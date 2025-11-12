Blackboarding Killed My Depression

by

Hello dearest bored pandas! I am here to take you on a journey of my recent lifetime when everything was changed because I started to make some new kind of art!

First of all, I should present myself to you. My full name is Cosmin Mihai Moraru, but everyone knows me as short, Miki. My friends got me into this and encourage me to write this self bio about my last 3 years and what I am doing as, if I can call it art.

In short words I wanna say first, that before starting what you will see further, 3 years in the past, I was in a very dark zone if my life, in a deep depression, with dark thoughts about myself and my future and in one of those moments everything was changed!

So let’s begin by telling you this, I was on the edge of falling apart with my sanity, at the very right moment of it, I saw this girl, working at the coffee shop, a waitress, trying to carve with some white chalk on a blackboard the promotion of that day in their shop. In that moment I’ve realized that with all my background in art school and working at the time in a artshop store I can help her with that thing. At the moment I didn’t think of it, what is called that and if I should do that, it was spontaneous and I was at her, asking for letting me do that job for nothing in exchange! It was my first blackboard I’ve ever drawn. It was really really awful drawing, but in that moment I realized I can go in every shop I know and do this job.

So after this moment, 3 years back, being in deep depression, very low on money, not really having a place to sleep, being as well kinda homeless at the time, I’ve seen light into my darkness and I stepped into a new path, fragile, scared and surrounded by negative people that they don’t encourage me at the moment too much.

It was my lifeboat, but I don’t wanna spoil more of this story by telling you, for now, all details that leaded to my near future. In simple words I’ve started like that and in a short long story it was like: I’ve got few jobs in my town, Cluj-Napoca, România, very hard because I didn’t had a real background and a portoflio in this matter, after few months I’ve traveled to another city, just to do some other small projects, maked new friends a long the way that were very helpful, people started to notice me, I was invited to other cities in my country, events, music festivals, every work I’ve done it was better and better… And the magic moment was when, in 14 of September 2016 I was outside of my country for the first time, traveling with some friends, in Berlin, Germany. It was a magic moment, in my first half hour after I checked hotel room, I was drawing outside at this restaurant, my first draw signed with my name outside of Romania. Since that moment I’ve started to travel, around the Europe for now, as a work&travel artist and in my next articles I will share with you every details of this beautiful journey!

I want to share this with you because, maybe out there are people in distress like I was and maybe it can be a story that might save them from their darkness as it did for me! And also I want to show you few of my examples, as portofolio, of what and where I’ve done blackboards in last 3 years! Hopefully you’ll enjoy it and please give me a feedback! Thanks for your time reading this!

More info: Facebook

#1 You Can See This One In Amsterdam (October, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#2 A Very Good Irish Breakfast (February, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#3 A Gift For A Friend Birthday… Renamed Cocktails!

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#4 My First Paella (Summer, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#5 Summer Time (2016)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#6 A Great Big Burger (April, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#7 First Burgers (October, 2016)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#8 Very Cheesy Pizza (November, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#9 Another College Bar, In Another City, Iasi, Romania (March, 2016)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#10 Another Good Food (April, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#11 I’ve Made Happy This Guy In Barcelona Last Year (May, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#12 First Improvement, From Classic Chalk To Chalk Water Based Markers! (May, 2015)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#13 Freshman College Bar (September, 2015)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#14 Using Classic Chalk! (April, 2015)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#15 Nicely Done Beers (November, 2016)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#16 One Of My First Realistic Food Draw (January, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#17 Cocktails Of Barcelona (May, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#18 Showroom, Brasov (March, 2016)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#19 Pastaaaaa De Bucharest!!! (Summer, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#20 Great Friends, Good Food Ar Arrosticini (Summer, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#21 Drawing In Copenhegen At The “Local Bar” (March, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#22 Smokin’ That Blackboard (Summer, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#23 Copenhagen (April, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#24 About Wine… (November, 2015)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#25 Another Sign With Beers (December, 2016)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#26 My Very First Recorded Draw On A Blackboard With Classic Chalk (March, 2015)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#27 Take Away This Coffe (November, 2016)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#28 Oslo, Norway (May, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#29 Beers In Amsterdam (October, 2017)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

#30 First Trip Outside Romania, Berlin, Germany (14 September, 2016)

Blackboarding Killed My Depression

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Panda Babies Sleeping In Baskets Make Their First Public Appearance At Chinese Panda Breeding Center
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Photographer Risks Getting Burned To Capture Lava, Meteor, Milky Way And Moon In A Single Shot
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Are We Ever Going To See a Goliath Season 4?
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2021
How Antarctic Penguins Adapt To Climate Change: Unhappy Feet
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
312 Epic Tweets By Women That Made The Whole Internet Laugh Out Loud
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
61 Innocent Greeting Cards From Kids That Are Actually Hilariously Inappropriate
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.