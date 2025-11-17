50 People Share The Worst Fails They’ve Seen On Black Friday

Brace yourselves, Pandas—Black Friday is upon us! Traditionally, the Friday after Thanksgiving marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States, as well as in many parts of the world. Unfortunately, this period brings out some of the worst traits in people: greed, aggression, and envy.

Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos featuring some of the most epic Black Friday fails ever. From stores ransacked by customers hunting for the biggest sales to companies trying to pull the wool over crazed shoppers’ eyes, there’s a bit of everything. Scroll down for a taste of what discounts can do to someone if they’re not careful.

#1 A Black Friday “Bargain”

Image source: Zoykah

#2 My Local Macy’s Store After Black Friday Sale

Image source: Dankaay

#3 My Friend Saw A Baby Being Born At A Walmart On Black Friday

Image source: crass_anon

#4 When You’re At The Hospital And It Dawns On You That Today Is Black Friday

Image source: emtcj

#5 People Who Do This

Image source: IramFlorCamacho

#6 Black Friday At Walmart

The line decided to cross the street, blocking traffic. It extended down the parking lane rather than turning down the sidewalk like normal human beings.

Image source: Alldamage

#7 This Epic Black Friday Deal

Image source: that1w3irdk1d

#8 What A Great Black Friday Deal

Image source: Fugim

#9 I Captured The Essense Of Black Friday In One Picture

Image source: rusty_L_shackleford

#10 My Partner Ordered Our First Ever “Big Purchase” On The Black Friday Sale. Apparently, The Delivery Guy Dropped It Down The Stairs And Ran

Image source: BabyinAjar

#11 I Finally Bought Myself A Security Camera On Black Friday From Target After Dealing With A Psycho. However, I Got Rice Instead

Image source: Shadowflare000

#12 This Ad

Image source: almostparallel76

#13 Here In Brasil There’s No Black Friday But Only Scam

Image source: Mr_Ramiro

#14 Black Friday At A Walmart In Alabama. So Many People Waiting To Just Get In

Image source: tjburns85

#15 FedEx “Efficiency”. I Live In Oregon And Ordered This Package On Black Friday

Image source: mtheory11

#16 Black Friday Fail. People Are Fighting Over Products

Image source: RealBasedMAGA

#17 What A Steal

Image source: fourNtwentyz

#18 This Chair I Was Going To Buy Was £169.99 A Few Hours Before Amazon’s Black Friday “Sale” Started

Image source: XcoldmineX

#19 Deals Like This

Costco sales are unbeatable right now. They’re next to the tires, in case you were wondering.

Image source: joonbug2010

#20 Black Friday Sales Are Fire This Year

Image source: JayBowdy

#21 The Laptop I Bought Online On Black Friday

Image source: ZedOnNutella

#22 Black Friday, The One Day Saving 30 Bucks Is More Important Than Your Baby’s Well Being

Image source: uvasif28

#23 My Friend Ordered Two Fitbits During The Amazon Black Friday Sale, But Got Paper Plates Instead

Image source: Parish87

#24 When You Go Shopping On Black Friday But Forget Your Child’s Stroller

Image source: Kawaii_

#25 Target Has These Up All Over Their Electronics Section. Guess Which Games Are Specifically Excluded From The Offer

Image source: ilebeck

#26 Black Friday Scam

Image source: _MeganLouisee_

#27 Such A Great Deal. Amazon vs. Manufacturer’s Retail Price

I’ve been waiting to buy this on Amazon, assuming there would be some sort of Black Friday discount. But no, the price stayed at $150, but they added a crossed-out price, which is even higher than the actual manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

Image source: zubrowka1

#28 These Dudes Are Trying To Put Two 65″ TVs On The Top Of Their Honda Civic. Just Unreal

Image source: Coachmun

#29 Be On The Lookout For The Best Black Friday Deals

Image source: Davinter30

#30 My Friend Ordered Two Elgato Game Capture Cards At $180 On Black Friday, And Amazon Sent Him Two Empty Boxes

Image source: ishan0102

#31 They Told Me They Are Waiting For Black Friday. What Do They Need That Bad? I’m Sure They Could Get It Online

Image source: Disguising

#32 The Majority Of Stores At “Toronto Premium Outlet” Have Put Stickers Over Cheaper Prices Or Have Changed Tags For The Black Friday Weekend

Image source: TheTrueHolyOne

#33 The New TV I Bought For Black Friday From Walmart

Image source: nwballer503

#34 Black Friday Parking. This Guy Parks On The Plant Bed In Between The Handicap Parking

Image source: hansol93

#35 This Sums Up Black Friday

Image source: imconfusedman

#36 This Occurred On Black Friday At A Local Shopping Mall In Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Image source: inspectorgadget03

#37 Apparently Someone Got A Little Too Excited And Lost Their Underwear In The Bathroom On Black Friday

Image source: BabyHuey

#38 My Coworker Went A Little Crazy On HDMI Cables This Black Friday

Image source: ItsSnowingOutside

#39 Target’s Black Friday Sale

Image source: banana119

#40 This Black Friday Sale Tactic

Image source: applesaucey05

#41 Black Friday Deals On GPUs

Image source: NooneTTV

#42 A Casualty Of Black Friday

Image source: tonermcfly

#43 My Awesome Cousins Bought Me A Nice Big 55″ TV Last Night, As A Thank You And As A “We Will Be Spending Lots More Time At Your House” Gift

Two minutes in, the picture goes out. Get it outta here kids. Try again. 

Image source: CaliGirlKandi

#44 This Shopping Cart Traffic During Black Friday. People Are Going Crazy

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Black Friday Be Like

Image source: NGNLZero

#46 Someone Was Way Too Excited For Black Friday Deals

Image source: labmom328

#47 Human Decency Is Gone During Black Friday

Image source: Althunter_man86

#48 I Spent 30€ On This Thing

Image source: Bean-King

#49 Thank Goodness For Black Friday Deals

Image source: AllTheWayToWrigley

#50 Black Friday In Portugal

Image source: Compendyum

