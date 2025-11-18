Blake Lively Under Fire Again For Using Transgender Slur In Multiple Resurfaced Interviews

Blake Lively is facing backlash on social media after several resurfaced interviews show the actress using a derogatory slur to describe transgender people.
“Sometimes I’ll be quietly going about my day, and then I’ll remember the time Blake Lively said this to a journalist,” an X user wrote on Sunday (August 18).
He shared an image of her quote, which was part of an interview with Elle Magazine in 2012: “I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be trannies. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated.”
The term is a derogatory slur for a transgender person, often specifically a transgender woman.
While some transgender people may reappropriate the term “tranny” and use it to describe themselves, others find it extremely offensive even when used by another trans person, GLAAD notes.
Blake previously used the slur during a 2008 interview with Nylon alongside Leighton Meester, in which she dispelled rumors of a feud with her Gossip Girl co-star.
“You read the gossip magazines, and everybody is dating everyone, everybody hates everyone, everybody’s had tons of plastic surgery, and we’re actually men and trannies. You don’t listen to the rumors.”
The backlash comes after journalist Kjersti Flaa called out Blake for her behavior in “the most uncomfortable interview situation” she had ever experienced
The following year, she used the slur again during a 2009 interview with Allure when she discussed her body insecurities.
“I feel like a tranny a lot of the time. I don’t know. I’m…large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man.
“I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on. I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes.”
In 2016, Blake told another journalist that she would give him a “pop quiz” after accusing him of not watching her film All I See Is You
The mother of four was also called out for “disrespectful” behavior during a 2016 interview that journalist Kjersti Flaa said made her “want to quit [her] job.”
Kjersti congratulated Blake on being pregnant with baby No. 2, Inez, saying, “Congrats on your little bump.”
Instead of saying “thank you,” Blake replied, “Congrats on your little bump!” despite Kjersti not being pregnant.
Additionally, the 36-year-old suggested the journalist had double standards when she asked her and her co-star Parker Posey about the 1930s-themed costumes they wore in the film.
The California-born star recently came under fire for her “mean girl attitude” in a resurfaced interview with DP/30 during the press tour of her 2016 film All I See Is You.
When the reporter asked whether she felt “free to try everything,” Blake appeared to roll her eyes. “What does that mean?” she said with a laugh.
The journalist then reminded her of a previous part of the interview. “In terms of trying [things]. You apparently are not gonna sing.”
“I did sing in this movie,” Blake clarified. “Did you see the movie? We’re gonna give you a pop quiz at the end of this.”
The throwback interviews have emerged as several sources have alleged a feud between Blake and Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director of her latest film, It Ends With Us.
Following the London premiere of the movie, Blake faced backlash for refusing to put on a fan-gifted friendship bracelet because it didn’t “go with [her] outfit.”
