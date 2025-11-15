The Moment When A Blind Dog Realized She Was Going To The Dog Park Won People’s Hearts On The Internet

Bored Panda has shared a lot of stories featuring heartwarming pet-owner moments. When the days are getting colder and darker, we continue to spread the light with yet another entry about a dog that won a lot of people’s hearts.
This time we present you a story about Kida, the blind dog who is known to so many people after her owner, Allison Miller, posted a video of her on TikTok. Allison decided to film Kida’s reaction when the dog realized that they were going to her favorite park. To Allison’s surprise, the video conquered the internet. In the short clip, Kida has her head stuck out of the window and wags her tail out of happiness.
Are you ready for a burst of happiness? Then scroll down and let your day be brightened!
This is Kida, a blind dog that went viral on the internet
Image credits: kidathepyr
Kida is an adorable and lively dog that had her eyes removed due to a rare autoimmune disease. Despite that, she is very active: barks at everything, plays, runs around and loves going to the dog park, according to her owner Allison. “We have to stay outside the dog park for her safety because of how other dogs react to her sometimes. But she has 4 best friends who come over for regular playdates. She has the yard layout memorized so she can run and play with them just like any sighted dog.”
Kida and her owner Allison live in Houston. Allison loves animals and works with rescues to help local strays. The owner revealed that her life revolves around Kida at the moment. She got Kida when she was 5 months old. “Her previous owners got her to guard their chickens and she ended up chasing them and trying to eat them. This is actually a very common reason that Great Pyrenees are rehomed or abandoned. They are often expected to already immediately know how to guard when in reality it often takes a lot of training to get them to that point!”
Allison, Kida’s owner, decided to film Kida’s reaction when the dog realized that they were going to her favorite park and uploaded it on TikTok
Image credits: kidathepyr
Kida’s owner told us that she takes photos and videos of Kida every day and one day she thought that this was a cute video of Kida and the song that was playng at that moment was just perfect. That’s how she decided to make a TikTok video of the dog. “I actually think my family is happy that I have some platforms to share them on other than spamming them with pictures/videos of her every day! I made Kida an Instagram shortly after her tiktok video went viral so that I could start sharing daily pictures of her with everyone.”
In the short clip, Kida has her head stuck out of the window and wiggles her tail out of happiness.
“Once we make the turn to go into the park, she immediately knows where we are and jumps up with her tail wagging”
Image credits: kidathepyr
Kida’s owner revealed that it is crazy for her to think that so many people saw the video. She got a lot of questions from pet owners. “I really love being able to answer people’s questions and help people realize that animals with ‘disabilities’ can still live amazing lives. It’s also been great to have people reach out who also have blind dogs/are going through the process of enucleation and have questions that I can try to answer.”
“So we roll the windows down for her and her little nose goes crazy. She also loves to bark at everything”
Image credits: kidathepyr
Kida is being taken to the park about twice a week or more if her owners have time for that. “We tell her ‘dog park?’ before leaving and she immediately perks up her ears and runs to the door. We actually can’t even use the words ‘dog’ or ‘park’ without her getting excited.”
Here’s the viral video itself
Allison shared that once they make the turn to go into the park, Kida immediately knows where she is and jumps up with her tail wagging. So they roll the windows down for her and her little nose goes crazy. “She also loves to bark at everything,” the owner added.
Kida is a very playful dog that loves going to the dog park
Image credits: kidathepyr
Unfortunately, due to a rare autoimmune disease, Kida had her eyes removed
Image credits: kidathepyr
Image credits: kidathepyr
We asked Allison whether it was difficult for Kida to recover after the surgery. The owner revealed that Kida had no issue at all: “She was actually in so much pain prior to her surgery that she felt immediately better after surgery. My sister’s cats definitely picked up that something was different and they were all very well behaved around her while she recovered.”
Allison added that Kida’s dog friends were confused at first when they realized she couldn’t see them, but they all adapted playtime with her so quickly! “We actually have a collar with bells on it that we put on her friends when they come to play. They don’t mind at all and it helps Kida hear where they are better. They are amazing dogs and are all so good with her!”
Despite that, she is very active: barks at everything, plays and runs around
Image credits: kidathepyr
“I still think it’s so crazy that so many people saw the video! I really love being able to help people realize that animals with ‘disabilities’ can still live amazing lives”
Image credits: kidathepyr
Image credits: kidathepyr
Image credits: kidathepyr
Allison was very happy with all the reactions and comments coming from people. According to her, everyone seemed to love Kida. “The amount of people commenting that Kida could have their eyes cracked me up! So many people have asked me questions about her and I was more than happy to answer because Kida is my favorite subject to talk about! I really want to raise awareness that blindness for dogs isn’t the end! They can continue to live amazing lives!”
Despite her “disability,” Kida is living the good life, enjoying her trips to the park
Image credits: kidathepyr
