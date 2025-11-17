Black Friday Dog Bed Deals for 2023

We all love to grab a bargain, especially regarding our pets. Indeed, our dogs can cost you thousands of dollars over their lifetime, so it is sensible to pinch the pennies when you can. Whether you want a high fashion option or an orthopedic dog bed, you should be able to find something in the sales for you.
Your pampered pup deserves the best, and you may well find that some of the top-quality dog beds are on sale this Black Friday 2023. You won’t want to miss the deal, as these pet beds will only be available at a reduced price for a limited time.
Our Top 10 Picks for the Best Dog Beds
1.) TJSOULER Orthopedic Dog Bed for Large Dogs
The orthopedic dog bed boasts a thoughtfully crafted U-shaped design that prioritizes the canine’s comfort, security, and well-being. Three plush side pillows, each measuring 3.5 inches, are strategically placed to offer impeccable support for your furry companion’s head, neck, and joints.
Price at time of publishing: $31.99
Typical price: $39.99
2.) Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Medium Dogs
This orthopedic dog sofa boasts an ingenious design to grant your furry friend unsurpassed support, ensuring they enjoy a peaceful slumber. Crafted from high-density egg-crate foam, it distributes weight uniformly, delivering an ideal balance of pressure relief and joint support.
Price at time of publishing: $33.99
Typical price: $59.99
3.) OQQ Long Plush Comfy Calming & Self-Warming Bed
The raised rim design ensures their neck and head receive the utmost support, fostering a comforting sense of security that lulls pets into a profound slumber. This not only aids in enhancing their behavior but also contributes to their overall well-being. Its non-slip and dirt-resistant bottom make it a versatile fit for any living room, family room, or elsewhere.
Price at time of publishing: $34.49 – 59.99
Typical price: $45.99
Get It on Best Choice Products
4.) Lesure Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Dog Bed
This adaptable low-profile bed seamlessly blends the plush comfort of our innovative Dream Fur with the resilience of our opulent micro velvet fabric. Whether you’re using it at home or on the go as a crate or travel bed, it promises coziness and durability. Stuffed generously with high-memory polyester fiber, it remains resilient and maintains its shape over time.
Price at time of publishing: $33.99
Typical price: $49.99
5.) WNPETHOME Dog Bed for Large Dogs
The dog bed features a C-shaped design with a 3-sided 3.5″ side bolster that provides extra support to your pet’s neck and head. The C-shape design creates a sense of security, making your dog feel safer and sleep more peacefully.
Price at time of publishing: $36.79
Typical price: $45.99
6.) Furhaven Orthopedic Dog Bed for Large/Medium Dogs
This dog bed features a tufted pillow cushion atop a supportive mattress base, ensuring utmost comfort and support for pets of all ages. It’s also designed with a non-skid base to help keep it in place.
Price at time of publishing: $59.99 – 63.99
Amazon is offering $12.80 coupon
7.) Furhaven Ultra Plush Luxe Lounger
The sloping contoured form factor of this pet bed promotes superior ergonomic comfort and provides optimum orthopedic support for dogs and cats. The open mattress design also gives pets plenty of room to sleep in a variety of different positions.
Price at time of publishing: $118.99 – 149.99
Amazon is offering $39.66 coupon
8.) Pozico Elevated Dog Bed
The dog bed is easy to install and remove with a back zipper. It’s assembled from a premium steel structure with a high load-bearing capacity, ensuring stability and firmness that can hold over 200 pounds.
Price at time of publishing: $15.99
Typical price: $18.99
9.) Bedsure Memory Foam Dog Bed
The orthopedic dog sofa bed combines memory foam and high-density egg crate foam to provide exceptional comfort and support. This bed can distribute weight evenly and rebound quickly, ensuring optimal pressure relief and joint support for your furry friends.
Price at time of publishing: $39.99
Typical price: $49.99
10.) Amazon Basics Memory Foam Bolster Dog Bed
The medium pet sofa lounger bed offers a cozy space for medium to large dogs or multiple cats to rest and relax. Memory foam provides cushioning support, reducing pressure points for your pets’ comfort.
Price at time of publishing: $ 57.55
Typical price: $76.04
Which type of dog bed should I opt for?
There are many dog beds to choose from, and the right option will depend on many factors including whether you own a small dog or large dog if they have any underlying medical issues, and their weight and conformation (shape).
Each owner has a different priority, and some will be looking for a bed that is easy to clean while others will want one that fits in with their home decor.
What is a good dog bed option for those with joint disease?
An elevated dog bed may also help when it comes to relieving pressure and offering support. This hammock-type bed elevates your pooch from the floor, especially if you have cold hardwood or tiled flooring. Indeed, I often see pressure sores on the elbows of larger senior dogs such as Great Danes and Mastiffs, who sleep on thin beds.
Is it worth paying more for an easy-to-clean option?
Generally, yes, owners will reap the benefits when investing in a bed that is machine washable. This is especially if their pet sheds a lot or suffers from incontinence. Remember, you ideally want a bed that will last you through a few seasons at least, rather than one that is going to look grubby by the end of Winter.
If cleanliness is a priority for you, confirm that the cover is machine washable before purchasing. You may want to stick to a waterproof material, not something like suede.
Does my brachycephalic dog need a specific dog bed?
Snub-nosed breeds include those like the Pug, Shih Tzu, and Bulldog. These breeds have narrower airways and often struggle to breathe comfortably, especially when lying down and sleeping. Having a bolstered border helps to elevate their head, open up their airways, and reduce snoring.
I advise owners to choose donut beds for brachycephalic canines so that they can stretch their necks out. These beds are usually circle-shaped and the dogs love to curl up and feel snug and safe.
Does my dog with allergies need a specific bed?
Those with environmental allergies to things like dust, dust mites, and pollen should have a hypoallergenic bed. These beds are made so as not to harbor allergens and are machine washable. In combination with other things (like medicine, special shampoos, and allergen avoidance), they are part of the treatment plan when it comes to allergic dermatitis.
What is the most comfortable bed for dogs?
Generally speaking, an orthopedic sofa dog bed is a sound investment when we are looking for comfort. As a vet, this sort of dog bed is what I’ll recommend for those with ongoing joint diseases such as arthritis or hip dysplasia. Plump for a memory foam dog bed, that helps support the older dog.
When we take pressure off their joints and distribute their weight evenly while lying down, we can reduce their discomfort which improves mobility. Cozy beds help prevent pressure sores and you’ll find your dog is less stiff when they wake up in the morning.
How long are dog beds meant to last?
A good quality dog bed can last for several years and should look good during this time. As with most pet products, oftentimes the more you pay, the better quality of the item and the longer it will last.
A cheap pet bed might only last a year or less and is quick to fray and develop holes. The padding may also become thinner and less effective.
Is a dog bed better than a crate?
A dog bed is not really an alternative option to a crate. If you choose to crate train your dog, they will still need a bed within the crate. Many owners who do use a crate will have two beds; one inside and one outside. However, you could have a single bed which you move in and out of the crate as needed.
Where should your dog sleep at night?
This is a good question and one that is dependent on what the owner wants. Typically, when we are talking about a puppy, we advise them to sleep close to us, at least for the first few weeks. This helps ensure their transition to their new home is smoother. This can be in a bed in your room, and inside a crate is usually the best option, to ensure they are not getting up to mischief at night time. Over the first few months, we can slowly move the bed further away from us, out towards their final sleeping spot, which may be e.g. in the sitting room or kitchen.
Adult dogs can sleep in a separate room from you unless you’d prefer they’re closer. Most dogs sleep best when given space and some owners want their dogs out of their bedrooms, to keep their fur and doggy odor-free. Most well-behaved adults do not need to be crated at night and can be trusted not to be destructive or to soil indoors.
FAQ:
Is it worth waiting until the 2023 Black Friday Deals?
If your dog is due a new bed, it may well be worth waiting until Black Friday so you can save some money. If you’re looking for the best deal, it’s worth checking online and seeing which beds have made the cut for the sale.
Even if your top choice bed is not reduced, you may find a similar one that is a bargain. The best deals on dog beds will be during Black Friday and Christmas sales.
What about the original calming donut bed; is this the best dog bed?
You may have heard about The Original Best Friends by Sheri Calming Bed, as it is a really popular choice amongst owners. This is mainly due to how plush and soft it is, and how much dogs love it. It’s luxurious and well-padded, and the raised edges act as a lovely pillow.
I’ve heard of several cases when an owner has bought one of these beds, only for all of the dogs in the home to start using it!
Is memory foam worth it?
For those who need it, memory foam is a good investment. They frame the dog, supporting their body and ensuring there is no excess pressure on certain parts of their body.
What about heated dog beds?
A heated option, like the K&H Lectro-soft, is excellent for those with colder homes or who choose for their dogs to sleep outdoors. Heat is also beneficial for those with stiff joints, as it may reduce inflammation and improve mobility. So, a heated bed or quilt is a good choice for many senior dogs.
