Are So Close To Getting It
Image source: josiebennett70
#27 Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals
Image source: Head-Cow-5360
#28 Boomer Is Wanted For Destroying Lgbtq Library Books
Image source: theredhound19
#29 Analog Clocks
Image source: ThatAvidPandaBear
#30 It Was Different Back Then
Image source: [deleted]
#31 This Snitching Prick Imagining All The Senior Coffees He Can Get Once The Reward Money Comes In
Image source: s-bd
#32 Shut Up, Judy
Image source: oranges214
Follow Us