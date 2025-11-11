This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

by

When Sandra Coudray saw a photo of Jasmine, a blind chimera looking cat, on Association Adoption Feline Facebook page, she stole the French girl’s heart right away. The stray kitty was malnourished and scared of people, however, all it took was a little bit of love for her to believe in humans again. Now, the stunning calico cat loves kisses and cuddles and is very attached to her human mom Coudray.

“I immediately wanted to adopt her knowing that she was blind as I previously lived with a cat who had become blind with age,” Coudray explained to LoveMeow. “Last time I went to Normandy for a few days to see my family and left her in the care of my brother. She waited for me on my bed most of the day every day. Now she can not do without us, and we can’t do without her. She brings us so much joy and love.”

More info: Facebook | Instagram (h/t: lovemeow)

Jasmine, the blind stray cat, was found wandering all confused and scared in the streets of France

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

The poor kitty was taken to an animal shelter

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

“She stole my heart right at that instant,” said Coudray after seeing Jasmine on Facebook

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

“The foster family explained that she was blind, but to me she is no less than any other cats”

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

“I immediately wanted to adopt her…as I previously lived with a cat who had become blind with age”

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

Malnutrition might have caused her blindness, she was scared of people and other animals

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

Now, Jasmine loves kisses and cuddles and is very attached to her human mom Coudray

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

“Last time I went to Normandy for a few days to see my family and left her in the care of my brother”

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

“She waited for me on my bed most of the day every day”

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

“Now she can not do without us, and we can’t do without her. She brings us so much joy and love”

This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jane Goodall, Legendary Chimpanzee Expert And Animal Advocate, Passes Away At 91
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
Man Tries To Undo Daughter’s Disability-Friendly Home Renovations, Gets Caught Red-Handed
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
I Like To Draw Anime And Game Characters Into My Own Style
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Jane the Virgin Is Suffering Because It’s Become the Thing It Parodies
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2015
We Used Living Algae Cells To Create This Pen That Makes Your Stories Grow Over Time
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Altered Carbon
Why You Should Follow “Altered Carbon” on Reddit
3 min read
May, 14, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.