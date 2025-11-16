Book Puns For Those Who Love Reading

by

If you are anything like me, you probably enjoy playing with words. Basing your joke on the way words are pronounced or spelled adds an entire new layer to the funny part. And as an avid reader, I can definitely appreciate a good book pun when I see one.

An interesting thing about puns is that even bad jokes somehow make you laugh if they are built on word play. Even if you are more of the intellectual humor type, you can’t help but agree that book jokes can actually be used for more than just passing entertainment.

Puns with book titles are a fun and unconventional way of drawing interest towards reading. Libraries and bookstores have been employing this method, placing book puns on posters, boards, and souvenir cards, and were indeed able to get quite a few chuckles – and happy visitors – in return. A joke about books will not only put a smile on your face but is very likely to get you interested in a book or author you may not have read before.

Here are some of our absolute favorite book and reading puns. I am really curious to know what the best pun about books you have ever come up with was, so make sure to leave a comment and let me know!

#1 This One’s Quite the Bard Joke

Why did Shakespeare always write with a pen? Because pencils made him ask, “2B or not 2B?”

#2 Clearly, the shelf had it out for me

A book fell on my head. I can only blame my shelf.

#3 This One’s Got Layers

What building has the most stories? The library.

#4 Plot twist: I’m actually lost

I started reading a book about mazes—I got lost in it.

#5 Library visit or epic quest?

I haven’t been to the library in a while—how Dewey find the books?

#6 Plot twist, literally

A book never holds a grudge: it is always ready to turn over a new leaf.

#7 Footnotes: The OG breadcrumb trail

How do you track a book?
You follow their footnotes.

#8 This kid’s got closet goals

Why did the kid always sit in his wardrobe when reading a book?
Narnia business!

#9 Accidentally sucked into this one

I’m reading a book about black holes; it really draws you in!

#10 Plot twist: They’re already dead inside

What is the spookiest kind of author?
A ghostwriter.

#11 Busy but still reading, somehow

Why don’t readers have extra time? They’re booked.

#12 Plot twist: Dewey Decimal no more

I’ve decided to retire as a librarian to start a new chapter in my life.

#13 This Friendship’s Not Shire-locked

My best friend just told me she doesn’t like Lord of the Rings, but she definitely doesn’t know what she’s Tolkien about.

#14 When Your Feet Decide They’re Frodo

I started walking around without any shoes, and it sort of became a Hobbit.

#15 Swipe right for killer intros

Why was the book so good at using Tinder?
He had a good opening line.

#16 Too Sirius for Its Own Good

Did you hear they were going to make an entire book about Harry Potter’s godfather, but then it got axed?
They thought it would be too Sirius.

#17 This dad joke chapter is peak comedy

Why did the man stick himself between the pages of a book?
He was a book Mark.

#18 Plot twist in relationships

Why do bookworms breakup ?
Because they are not on the same page.

#19 Iconic vibes or just sketchy parties?

Never read Fitzgerald? You Gatsby kidding me!

#20 Books with perks and quirks

Do you like the book you’re reading? It has prose and cons.

#21 Sliding into my DMs like…

Why did the librarian fall down?
She was in the non-friction section.

#22 Sequels: Always Playing Catch-Up

Why are books so afraid of their sequels?
Because they always come after them!

#23 Well played, pupper!

What do you do if your dog starts eating a book?
You take the words right out of his mouth!

#24 Classic John Green Detour

Did you hear John Green got lost in Canada? Yeah, he was Looking for Alaska.

#25 Classic with a twist

Did the bartender tell you his favorite book? It’s Tequila Mockingbird.

#26 Poetry’s Cool, But Nah

You can write poetry if you want, but I think it’s best left to the prose.

#27 Bee-lieve me, that’s a good one

What is a bee’s favorite book?
The Great Gats-bee.

#28 Relatable Pain, But Make It Math

Why is a math book always unhappy?
It has so many problems.

#29 Plot twist: it’s a real page-turner—just kidding

Want to hear a joke about a book?
Never mind. It’s tear-rible.

#30 Books that bite back

Why did the vampire go to the library?
He wanted to sink his teeth into a really good book.

#31 Why Is This My Morning Mood?

Morning Radio: A. M. Effem

#32 When Books Forget Personal Space

Why are books so annoying to be around?
They don’t have any shelf awareness.

#33 Rated R for Reading Room Drama

Why do people get jealous when they date a library book?
Someone else is always checking them out.

#34 Plot twist level: Sirius-ly dark

I found the first four Harry Potter books to be quite light hearted.

The fifth one was dead Sirius.

#35 Jurassic Wordplay Energy

A dinosaur that knows a lot of synonyms is a thesaurus.

#36 Guess I’m reading my own book instead

I wanted to visit the world’s biggest library but it was overbooked.

#37 Defying all book laws here

I’m reading a book about anti-gravity and it’s impossible to put down.

#38 Plot twist: Too many books, not enough time

Are you sure you want to borrow all those books? You don’t want to overdue it.

#39 That joke actually slayed me

Why did the dog run after the book? He was chasing his tale.

#40 Caught in a Weighty Story

I started a book about gravity. It’s heavy.

#41 Powerfully Unplugged

This book on electricity is shocking.

#42 Loudest Book in the Room

Why was the encyclopedia removed from the library?
He couldn’t control his volume.

#43 Well, That Took a Dive

I had plans to begin reading a book about sinkholes but they fell through.

#44 Plot twist, but make it literal

The book about the adventurer in the mountains ended with quite a cliff hanger.

#45 Prehistoric Wordplay, Anyone?

What kind of book dates back to the Jurassic period?
A Thesaurus.

#46 This Pun Took My Breath Away

Why do people get asthma if they haven’t read Charlotte Brontë?
It’s hard to breathe with no Eyre.

#47 Dad jokes level: War and Peace

After watching me read “War and Peace”, my son asked me, “Dad, why is your book so thick?”

I said, “Well, it’s a long story.”

#48 Finally, the wait clocked out

My book on clocks finally arrived.

It’s about time!

#49 Spell-check? More like spell-craft.

Witches are the best editors because they always run spell-check.

#50 Welcome to the future you didn’t ask for

Dystopian novels are so 1984.

#51 Shelfie feels, no filter

When I think about books, I touch my shelf.

#52 Plot twist: It’s a page-turner

I like big books and I cannot lie.

#53 Peak suspense, no less

The book about Mount Everest had quite a cliff hanger.

#54 This Book Really Slipped By Me

I read a book about Teflon, but it contained no frictional characters.

#55 Not a Plays-By-Yourself Moment

Don’t Shakespeare into anyone’s window.

#56 Poetry Never Tasted So Sweet

Life is like a box of Walt Whitman’s chocolates.

#57 Plot twist: ghosts are speed readers

Why are ghosts always reading? They go through books too quickly.

#58 Proofreading Level: Thoreau

What makes “Civil Disobedience” such a great essay? Thoreau editing.

#59 Proof reading vibes only

Book on the bright side.

#60 That moment you didn’t see coming

Ouch! A. B. Stung

#61 Too Much Manual Labor

I was looking for a book to teach me how to fix my car’s gearbox, but the library only has manuals.

#62 Weekend plans: finally a glow-up for my brain

I cannot wait to start reading my new book this weekend. It is going to be LITerary.

#63 Booked and Buzzing, Please

You cannot enter a reading club on a whim. You need a proper booking for entry.

#64 Book hoarder problems, am I right?

Did you hear about the guy who bought so many books he was eventually crushed underneath them?
He can only blame his shelf.

#65 Accounting for the Pun

Why don’t they let accountants into the library?
They’re bookkeepers.

#66 Literally Built Different

Why are books so brave?
They have the spine for it.

#67 Plot twist: Justice served literally

Did you hear about the librarian who was sent to jail?
The judge threw the book at him.

#68 Plot twist: literally falling for it

I’ve written a book about falling down a staircase.

It’s a step by step guide.

#69 Sliding into my next obsession

I’m writing a book about WD-40.

It’s non-friction.

#70 Plot twist: Library vibes got electric

The librarian didn’t know what to do with the book about Tesla’s love of electricity, so he filed it under “Current Affairs”

#71 Plot twist: childhood got spooky

What do you get when you cross Neil Gaiman with A.A. Milne?

Tigger Warning.

#72 Pun Intended, Clearly

I’m thinking about starting a publication for bookworms who enjoy jokes about food coloring
I’ll call it Readers Dye Jest.

#73 Addicted to Boss Babes

What do you call a bookworm who can’t get enough of strong female characters?
A heroine addict!

#74 Wait, Kafka Was Here?

But first, Kafka.

#75 Classic Milton: Lost in the Dice Game

Why is John Milton a terrible guest at game nights? Because when he’s around, there’s a pair of dice lost.

#76 When Your Magic Misses a Word

This book of spells was useless. The author forgot to run spell check.

#77 Classic with a modern twist

I got my friend to read Jane Austen. She just needed a little Persuasion.

#78 That plot twist just teleported me

Have you read the book on teleportation? It’ll definitely take you somewhere.

#79 Plot twist: This one nailed it

A good book really hits the plot.

#80 Sharing? Sorry, that’s fiction.

I don’t loan out my books. Some say I’m shelf-ish.

#81 Brain Benders, Not Clock Tickers

Writing a time travel story is all about thinking outside the clocks.

#82 Shakespeare Would Approve

What’s the best book to read whilst eating breakfast?
Much Ado About Muffin.

#83 Okay, that was pun-derful

What do planets like to read?
Comet books.

#84 Pause for the pun, not the book

Why did the Romanian stop reading for the night?
To give his Bucharest.

#85 Wind’s got jokes today

Any way the wind Poes.

#86 Beans really do have stories now

I’ve just read a book about a bean growing up in Southern USA. It’s called The Adventures of Tom Soya.

#87 Solo vibes, but make it opera

Singing without an orchestra: A. K. Pella

#88 Fake authors, real chill

I borrowed a book written by a ghostwriter, but to be honest, it really was not that scary.

#89 Punny Farm Facts That Hit Different

Where does the water come from on Animal Farm?
A pond Orwell.

#90 Lowkey Thoreau Was an Editing Genius

Why is Walden such a good book?
Thoreau editing.

#91 Plot twist you can literally feel

I’m reading a horror book in Braille.

Something bad is going to happen.

I can feel it.

#92 Plot twist: DIY endings only

All the comic books I bought from the store are missing the last page.

I have to draw my own conclusions.

#93 Plot twist: mice are picky readers

Two mice are chewing on a film roll.

The first one says, “I liked the book better.”

#94 Plot twists? More like plot Swiss cheese.

Why don’t bookworms make good authors?
Because their plots are always full of holes.

#95 Classic Lit, But Make It Sassier

Brontë? What a breath of fresh Eyre.

#96 Plot twist you didn’t see coming

Have you read the book about hands? It’s a real page turner.

#97 Plot twist: following the script

Readers do it by the book.

#98 Plot twist: Reading’s making a comeback

Reading is a novel idea.

#99 Plot Fuel, Not Just Paper

Books provide food for plot.

#100 Booked solid, brain on standby

All booked up and nowhere to go.

#101 Romance: My Happy Escape

Why do you enjoy romance novels? I like to book on the bright side.

#102 Grammar never felt so relaxing

What did the bookworm say to the massage therapist? I’m feeling a little past tense.

#103 Plot twist: chores with Chekhov vibes

Anton Chekov items on your to-do list.

#104 Walking that Gray line

There’s a lot of Thomas Gray area.

#105 Book Club Just Got Purr-fect

What book did the librarian take out for her cat?
The Prince and the Paw-purr.

#106 Bookish Thrills Incoming

What’s the best book for Halloween?
A Midsummer’s Night Scream!

#107 Plot twist: the bricks lead somewhere weird

Follow the Coelho brick road.

#108 That pun just Darcy-ed to be this good

What did Mr. Darcy say to Elizabeth? “I had a will of iron until you Bennet it.”

#109 Bookish flex, not sorry

When I get home, I like to say to my books “Where my prose at?”

#110 Accidentally Heart-Eyed Again

Wilde thing, I think I love you.

#111 This thyme’s a mystery

What do you never know whether the food Charles Dickens cooks for you will be good?
He has the best of thymes and the worst of thymes.

#112 Plot twist: Books have appendices too

Two books meet in a library. The first book says, “You don’t look too well”.

The other book replies “Just had my appendix removed.”

#113 Plot twist: I did it for the snacks

Becoming an author is a write of passage.

#114 Plot twist: Writers survive the bear attack

If a bear were to encounter both a reader and a writer, who would it eat? The reader. Haven’t you heard of writer’s cramp and Reader’s Digest?

#115 Sorry, I only do subtitles, not title.

Books are my kind of texts.

#116 Planting Judy Vibes Only

Judy Blume where you’re planted.

#117 Choose your fighter

Ernest Hemingway or the highway.

#118 Unexpected Dracula Energy

We didn’t Bram Stoker the fire.

#119 Elf yourself proud

You’ll get a good Tolkien to if you keep that up.

#120 Dead Good Reading List

What is a vampire’s favorite book?
Wuthering Bites.

#121 This pun slayed me

What is Emily Dickinson’s favorite reindeer? Dasher.

#122 Plot twist: Meet cute turned mystery

Strangers on a Twain.

