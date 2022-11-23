Bobby Boucher’s Best Quotes from The Waterboy

It’s difficult to believe it was 1998 when Bobby Boucher won our hearts. The Waterboy is a classic Adam Sandler film. It’s hilariously stupid in all the right ways, and the cast is stellar from top to bottom. Of course, Adam Sandler is joined by iconic actor Henry Winkler and the amazingly talented Kathy Bates. Boucher is in his 30s, but he’s living with some obvious mental challenges. He’s not quite 31 in his mind, but he loves his job as the water boy for the famous University of Louisiana football team.
When he is fired for being disruptive, he finds a job as the water boy for a slightly less fantastic team. The South-Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs are not the best. They don’t win. Their cheerleaders drink on the sidelines, and it’s a mess. But Bobby Boucher is right for the team. His past bullying is returning to haunt him, but the head coach, Coach Klein, encourages Bobby not to take it. He tackles the quarterback, and Klein has an idea. Boucher is so good at playing that he must be part of the team. His mother is too scared, protective, and religious, and she says no. So, Bobby takes on the role of quarterback behind her back. The rest is history.
This is a movie no one realized they’d love so much, but it’s become an iconic movie in the past 24 years. That said, it’s also a movie with many famous quotes, and fans love them. It’s easy to find a fan when you utter one of the famous lines from The Waterboy. Here are the best lines from the movie. Which is your favorite?
Bobby Boucher on Good Water
“Now that’s what I call high-quality H2O.” He utters this line while drinking his own water and is quite proud of it. If you’re a real fan, you know you say this anytime you have a glass of water following a night of drinking and being dehydrated or being outside and sweating too much.
Bobby Boucher on Liking a Girl. And College and Football and Boobs.
“The devil? Everything is the devil to you, Mama. Well, I like school, and I like football. And I’m gonna keep doing them both because they make me feel good, and, by the way, Mama, Alligators are ornery ‘cause of the medulla oblongata! And I like Vicki, and she like me back! She showed me her boobies, and I like them too!”
It was a long speech, and the first time Bobby Boucher stood up to his crazy mom – Kathy Bates is truly a genius, is she not? – and it was epic.
Bobby Boucher on Kicking Butt
“So that’s what opening up a can of whoop-*** feels like.” He’s never been the guy who wins or who comes out on top, and this was such a moment. Sure, it feels like something ridiculous in general because of the nature of the movie itself, but this is nothing short of monumental. It’s a man finally feeling like he’s in control and he can take care of himself.
Bobby Boucher on Winning
“Remember the time Bobby Boucher showed up at halftime, and the Mud Dogs won the Bourbon Bowl, do ya?” he asked as they prepared for a major win. This quote is monumental because it is the moment Bobby realizes that he is talented, he is good, and he can make his own dreams come true. We were all like his mom watching this movie, feeling really proud of the confidence playing football gave him.
Bobby Boucher on Not Being Sure What’s Going On
“Once again, I’m not quite sure what that means,” he said. He’s not wrong. Bobby Boucher doesn’t often understand what is going on, but he does try. Owning the fact that he’s unsure is something of a powerful tool for this young man.
At the end of the day, this is one of the best movies to come out of the ‘90s, and we love it. It might not be your Academy-Award nominated type of movie, but it is the one everyone sees, likes, and quotes for the rest of their lives. There is no one who was alive to watch this movie in theaters who do not recognize these quotes and still uses them on occasion in their own lives. And that is the making of a good movie.