“When The Music Ain’t Selling”: Fans Slam Blackpink’s Lisa For “Highly Inappropriate” Stage Outfit

Blackpink member Lisa has raised eyebrows with a “highly inappropriate” outfit she wore during one of her concerts, leading to accusations of indecent exposure.
The K-pop star performed in a high-waisted miniskirt that left her bottom fully exposed, sparking outrage among fans.
Lisa, who is also an actress and appeared in The White Lotus, donned a cropped white top, a maroon miniskirt, and thigh-high brown boots.
The 28-year-old’s skirt didn’t cover her derriere, instead revealing her tan underwear to her Deadline World Tour live audience and millions of netizens watching clips of her performance online.
Blackpink star Lisa sparked controversy after wearing a revealing look during a concert
A video of her concert, which reportedly took place in July, resurfaced this week after it was shared on X/Twitter by a woman named Diana Wallace, amassing over 15 million views.
Diana captioned the 26-second clip, “People are debating if it should be illegal to dress like this in front of children!”
In the comments, many users slammed the Thai artist’s outfit, calling it indecent for an audience that could include young children.
“Illegal, No. In really bad taste, yes,” one user expressed.
“The world has lost its sense of morality to the extent that wearing almost nothing is acceptable almost everywhere. Pathetic,” agreed someone else.
“It is highly inappropriate,” a third shared.
“Who dresses like that in public?” another critic asked, while a separate user said, “We used to call that stuff indecent exposure. Which is a crime.”
Critics labeled the outfit “inappropriate” and “in bad taste,” with some comparing it to public indecent exposure
However, others defended the 28-year-old star, arguing that it’s the parents’ responsibility to bring their children to age-appropriate events, not the artists’ responsibility to cover up “just in case.”
“The debate sounds more like it should be outrage about parents bringing their children to such a show. I don’t blame the performer; I blame the parents,” one fan said.
“Interesting debate. I feel we should first question why children are at said event,” typed someone else.
“See more than that at the beach,” another fan noted.
Others compared the situation to movies, arguing that parents wouldn’t take their young children to see a film that isn’t age-appropriate.
The VMA winner, who rose to fame as part of South Korean girl group Blackpink, faced similar criticism earlier this year when she opted for a pantless look at the Met Gala.
For the prestigious fashion event, Lisa wore a black lace blazer paired with sheer black Louis Vuitton tights.
She also drew attention in 2023 while performing at the Crazy Horse in Paris, where she donned a beaded bra and underwear set.
The backlash over Lisa’s risqué look echoes the debates surrounding singer Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour, during which she mimicked provocative acts that many argued belonged only in the bedroom.
In her raunchy song Juno, Sabrina fantasizes about a romantic partner getting her pregnant. In the second chorus, she sings, “Wanna try out some freaky positions? / Have you ever tried this one?”
Each time she delivers that line, the Manchild hitmaker strikes a different NSFW pose on stage, making her fans erupt in cheers.
Critics argued that the outfit was inappropriate due to the possibility of young children being in the audience
Throughout the tour, Sabrina has either arched her back, bent over, put her legs in the air, interacted closely with her dancers, or placed the microphone in her crotch area.
As with Lisa, several people have blasted the 26-year-old for the moves, saying that many of her fans are too young to be exposed to such content.
Sabrina responded to the “totally regressive” criticism during an interview with The Sun, where she said her Juno performances reflect the experiences of someone her age, just like other situations she sings about.
Fans defended the Thai superstar, arguing that responsibility lies with parents to avoid taking children to shows with adult themes
“It’s essentially saying that female performers should not be able to embrace their s*xuality in their lyrics, in the way we dress, in the way we perform,” the pop star explained.
“It’s like those who want to shame don’t make comments when I talk about self-care or body positivity or heartbreak, which are all normal things a 25-year-old goes through. They just want to talk about the s*xual side of my performances.”
“More like ban the children here,” one fan commented
