Guess 30 Movies From Their Blurry Scenes: Prove You Have Great Eyesight And Film Knowledge

by

Most of us can guess quite a few of our favorite films just by a single still. Whether it’s the iconic characters, their memorable costumes, or the unforgettable action sequences, there’s so much to recognize in a scene. But now, it’s time to up the challenge further!

In this quiz, every scene will be blurry, not only testing your movie knowledge and memory, but also your eyesight. There are 30 movie scenes to squint at, so let’s begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Guess 30 Movies From Their Blurry Scenes: Prove You Have Great Eyesight And Film Knowledge

Photo credits: Guilherme Rossi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cellino And Barnes Appear to Be Splitting Up
3 min read
May, 12, 2017
Hey Pandas, If You’re An Artist, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Ever Had To Look Up For Reference? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Meet the Frasers
10 Things you Didn’t Know about Meet the Frasers
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2020
Hey Pandas, When Life Gives You Lemons, What Are You Going To Do With Them? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Shows That are Good Alternatives to The Super Bowl
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2018
MIL Decided To Wear White To Son’s Wedding, So The Bride Made Every Bridesmaid Wear White While She Wore Pink
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025