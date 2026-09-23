50 Landscape Photos That Bring New Perspectives To The Natural World At The MonoVisions Awards 2026

A landscape does not need color to make an impression. In black and white, mountains become bold shapes, snow turns into open fields of light, and forests can look almost graphic. The MonoVisions Awards 2026 Landscapes category brings together 50 photographs that use this limited palette to reveal nature in unexpected ways.
Among them, Eric Violette’s “Unreal Mountains” stands out as the winning series, transforming the flat farmland of France’s Beauce plain into what reads as a distant mountain range. Yevhen Samuchenko’s “Winter Drawings” follows with quiet, snow-covered views of the Carpathian Mountains, while Yoong Wah Alex Wong’s “The Aesthetics of Climate Change” turns the frozen surface of Lake Baikal into a study of texture and light.
Scroll through all 50 photographs from the MonoVisions Awards 2026 Landscapes category below and see how far photographers can take the natural world in monochrome.
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#1 Unreal Mountains
1st Place Winner – Eric Violette (France).
In the grain-growing flat plain of Beauce in France, ephemeral mountains appear in autumn, covered in artificial snow that is not immaculate like that of the high mountains, but earthy, like the soil of Beauce, constantly worked by men. They are not very high, but they stand out from the flatness of the agricultural plain and attract curious eyes. Moreover, as you approach, paths appear along their sides, weaving through the folds, crossing crevasses, climbing to the ridgeline, and finally descending back to the valley floor.
An invitation to an imaginary and improbable hike.
Image source: Eric Violette
Across the full set of 50 images, the landscape takes on many forms: towering peaks against pale skies, snow stretching to the horizon, ice, forests, coastlines, and open fields, each rendered as a study in light and shadow. What unites them is how much expression the photographers pull from so little – deep shadows, bright highlights, rugged textures, soft mist, and strong lines each giving an image its own atmosphere, without a trace of color to lean on.
#2 The Aesthetics Of Climate Change
3rd Place Winner – Yoong Wah Alex Wong (Malaysia).
The journey across frozen Lake Baikal unfolds as both an expeditionary record and an environmental reflection. This body of work arises from an artistic inquiry into moments of encounter within a permafrost landscape of exceptional scale and vulnerability. The series captures the distinctive ice formations and material expressions of Lake Baikal during the most severe period of winter, revealing a terrain shaped by both geological time and climatic fragility.
Lake Baikal is the world’s oldest freshwater lake, formed approximately 25 million years ago, and its deepest, reaching nearly 5,300 feet. It is also among the most biologically diverse freshwater ecosystems on Earth. More than half of its approximately 2,500 animal species and almost 30 percent of its 1,000 plant species are endemic, underscoring its singular ecological significance. These qualities render the lake not only a natural wonder but a critical site for understanding environmental change.
Projections indicate that by the end of the twenty-first century, the Baikal region will experience a warmer and wetter climate, particularly during winter. Such changes are expected to alter key abiotic variables, including ice cover and transparency, water temperature, wind dynamics, vertical mixing, and nutrient availability, triggering cascading biotic responses throughout the ecosystem.
The frozen surface of the lake embodies this tension between permanence and impermanence. Some of the images resemble Jackson Pollock’s abstract expressionist works, in which ice layers shift, fracture, and retreat. The ice layers on the surface appear solid yet remain fragile because of currents below. These intricate ice structures, both resilient and ephemeral, vanish as temperatures rise, bearing witness to a landscape in transition.
Image source: Yoong Wah Alex Wong
#3 Winter Drawings
2nd Place Winner – Yevhen Samuchenko (Ukraine).
The author created this aerial series in the Carpathian Mountains of Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk region. In these parts of Ukraine, houses are sparsely placed on low mountains, sometimes close to the forest, allowing him to capture minimalist scenes of rural life. The snow-covered mountains resemble a blank sheet of paper, while the combination of rural life and nature creates simple yet striking scenes that resemble pencil drawings. This effect is especially noticeable from above, which is why the author chose to use a drone for the project. He spent many days hiking through the winter Carpathian Mountains, searching for interesting subjects for the series.
Image source: Yevhen Samuchenko
#4 Eldorado Noir
Image source: Josiah Kopp
#5 Imprints
Imprints traces the silent conversations between wind and sand. Each photograph lingers on temporary textures — folds, cascades, ridges — forms that dissolve almost as quickly as they appear. The desert here is not distant but intimate. It becomes fabric, skin, even breath: velvet, silk, meringue, woven by air. These metaphors transform the landscape into a sensory map of silence — a reminder that absence, too, leaves a presence.
By drawing close to the dunes, the series shifts away from the desert’s vastness and into its fragile details. Light folds into cloth, grains slip like water, ridges rise like vertebrae under skin. Each surface carries a tension between permanence and impermanence, presence and memory.
Working in black and white, I strip the image to essentials so texture and light can speak. Without color, what remains is surface, shadow, and line — the language of touch. The desert reveals itself as a place of transformation: sand cascading like water, ridges as a spine, traces lingering like fingers across skin.
The titles echo this tactile approach: Velvet Edge as threshold, Meringue Peaks as fragility, The Silken Drape as fabric, Eternal Sandglass as time, Tranquil Spine as structure, Traces as memory, and Aeolian Weave as unity. Imprints is not about permanence but the beauty of what cannot be held — what disappears, yet is never lost. In every fold of sand, silence leaves its presence.
Image source: Kristina Ishutina
#6 The Stillness Of Forces
This series is a black and white exploration of Iceland as a land shaped by opposing forces: permanence and transformation, silence and movement, solidity and light. Removed from color, the landscape reveals its underlying structure lines carved by time, textures molded by wind, ice, fire, and gravity.
Across these images, the terrain becomes both subject and language. Mountains bear the scars of erosion like ancient memory etched into stone. Waterfalls fall endlessly, not as spectacle, but as quiet persistence. Ice spreads, fractures, and retreats, exposing the fragile balance between endurance and decay. The land does not pose; it exists.
The night introduces another dimension. The aurora appears not as color, but as motion veils of light sweeping across the sky, intangible yet commanding. In monochrome, the aurora transforms from a visual phenomenon into a gesture, a breath across the darkness. Human presence, when it appears, is minimal: a single house, a distant road, small markers of scale within something vastly older.
This series does not seek to document Iceland as a destination, but as a state of being. Each frame is an encounter with time: geological time measured in millennia, atmospheric time measured in seconds, and human time caught briefly between them. The repetition of forms ridges, flows, horizons create a visual rhythm that ties the images together into a continuous narrative.
Rather than dramatic moments, these photographs dwell in stillness. They invite contemplation, asking the viewer to slow down and read the land as one would read a silent text, where meaning is found not in what is said, but in what endures.
Image source: Daniel Lopez
#7 Creatures Of The Mist
For the author, and for many others, the sound of falling water is one of nature’s most comforting and meditative sounds. Waterfalls are also among the most dazzling sights and are always worth the hike to experience and photograph.
They are filled with mysticism and folklore, while also offering opportunities for self-reflection and spiritual cleansing. Once the author feels satisfied with the photographs, he considers it important, out of respect for the surroundings, to sit and take in the sounds and sights. For him, this is a way to reconnect with the feeling that life can still be good and full of promise.
For this series, the author chose to add vignetting to draw the viewer’s eyes more intently toward the power and movement of the flowing water.
Image source: Angelo Marcialis
#8 Glacial Silence
In Colombia, there are fragile ice masses that are culturally and environmentally significant. Nevado del Tolima is the most visited, as it is the most accessible. For a Colombian, seeing ice in their own country is something important, and since it is a mountain with a large number of visitors, it is difficult to approach it in silence and contemplation without the interruptions of tourists climbing its slopes. For a photographer, being able to contemplate the silence and more than one disappearing glacier allows them to create a deeper connection with a sacred territory.
Image source: Juan Jose Escobar Gil
#9 Himalayas
This series is a tribute to the giants of the world—the Himalayan mountains. The author took these photographs during a three-week trek through Nepal, during which he circled the Everest region on his own.
Powerful and awe-inspiring, the mountains offered him a series of magical moments that he captured with a 100mm–400mm lens. Each mountain has its own personality, and this is what the author sought to capture through his photography. Clouds, shadows, and even the moon played an important role in shaping the images.
As he observed and immersed himself in the dramatic landscape, the author felt that monochrome was the best way to express its intensity, strength, and emotion.
Image source: Gabriela Martinez
#10 Devoid
“Devoid” was born from the desire to see a familiar world differently. Iceland is often defined by its colors – the greens of moss, the rust of stone, and the blues of ice – but beneath that surface lies something more enduring. By removing color, the author sought to reveal the skeleton of the land, where light and shadow shape the landscape in their own way.
The mountains, valleys, and plains speak through shape and tone. Each photograph becomes a reflection on the relationship between what endures and what fades, with a focus on stillness and resilience.
In the absence of color, the author sees beauty as something quieter and more enduring. It is not lost, but distilled.
Image source: H.R. Edelyne Frye
#11 Éire I Dubh Agus Bán
This series is not a travelogue or a celebration of scenic beauty, but a personal and meditative journey through the Irish landscape. The author sees the land not simply as a background, but as a presence. Each image was created slowly, often in solitude, over months of walking, waiting, and observing the changing light, stone, and silence.
The project began as a visual tribute to the southern coast of Ireland but gradually became something more personal: a monochromatic dialogue between the land and the self. The choice of black and white was deliberate, as the author felt that removing color allowed light, texture, and form to become more prominent.
Inspired by the tonal work of Ansel Adams and the emotional depth of Sebastião Salgado, the author aims to combine technical craftsmanship with the poetic qualities of photography. These eight photographs were selected from a larger body of work created for the author’s first solo exhibition, titled Éire i Dubh Agus Bán, meaning “Ireland in Black and White” in Irish Gaelic.
The landscapes depicted are wild but far from empty. Through textures, contrasts, and changing light, they become places of memory, presence, and reflection. Rather than simply documenting the land, the author sought to spend time within it—to observe, listen, and learn how to see it differently.
Image source: Francesco De Pace
#12 Inner Crossing
Inner Crossing reflects a solitary journey shaped by inward wandering.
For the author, wandering becomes a way of listening. Each step opens a quiet passage where the outer landscape and the inner world begin to overlap.
The series is not concerned with a destination, but with duration and feeling – a slow journey in which the landscape becomes a reflection of inner states.
Working intuitively, the author photographs only when a strong emotional connection emerges. Nature is approached not simply as scenery, but as a space where light, shadow, and form take on a subtle sense of personality.
Through these images, the author invites viewers to drift, lose their sense of orientation, and enter suspended moments of solitude and introspection.
Image source: Yepes Sebastien
#13 Landscapes Tuscany
The Tuscan landscape has its own unique charm. Despite the colorful nature of the Tuscan landscape, he opted for black and white photography, which has its own unmistakable specifics, where our sensory perception of the shapes of the landscape is not influenced by color.
Image source: Vlado Baca
#14 Navajo Territory
The fusion of water and wind relentlessly erodes Navajo Territory. A landscape of hypnotic curves within the Indian reservation, an incredibly beautiful and winding gorge. This sandstone rock has been sculpted over millions of years.
According to Navajo ideals, Antelope Canyon was not formed by erosion but by the Holy People. They believe that the spiritual world and our own intersect in Antelope Canyon. Thus, the canyon embodies the harmony and connection between spirit and nature.
Image source: Eduardo Arrillaga
#15 Fantômes Dans La Brume
Image source: Axelle Dudouet
#16 Autumn In The Arctic Circle
In the Arctic in autumn, the sun hangs low over the landscape. Shades of luminous light fall on snow capped glaciers thin clouds. The ground is abundant with moss, lichen and small shrubs. Open, rolling landscapes are awash with icy water cascading from towering peaks. As the days begin to shorten, reindeer move across the land and birds gather and depart. The wind picks up and stars appear with shining clairty. If you’re lucky the aurora will flicker green, pink and white above darkened mountains. It’s a landscape predominantly coloured with shades of copper, charcoal, red and sage. And in its presence, the crisp, cold beauty of the arctic is profound.
Image source: Paula Heelan
#17 Silent Spires
Our National Parks offer a quiet place to ponder ancient stone formations rising upward toward the heavens, reminding us of the vastness of time and nature’s enduring beauty.
Image source: Lou Fischer
#18 The Sea
Photos taken on Madeira Island, mainly in Baia D´Abra, located in a protected area called Ponta São Lourenço, showcasing the beauty of the Madeira Island sea.
Image source: Jorge Nelson Nunes Alves
#19 Timeless: The Stillness Of The Tide
The sea repeats itself endlessly, yet no moment is the same. In these images, time is stretched until movement becomes texture and rhythm. The shoreline becomes a quiet boundary where water and land negotiate space again and again. By reducing the scene to light, form, and flow, the work invites a slower way of seeing – not to capture the sea, but to listen to its breathing.
Image source: Eddy Christiaens
#20 Mountainscapes
This series is inspired by the author’s deep passion for mountains, their simplicity, and the silence that winter brings to these landscapes. When he encounters a special moment in nature, his aim is to capture its essence and remind others of the importance of being present—to pause and fully appreciate the experience of being immersed in the natural world.
The author believes that people can become disconnected from themselves while absorbed in the pace of modern life. It is easy to forget what exists beyond homes, jobs, and cities. Yet nature remains there, offering a sense of peace, wisdom, and wonder.
For the author, if his work can inspire viewers to reconnect with even a small part of the wildness within themselves, then he considers that a meaningful achievement as a landscape photographer.
Image source: Samuele Quaranta
#21 A Winter Journey
Image source: Alexander F. Beck
#22 Trees In The Light
An ongoing theme in the author’s work is early light falling on and filtering through trees, and this selection brings together photographs from several separate shoots exploring this idea. A couple of the images were taken in fields and open countryside just ten minutes from his home. When the conditions are right, he will often leave breakfast behind and head out with his photography equipment to capture the early light.
Image source: Stephen Bell
#23 Where The Land Waits
Where the Land Waits is a monochrome series exploring paths, trees, water edges, and damaged terrain. At first, the landscapes appear calm and familiar, but gradually take on a more uncertain and tense atmosphere.
By removing color, the author focuses on line, texture, depth, light, and shadow. The series is less about simply depicting landscapes and more about how they can change in meaning through subtle shifts in perception.
At the center of the sequence is We Are Waiting for You, a square image with inverted tones that interrupts the rhythm of the surrounding photographs. From this point, otherwise ordinary scenes begin to feel different, while traces of environmental damage and change become more noticeable.
Through dry ground, scarred trees, and overgrown pathways, the series explores vulnerability, memory, and environmental stress, suggesting that disturbance can appear gradually through atmosphere rather than dramatic events.
Image source: Marcel van Beek
#24 Echoes Of Ansel In The French Pyrenees
In early spring, the Bigorre (Hautes-Pyrénées, France) reveals a landscape shaped by contrast and light. After days of rain, sunlight finally breaks through, awakening the plains to the north, while the Pyrenean peaks remain suspended in winter for a little while longer.
This unique territory, where softness meets ruggedness, offers a visual dialogue between opposing forces: shadow and light, valley and summit, renewal and lingering cold.
To express these contrasts, I chose a black-and-white approach inspired by Ansel Adams, whose work elevated landscape photography into a powerful artistic language.
Light plays a central role throughout the series. As it moves through the valleys, it shapes the scene, revealing fleeting atmospheres and emphasizing the raw beauty of a land in transition.
Image source: Laure vignaux
#25 The Oregon Coastline
The Oregon Coastline explores the shifting boundary between land and ocean, where dark basalt is gradually shaped by the constant force of waves and wind.
The photographs focus on the rugged cliffs, erosion pillars rising from the ocean, and cracks running through the rock like ancient markings. Each image reflects the contrast between the power of the ocean and the resilience of the land, as well as the quiet melancholy of a coastline constantly being reshaped.
Through the series, the author captures the Oregon coast as a place of contrasts, strength, and poetry, where the details of the landscape reveal the effects of time, movement, and natural forces.
Image source: Vincent Bourdineaud
#26 Le Temps Qui S’efface
Image source: Steve Perchey
#27 Painting With Light
The great Miroslav Tichý once stated, “Photography is painting with light.”
Inspired by Miroslav Tichý’s observation, we see how light can fall at varying intensities and highlight areas differently each day, offering countless ways to paint with light.
Light alone can make scenes appear powerful or soft. By studying light, photographers determine how best to illuminate subjects and tell their story.
Image source: Michelle Ranee Johnson
#28 Whispers In The Wind
Great Sand Dunes National Park offers the tallest dunes in North America. They are the centerpiece in a diverse landscape of grasslands, wetlands, forests, alpine lakes, and tundra.
From a photography standpoint, no two seconds are alike let alone two hours or days. It just takes patience to let the environmental factors at work paint the landscape in special ways. This is a landscape that lends itself well to the power of black & white with intense light play and deep shadows.
Image source: Maureen Ravnik
#29 Unresolved Ground
This series explores the prairie landscape through its abandoned structures, ghost towns, industrial remnants, sand hills, and open terrain. Across these spaces, traces of past use remain, while the landscape itself takes on a quiet, psychologically charged presence.
Photographed almost like portraits, the images focus on subtle details and unresolved atmospheres rather than defining the places. The prairie’s vast scale and silence create a sense of openness where familiarity and estrangement can exist side by side, leaving room for different interpretations.
Image source: Chad Coombs
#30 Mars
Image source: Gianluca Federighi
#31 Shades Of Water
Image source: Jeff Grant
#32 Immovable
Immovable explores the Swiss Alps as both a physical landscape and an emotional terrain. Photographed near Interlaken and Oeschinensee, the series uses monochrome to reduce visual distractions and emphasize form, scale, and atmosphere.
Through light, shadow, and structure, the familiar Alpine landscape appears almost suspended in time. Occasional traces of human presence – a path, distant settlements, or a small boat on the lake -provide a sense of scale and highlight the temporary nature of human activity against the enduring mountains.
Rather than simply documenting a location, Immovable reflects on silence, scale, and the contrast between human life and the permanence of the natural world.
Image source: Laszlo Agocs
#33 The Measure
From the scale of the Serra, what we build – ports, plants, chimneys, roads, and dense cities – becomes a faint trace. Mist, smoke, sea, and mountain layers dissolve into the same atmosphere, while the human system expands through the valley. Yet the mountains remain the measure.
Image source: Sergio Fadul
#34 A Six-Part Handscroll
This collection was captured in the Windermere Lake District, United Kingdom.
To view these images in sequence is to unfurl a traditional Chinese winter landscape handscroll: at times, the vastness of snowy plains; at times, the intricate weave of dense woods; at times, the subtle shimmer of tranquil ripples—leading, at last, to the profound silence of the snow-clad peaks.
This series seeks to dissolve the geographic frontiers of aesthetics. Through the “Roving Perspective” (Youguan) of Eastern tradition, it draws out a lyrical ink-wash spirit from the English landscape. With each opening and closing of the shutter, a singular artistic synthesis is achieved—one that transcends national borders and dissolves the aesthetic divide between East and West.
Image source: Haipeng Guo
#35 A Place To Be
These images were made with a mirrorless digital camera in 2025 in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland at a time of personal emotional significance. The images express love, longing, grief and loss, and my search for meaning in the land as an external embodiment of my inner landscape.
Image source: Sarah Garland
#36 Ice
The winter in Iceland this year was so cold and had so little snow that it was possible to walk right up to the glacier’s edge. A magical world of formations made of centuries-old ice unfolded before us. Shaped by water and wind, they possessed a profound clarity. Every corner was new and fascinating.
Image source: Nadine Galandi
#37 Frozen Skogar
At 12 degrees below zero, Skógafoss in Iceland was transformed into a vast landscape of ice in the early morning light after a clear night. Wind and water droplets had frozen across the surroundings, creating an extraordinary winter scene.
As the author photographed the waterfall, the extreme cold froze his clothes and even his camera, making crampons essential for navigating the icy ground. The experience became a reminder of how beautiful nature can be when left to unfold on its own.
Image source: Nadine Galandi
#38 Waves And Fog
As a storm approached Iceland, the author managed to escape the rain coming from the east before reaching Eystrahorn, where a thick wall of fog and almost complete calm had settled over the landscape.
For a brief moment, the scene was defined by fog, silence, the movement of the tide, and white foam against the black lava sand. The calm would soon give way to the approaching storm, but for that moment, Eystrahorn offered a quiet and atmospheric landscape.
Image source: Nadine Galandi
#39 A Long Way Home
Image source: Adam Bencal
#40 Terra Corpus
Terra Corpus (“Earth Body”) traces a visual journey from the planet’s “inner vascular system” to the texture of its “skin.” The series begins with branching highways and rivers that resemble the human circulatory system, carrying the flow of human activity like blood through veins.
As the images move outward, the landscape takes on the appearance of skin: rural fields become subtle creases, forest craters resemble bruises, and small settlements appear like blemishes across the surface. Through this comparison, the series reflects on how human activity shapes the Earth, presenting the planet as a living body marked by growth, vulnerability, and imperfection.
Image source: Xinyue Hu
#41 New Life
The old trees still stand in the forest, their gray, bare trunks reaching toward the sky. Though dead, they remain upright like silent sentinels, slowly changing as their bark peels away and fungi, insects, and woodpeckers become part of the natural process.
Around them, a new generation begins to emerge. As more light reaches the forest floor, young plants and saplings fill the spaces between the old trunks, gradually growing toward the sky.
The dead trees continue to provide shelter, structure, and life for countless small creatures even as they decay. Together, the old trees and new growth create a quiet picture of transition, where past and future exist side by side.
Image source: Pia Steen
#42 Pyrenees
Anyone who spends extended periods above the tree line easily becomes aware of time, dimension, their own vulnerability, and transience. A peak you look out over might be 50,000 years old and has, at most, become somewhat flatter in all that time. A human life seems like the blink of an eye. Is this idea frightening or comforting? Or both?
Man in relation to the landscape is a recurring theme in Herman Stukker’s work. In ‘Pyrenees’, this is strongly expressed, as is his love for pristine nature. The images for this presentation were taken in the Pyrenees, which he visits every two years with a tent, camera, and blister plasters.
Image source: Herman Stukker
#43 Shifting Landscapes
Shifting Landscapes is a series of medium format film photographs made across three distinct environments of the American West, the desert dunes of Death Valley, the granite walls of Yosemite, and the red rock canyons of Zion.
The same sun rises and sets over all of it. The same light that bleaches the sand at Mesquite Flat rakes across El Capitan at golden hour and disappears into the slot canyons of Zion. What changes is the terrain beneath it. Each environment absorbs and reflects light differently, and it is that difference that the photograph captures in silver and grain.
The series is sequenced as a journey. It opens at sunset with a solitary figure on the dunes of Death Valley, then moves through the granite valleys and alpine lakes of Yosemite, and closes in the red rock canyon walls of Zion. Each image is a different environment, a different light, a different ground, but together they form a harmonious story.
Black and white strips away color and leaves only what light does to a surface. What remains is shadow, brightness, texture, and contrast. The beauty of it all becomes reading light and deciding what lives in the frame and what gets hidden by darkness.
Image source: Brendan Tsai
#44 La Force Du Minéral
Image source: Philippe Blois
#45 Echoes Of The High Winter
This series is not simply about scenery, but about the feeling of being small within a vast, frozen landscape. The author spent time waiting for the right light to reach the peaks and searching for details that can be overlooked in color, such as methane bubbles trapped beneath the ice and patterns in the snow.
By using black and white, the author wanted to reduce the images to light, shadow, and scale, capturing the quiet stillness of a world covered in snow.
Image source: Wutimet Bunyasirisith
#46 The Lake District: Forgoing The Color
This series of images of the Lake District in the north-west corner of England delves into the structure of its stunning landscape and its mercurial weather where shafts of sunlight and mist are as much a part of the landscape as the lakes and the fells.
Seen in black and white, the distraction of the rich colours and the multitudinous shades of green that inevitably dominate the work of other photographers is removed and, by so doing, the land’s very essence is exposed.
The visual impact of Kodak Tri-X was an integral part of this project and other images were made on analogue cameras. The photographs in this selection, with the exception of the drone image, were made using a digital camera with a custom emulation of Tri-X and post processing used dark room techniques, primarily dodge and burn.
Image source: Spencer Stephens
#47 The Return
Returning to the wilderness of northern Scotland, the author experienced the landscape as an inner place of deep emotional significance and, more fundamentally, as a homecoming – a return to the soul.
Image source: Sarah Garland
#48 Tidal Flat
This series was photographed over five years along the West Sea of Korea, home to some of the world’s largest tidal flats. Using a drone and slow shutter speeds, the author captures the waterways created by the changing tides, turning the landscape into an abstract record of time and movement.
The traces of water flowing through the tidal flats appear as delicate patterns against the open space. By removing unnecessary elements, the author focuses on the minimalist forms created naturally by the landscape.
As clouds and waterways change with each tide, the scene takes on a different appearance each time. Through these shifting patterns, the series captures the changing character and quiet beauty of the sea.
Image source: Gunmok Lee
#49 Forest Roads
This photographic series explores eight mid-forest roads captured through infrared imaging, revealing landscapes that exist beyond ordinary perception. Familiar paths are transformed into luminous corridors where foliage glows, shadows deepen, and the boundary between natural and surreal becomes blurred. The roads – symbols of passage, direction, and human presence – cut quietly through dense forests, appearing both inviting and unsettling in their altered tonal reality.
Infrared light exposes what the eye cannot see, shifting attention from literal documentation to atmosphere and emotion. Vegetation becomes radiant, skies turn dark and weightless, and the roads themselves feel suspended in time, as if leading toward unknown destinations. Each image presents a different rhythm of the forest: narrow and enclosing, open and expansive, straight or subtly winding.
Together, the eight photographs form a contemplative journey about movement through nature, perception, and the unseen layers of the environment. The series invites viewers to slow down, to reconsider familiar landscapes, and to imagine the forest not as a static place, but as a living, shifting space shaped by light beyond the visible spectrum.
Image source: Grzegorz Król
#50 On The Moon
Kayaking through partly frozen water, shot with a drone.
Image source: Mirja Geh
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