Trucker Refuses To Let Jerk Boomer Have His Way, Waits Patiently As He Screws Himself Up

People blinded by road rage are usually devoid of logic. Their flared-up tempers cause them to act in a way that, more often than not, ends embarrassingly for them.
This story is one of the many proofs of that. A truck driver endured the unbearable behavior of a “boomer” who berated him during a traffic encounter. Believing his actions were justified, the raging individual called the police.
However, the officers knew the man was in the wrong and dealt with him instead. Meanwhile, the author shared his experience with the Boomers Being Fools subreddit, highlighting society’s ongoing problem with road rage and entitled people.
Road rage statistics have been rising over the past decades, and this story is just one of the many. In the United States, 8 out of 10 drivers have admitted to engaging in aggressive driving behaviors, which include honking and making rude gestures, aggressively switching lanes, and cutting in front of another vehicle.
Here’s a more alarming statistic: road rage shootings have spiked in the last nine years to a staggering 400%.
Colorado State University counseling psychologist and author Dr. Jeffrey Deffenbacher classifies these individuals as “high-anger drivers” who usually exhibit traits like “hostile, aggressive thinking.”
In an interview with the American Psychological Association, Dr. Deffenbacher described such behavior as insulting fellow drivers or “expressing disbelief about the way others drive.”
According to Dr. Deffenbacher, high-anger drivers are risk-takers on the road and will likely exceed the speed limit by 10 to 20 mph. They are often “short-fused,” likely because of work or domestic stress. They get behind the wheel angry and express themselves through impulsive actions.
Based on the author’s story, the “boomer” ticked all these boxes laid out by Dr. Deffenbacher.
Road rage incidents turn fatal because both drivers are unable to contain their emotions. Experts always stand by taking the high road during such situations.
University of Wisconsin Green Bay psychology professor Ryan Martin advises all drivers to practice anger management to avoid lashing out at fellow motorists and to keep their composure when they are the target of road rage.
“Deep breathing approaches, some mantras, even finding alternative places to go if you find yourself in a situation of conflict,” Martin told CBS News.
Australia-based law firm Shine Lawyers advocates avoiding all forms of engagement with an angry driver. One tip is to remain in your vehicle to prevent retaliation. They also advise deflecting eye contact and against returning rude gestures.
While the author engaged with the “boomer” with slightly passive-aggressive responses, he didn’t escalate the situation, which could’ve put him in a bad light. Instead, he let the responding police officers handle the problem, which worked well for him.
We’d also like to hear from you, readers. What do you think about the author’s actions? Could he have handled it better?
