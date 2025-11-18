Blake Lively Slammed For Saying Fan-Gifted Friendship Bracelet Doesn’t Go With Her Outfit

Blake Lively is not having the best week. After journalist Kjersti Flaa revealed she wanted to quit her job following an “uncomfortable” interview with the actress, Blake is once again under fire—this time for a fan interaction that many have labeled as disrespectful.
The video of the exchange shows the mother of four accepting a pink friendship bracelet from a fan at the London premiere of It Ends With Us, the film based on Colleen Hoveer’s best-seller.
“Thank you so much. That’s so sweet. I’m going to put it here because it doesn’t go with my outfit, but I will wear it later,” Blake told the fan.
The clip then cuts to Blake’s co-star, Isabela Ferrer, who receives a friendship bracelet, places it on her wrist, and thanks the fan.
Blake said she couldn’t wear the gift because it didn’t “go with [her] outfit”
Many people slammed the 36-year-old actress’s reaction, claiming she made up an excuse because the bracelet matched the colors of her Tamara Ralph Couture gown, which featured crystal orchids and cherry blossom embellishments.
“The contrast between the two of them is amazing,” a TikTok user wrote.
“It absolutely went with the outfit,” another person pointed out.
“Why in 2024 are we just learning who she is?” commented yet another critic.
A separate netizen added, “If Blake didn’t want to wear it, she could have taken it off after, but nah, she made an excuse when it literally matched her outfit.”
However, other users felt that people were overreacting and that Blake’s response was neither rude nor ungrateful.
“I feel like she was still super nice about it. This wasn’t mean,” one of them said.
“There is nothing wrong with this,” an additional user chimed in, while somebody else wrote, “Proof people ALWAYS find a reason to hate you.”
While some criticized the actress, others argued that her response was neither ungrateful nor disrespectful
On Sunday (August 11), Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa criticized Blake for her behavior during a 2016 interview with her and Parker Posey ahead of the release of Woody Allen’s Café Society.
At the time, Blake was pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter, Inez. When Kjersti congratulated her on her bump, the star responded, “Congratulations on your little bump,” despite Kjersti not being pregnant.
Then, Kjersti asked the actresses about the period costumes they wore in the film, to which Blake said, “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes?”
Speaking about the interview, the journalist said she doesn’t expect an apology, though she would welcome it.
