25 Awesome Teachers That Decorated Their Classroom Doors For Black History Month

Teachers across America are doing it for the culture this black history month by decking out their classroom doors with iconic black figures from past to present.
Black history month has been celebrated in the United States each February since 1926 and each year new influential leaders in the community are born. Even last year alone was filled with endless melanin magic to rejoice over. In sports, Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in the world and Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title; while in entertainment Black Panther’s predominantly black cast became the third-highest grossing film in the North American box office with $700 million and Cardi B became the first female rapper with two Billboard #1’s. Using paper, fabric and glue the teachers on this list have created some truly stunning designs to highlight the vast array of black legends over the years. Scroll down below to check out their intricate doors and don’t forget to upvote your favs!
#1
Image source: royalteemag
#2
It’s black history month and it’s like a holiday over here at Lake Alfred Elementary. Here is this years door and if you scroll you’ll see last years. Shout out to my #Artclub babies for twisting this paper into dreads (The real mvps). She’s got her gold clips,yarn wrapped around her dreads and baby hairs and she’s ready to go. We are excited to share our projects with you guys
Image source: takachanique
#3
Image source: takachanique
#4
Image source: TUCKNATION
#5
From Ida Shuler: “All I do is think about how brave this little girl was, how this little girl managed to hold onto her dreams despite the challenges she faced! I use to be selling sugarless kool-aide and old halloween candy on Alexander St in Newark! Playing school in my best friends’s basement because teaching made me happy and it suppressed my reality temporarily…I would literally cry out to GOD because I didn’t want to boil water every night to take a hot bath and questioned GOD why I had to live like that! Because of her I’m EVERYTHING I am today resilient, motivated, inspirational, hardworking, one Bomb momma, dedicated, GOD FEARING, loveable, crazy, crafty, talented, smart… because of her the devil can NEVER steal my joy… growing up I had no real role model… my 8yr old self is the person I admire the most… at such a young age I knew my trials and tribulations was only temporary and here I am today! One day I hope I’ll get a call from one of my students expressing how I inspired them!
Image source: royalteemag
#6
My older cousin is an elementary school teacher and this is how he decided to decorate his door for Black history month! This is so dope!
Image source: __noahnextdoor
#7
I decorated my classroom door at work for black history month and it turned out to be beautiful ❤️ my boss told me i couldn’t put it up because it was “too controversial and she didn’t wanna receive any backlash from it but i put it up anyway
Image source: bellv.ricvn
#8
Image source: ktatuem
#9
Image source: ktatuem
#10
Image source: royalteemag
#11
Our classroom door is complete. My first graders read and learned all about Brave Ruby Bridges and wrote about how they have been brave like her. I always kick off black history month by sharing the story of Ruby Bridges because it is one that I feel that my students will identify with. .
.
Ruby Nell Bridges made history as a six-year-old entering first grade in 1960 when she became the first African American student to desegregate a formerly all-white school in New Orleans.
.
.
My students had fun crumbling up the paper to make her hair.
Image source: isapartycreations
#12
Image source: strokesbysms
#13
Image source: ktatuem
#14
Image source: leandravasquez
#15
Image source: royalteemag
#16
Image source: nn_books_and_tea_
#17
Image source: royalteemag
#18
Image source: smileprettypenny
#19
Image source: royalteemag
#20
My husband and I decorated his classroom door for Black History Month
Image source: johannamcdaniel
#21
Image source: royalteemag
#22
Image source: rachaelraerach
#23
I was crowned 👑 2nd BLACK Miss USA on February 19, 1993 representing Michigan. I am also a famous actress. You may recall my TWIRL & Gone with the wind fabulous quotes.. Who Am I?
Image source: therealsherrice
#24
Image source: yale4health
#25
Image source: LuceroLugo0730
