Bonnie Blue’s “Minging” ‘Final Stretch’ Stunt Gets Wilder As New Disturbing Footage Emerges: “Makes Me Sick”

British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, has documented her pregnancy journey on her platforms since announcing she was with child in February 2026.
After a fake silicone bump controversy and a heavily scrutinized baby shower event that featured “stinky” adult activities, the 27-year-old is now hosting a “Final Stretch” event before her rumored delivery date in November.
Netizens were left disgusted and alarmed for the unborn child as videos of the stunt emerged, showing Blue in a hospital gown, surrounded by male participants wearing ski masks.
“That baby should not be anywhere she is,” one user commented.
Bonnie Blue’s Final Stretch event has “barely legal” men allegedly helping her get dilated
While announcing the Final Stretch event in August 2026, Bonnie Blue said her goal was to let the men use “toys, tongues, fingers, inches, their sons, whatever they want to use to help” her get dilated.
“I’m pregnant, and being a mum means being prepared,” she says in one surfaced video of the event. “So, I’ve prepared hundreds of men to stretch me out to be ready for the big day.”
In another, she said she wants to “speed up” the dilation process: “These boys, men, are ‘barely legal,’ and they’re going to stretch me out to 10 centimeters so I can sneeze a baby right out.”
She also said she didn’t care whether the men had wives or girlfriends, but she was particular about them signing a “fancy consent form.”
In a third clip, Blue is seen holding a round “dilation chart” with 10 circular holes, ranging from 1 cm to 10 cm dilation.
Blue announces that the men have signed the consent forms and are now prepared to start the activity.
The video ends with about 9-10 men starting to take their pants off, standing around Blue, who is seated on a bed.
A 2006 study observed 200 pregnant women and found that those who were actively participating in intimacy throughout did tend to deliver sooner than those who did not.
Netizens were “grossed out” and wanted to inform social services
Social media users were appalled by the visuals, and several voiced their concern for the baby.
“Looking at her…then looking at a cesspool is pretty much the same,” one said. Another wrote, “Just because you can have children doesn’t mean they should.”
“If social services don’t get involved, I’ll be surprised,” said a third.
A fourth predicted, “There is zero way that child isn’t gonna be bullied mercilessly when it’s older.”
“CPS needs to get involved. That woman is gonna sell her baby to men next,” said a fifth.
“Yes, disgusting, but can we spare some of the disgust for the hundreds of men involved?” another said.
A few claimed that the pregnancy was not real—an accusation that Bonnie Blue has previously faced.
“I’m convinced she’s not pregnant and it’s a publicity stunt,” one said. Another wrote, “I’m watching all the gullible people who actually think she’s really pregnant.”
Bonnie Blue claimed to make over $1M with fake baby bump
The rumor that Blue’s pregnancy is fake started right after she announced it in February, as many thought it was just another way to draw engagement and traffic to her platforms.
In March, she told US Weekly, “It’s not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant. The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way.”
However, less than a week later, she confessed that she was using a prosthetic belly to appear pregnant: “Spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait.”
She said that the fake bump helped her make $1 million, which paid for a villa. However, she did not explicitly say that she was not pregnant.
In June, she held a baby shower, in which she let male attendees urinate on her and slept with several of them.
A few guests later opened up about the event, saying it was “stinky” but fun, and confirmed that Blue was indeed pregnant.
Tommy Lee, a fellow adult content creator who participated, explained that she used the fake bump to make “herself look more pregnant” for the videos and doesn’t need it anymore since her belly is now showing.
Lee was also among the 400 men that Blue allegedly slept with in her “breeding” mission held weeks before her pregnancy announcement.
“I hope CPS is involved.” Bonnie Blue’s latest adult-themed pregnancy event sparked yet another public outcry
Follow Us