91 Pics That Came Out So Weird, They Became Blessed And Cursed All At Once

by

The internet is full of content that can make you feel all sorts of ways. An adorable photo of a kitten might instantly melt your heart, while a bizarre image of baked beans in a cowboy boot might leave you utterly perplexed. But have you ever encountered content that you found both wholesome and unsettling?

Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of photos that are simultaneously cursed and blessed. These pictures might make you say “awww” while you wonder what the heck is happening in them. But whether you love the images or not, there’s no denying that they’re entertaining! Enjoy scrolling through these silly photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that leave you feeling conflicted.

#1 Blursed Cerberus

Image source: PhoenixisLegnd

#2 And I Bet That Dog Is Perfectly Comfortable Too

Image source:  mainiacinexile

#3 One Head In One Head Out. Cat Complete

Image source: i_spin_bubbles

#4 Hey, How Are You?

Image source: LILSirEdward

#5 Policeman And His Teammate Doing Their Job

Image source: Toutanus

#6 I Hate When My Bananas Are Trying To Escape

Image source: danruse

#7 Weird Building

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Blursed Watcher

Image source: Faith_SC

#9 My Girlfriend At The Dentist

Image source: riverontheroad

#10 Blursed Bird

Image source: tokenblackguy90

#11 Blursed Dory

Image source: the123king-reddit

#12 This Cat Grew A Human Nose And Now I Can’t Unsee It. This Is The Best Photo I Have Ever Taken

Image source: CrashProof

#13 The Cat Makes This Statue Look Like Elvis

Image source: SolidJim

#14 They Must Really Love Eggs

Image source: NeverBetter00

#15 Internet, Meet Finn

Image source: goodluckdontdie

#16 Evenly Spaced Drones – What Technology, And What Is It Used For?

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#17 The Outlaw

Image source: Crono_

#18 Grains On This Wood Plank Resemble An Ostrich

Image source: d3333p7

#19 I’m A Rescuer For A Raptor Rehab, And I Got The Call For This Guy In The Middle Of Me Dyeing My Hair

Image source: Wildlife-outside

#20 Blursed Long Dog

Image source: Faith_SC

#21 This Propane Tank Painted Like Hank Hill’s LEGO Head

Image source: LFDT

#22 Cheese Board

Image source: discoversound

#23 Pathicc

Image source: BunnyQueen100

#24 All Trains Are Cancelled Because Of A Cat On The Tracks

Image source: 9999monkeys

#25 Doggod, Looper Of Reality

Image source: TotallyNotACasul

#26 Blursed Shadow

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Blursed Seagle

Image source: justbrad

#28 Is This A Sandwich Or A Hamburger?

Image source: God_Of_Oreos

#29 I Wanna Know The Story Behind This One

Image source: xavier267

#30 They Said The Toilet Wasn’t Flushing Properly

Image source: lemon_scented101

#31 My Brain Is Broken

Image source: owl_thirteen

#32 When I Beat Solitaire

Image source: imgur.com

#33 You’re A Thicc One, Mr. Grinch

Image source: carwheels-gravelroad

#34 Blursed Angle Of View

Image source: Hurt_Wedding_

#35 This Dog Has Five Eyes And I Feel Watched

Image source: EsperBorzoi

#36 Blursed Cat

Image source: YextFE

#37 Made The Elephant You Wanted, Boss

Image source: thegodzilla25

#38 Look, It’s An Aoul

Image source: nowhereButEverywhere

#39 Seeing This Just Ruined My Day

Image source: neighbours_wifi

#40 This Says A Lot About Our Society

Image source: jim-jong-il

#41 Pizza The Hutt

Image source: andytdesigns1

#42 My Dentist Said A Patient Gave It To Him As A Gift

Image source: Emulsifide

#43 Make-Shift Puppy Feeder

Image source: Glenn_Chong

#44 Current Situation At My Parents House

The young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it. Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors…if your child is missing their stick horse, you’ll have to talk to the owl! for those of you questioning if the owl is hurt or “entangled” in the stick horse….we have no reason to believe this is the case as we witnessed the owl moving the horse around and even changing it’s grip on it at one point….this owl is part of a family of owls that have been in the neighborhood for about 6 months now, and this is one of the young owls…if someone sees that the owl is in danger or believes it is hurt, I’m sure the proper authorities would be contacted.

Image source: Eric Lind, Eric Lind

#45 Angry Martini

Image source: AlphaTyger

#46 Show Her She’s Hot Stuff

Image source:  pgkobrien

#47 Sometimes Your Beer Is As Happy To See You As You Are To See It

Image source: arealtexan

#48 That Tattoo Goes Hard

Image source: EliLjaa

#49 Blursed Toilet Paper

Image source: phxcreature

#50 Stay Positive

Image source: kirie-o

#51 A Successful Failure

Image source: ArmyOfPeace

#52 A Normal Urinal In Russia

Image source: FelisCatusRobotum

#53 My Office Has A Mysterious Ladder In The Bathroom

Image source: pdhanvey

#54 Blursed Skateboard

Image source: ghosted_

#55 A Photo I Took On My Last Vacation In Brazil

Image source: Cutieforeigner

#56 Donald Trump Waxwork In Krakow, Poland

Image source: ClintBeastwood87

#57 People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera

Image source: ALiCE_HiMECORiN, 9999monkeys

#58 Unmasked Batman

Image source: reddit.com, Kal_sai

#59 Blursed Wedding Photo

Image source: AlbumAura

#60 Blursed Surveillance

Image source: reddit.com

#61 Poor Van Gogh

Image source: thegallowboob

#62 Blursed Mannequins

Image source: reddit.com

#63 Thanks, I Hate Mario

Image source: T26_00

#64 Pizzaramyd, Imperor Of Food

Image source: Worm6974

#65 That’s Not Sadness, That’s Depression

Image source: Satci

#66 Walking The Velociraptor By Mariaelena Mariotti

Image source: reddit.com

#67 You Didn’t See Nothin’

Image source: vernaculunar

#68 That Poor Wet Beast

Image source: reddit.com

#69 Who Thought This Would Work

Image source: Zoteku

#70 Blursed Worm Neck

Image source: binej_yeah

#71 I Wouldn’t Be Able To Sleep Because This Would Never Stop Making Me Laugh

Image source: aperiplatypus

#72 Blursed Louis Vuitton Lobster

Image source: fishmeatdie

#73 Blursed Urinals

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#74 I Made A Deodorant Controller For Playing Smash

Image source: GreenPeepy

#75 Walmart Is A World In Its Own

Image source: worldbeyondyourown

#76 My Plant Grew A Pair Of Legs

Image source: WookieOnReddit

#77 That’s One Way To Do The Job

Image source: SinceWayBack1997

#78 Blursed Horse Riding

Image source: maddi.forbes

#79 Blursed Crosswalk

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#80 Blursed Snow Plow

Image source: Bin-Ich-Lustig

#81 Blursed Drawing

Image source: New-Pineapple-9410, caricatureparty

#82 Blursed Mom

Image source: Because0f0biWan

#83 Saw This Today

Image source: thecrumbsinmybed

#84 Blursed Dolls

Image source: ZaddyMackSays

#85 Wheel Chair Go Vroom Vroom

Image source: _other_guy

#86 Don’t Forget To Sharpen Them

Image source: Sciencemusk

#87 To Shave A Cat

Image source: Tasha Evans

#88 This Is Haunted. Spotted This In The Wild, And I Kind Of Love It And Hate It

Image source: BirdBath9k

#89 So I Found This In My Library

Image source: ObliviousOverlordYT

#90 And They Called It Puppy Love

Image source: TrifleIll5847

#91 Milking Mice Must Be Fun

Image source: defecationism

