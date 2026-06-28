Blue Ivy And North West’s Latest Appearances Reignite Debate Over Beyoncé And Kim Kardashian’s Parenting Styles

Blue Ivy Carter and North West have once again found themselves at the center of an internet debate after their latest public appearances highlighted just how differently the two celebrity daughters are growing up in the spotlight.
The discussion started after Blue Ivy appeared alongside her father Jay-Z at a New York event while North West turned heads at Paris Fashion Week with her bold fashion choices, including facial piercings and her signature blue wig.
Before long, social media users began comparing the girls, their personalities, and even the parenting styles of Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.
“Or and hear me out, they’re just two different people with two completely different styles and lives and Beyoncé has always been reserved, unlike Kim,” one commenter wrote.
Blue Ivy drew praises after fans noticed how much she resembles Beyoncé
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Blue Ivy attended Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt Jay-Z30 pop-up event in New York on June 25 and immediately caught attention for her striking resemblance to her mother.
The 14-year-old wore a casual hoodie and jeans, but it was her long braided ponytail that sparked conversation.
Fans quickly pointed out that the hairstyle looked almost identical to one of Beyoncé’s most recognizable looks.
“She got it from her mama! Blue Ivy and Beyoncé going braid for braid,” one fan wrote online.
The appearance also reminded fans of how closely Blue has followed in Beyoncé’s footsteps over the years.
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She joined her mother on stage during the Renaissance Tour and became the youngest Grammy winner for her contribution to “Brown Skin Girl”.
Since then, Blue has steadily built a reputation for being polished, focused, and comfortable performing before large audiences.
Beyoncé has often spoken about encouraging confidence in her children. In one story about Blue’s childhood, she revealed that Jay-Z began growing out his hair after their daughter struggled with confidence about her curls.
“We really wanted her to love and embrace every inch of her gorgeous curls,” Beyoncé explained.
Meanwhile, North West sparked conversation after showing off new piercings in Paris
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North West generated headlines during Paris Fashion Week on June 26 after appearing with several facial piercings, including new angel bite piercings on her upper lip.
The 13-year-old completed the look with a blue wig, black outfit, combat boots, and dramatic accessories that matched the edgy image she has embraced in recent years.
While it remains unclear whether the piercings were real or temporary, they quickly became a major talking point online.
The appearance came months after North debuted additional hand piercings and openly celebrated her love of body modifications in her song Piercing on My Hand, a collaboration with her father Kanye West.
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In the lyrics, she raps, “I want more piercings and tats.”
Some viewers praised North’s confidence and creativity, while others questioned whether she was being given too much freedom at such a young age.
“I feel North West has decided to just do whatever she wants,” one commenter wrote.
Another added, “North is free, Blue is not and she’ll act out later in life when she realises she’s been chained all her life.”
The conversation quickly shifted from North and Blue to their parents
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As often happens online, the focus soon moved away from Blue and North themselves and toward Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.
Many commenters argued that the girls reflect different parenting approaches.
“You can really train up a child in the way you want him or her to go. North West is a result of Kim’s lack of discipline as a mom unlike Beyoncé with Blue Ivy,” one person claimed.
Others pushed back against that argument.
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“Comparing parenting styles of two high-profile families from a few public clips doesn’t really tell the whole story. Every child is different and what works for one family might not work for another,” another commenter responded.
Many fans pointed out that Beyoncé has always maintained a highly private image, while Kim built her career through reality television and social media.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have both defended North’s self-expression
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Kim Kardashian has repeatedly defended North’s creative choices, saying she wants her daughter to explore her interests without feeling restricted.
“You know, [expressing herself] makes [North] so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her,” Kardashian said during an appearance on Call Her Daddy.
At the same time, Kim has also said there are rules in her home regarding social media use.
When North accidentally went live on TikTok without permission, Kardashian quickly stopped the broadcast and later explained that boundaries still exist despite allowing her daughter creative freedom.
Kanye West, on the other hand, has publicly expressed concerns about North’s online presence as well.
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“My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” he said in a resurfaced clip from 2022.
When criticism over North’s piercings intensified, some fans also reminded people that Kanye’s own influence cannot be ignored.
“Not the maddest person on planet earth saying his child is being destroyed. She’d be much worse were she with u,” one commenter wrote.
Apparently, the debate eventually evolved into something much bigger than Blue Ivy versus North West
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Mental health experts have argued that children raised in extreme fame face unique challenges regardless of how their parents choose to raise them.
As reported by Bored Panda, licensed counselor Duygu Balan explained that celebrity children often experience pressure long before they are emotionally equipped to handle it.
“Child stardom demands adult performance before the brain is ready,” she said.
Balan warned that children who grow up constantly being watched can begin associating attention with love and validation.
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“Blurred boundaries, power imbalances, long work hours, and adult-dominated environments leave children vulnerable,” she added.
In the end, many people felt the comparisons themselves missed the point.
“One of the kid has both parents still together, the other’s is a split relationship, so there’s a parental training difference,” one commenter argued.
But another offered a simpler explanation, “They’re just two different people with two completely different styles and lives.”
“Well, either you’re a good parent or not,” wrote one user
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