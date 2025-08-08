All About Photo Magazine Awards 2025: Here Are 25 Of The Most Beautiful Black And White Photographs

All About Photo is proud to unveil the winners of AAP Magazine’s 49th edition, a celebration of the striking beauty and emotional depth found in black-and-white photography.
This issue showcases the work of 25 exceptional photographers whose portfolios rise above the rest through their technical skill, storytelling strength, and distinctive vision. Selected from submissions across 11 countries and 3 continents, these photographers remind us why monochrome imagery still holds such a powerful place in our visual culture.
In an era flooded with bright colors and endless scrolling, black-and-white photography invites us to pause. It strips away distractions and brings the focus back to the essentials: light, shadow, emotion, and form. This edition of AAP Magazine pays tribute to that enduring magic.
#1 Balance © Astrid Verhoef
#2 Masquerade, From The Series ‘Amber Coast’ © Monika Maroziene
#3 Ethiopia, The Singular Man, From The Series ‘Dreamt Memories From Africa’ © William Ropp
#4 The Looming Dark, From The Series ‘Solitary Spaces’ © Margaret Halaby
#5 Trapped In The Frame, From The Series ‘Half-Visible’ © Yanitsa Genova
#6 Mobius, From The Series ‘Leaf Forms’ © Beamie Young
#7 Young Woman © Elena Donskaya
#8 Wonderland © Russ Rowland
#9 James Martin, Chewton Glen, From The Series ‘Chefs In Lockdown’ © John Carey
#10 Steam Iv, From The Series ‘Steam’ © Klaus Lenzen
#11 Reincarnated Tibetan Monk, From The Series ‘Black & White’ © Eric Van Den Brulle
#12 Behind Those Eyes, From The Series ‘Street Portraits’ © Alex Gabchoug
#13 Harder Lives © Antonio Denti
#14 Shabbat, From The Series ‘On The Streets In Los Angeles’ © Julia Dean
#15 Arrested Protestor And Horse, From The Series ‘Resist’ © Prescott Lassman
#16 Light Through The Rift, From The Series ‘Shadows Of The Sacred’ © Lorenz Berna
#17 Colossal Legacy, From The Series ‘Ivory Sentinels’ © Florian Kriechbaumer
#18 I See Only What I Want To See, From The Series ‘A Kind Of Loneliness’ © Ylva Sjögren
#19 Untitled #3, From The Series ‘Ashes From The Riverbed’ © Sebastián Machado
#20 Decommissioning Of An Age © Luciano Gerini
#21 Stacy And Miss Kitty, From The Series ‘People I Know’ © Lynne Breitfeller
#22 The Path To Adulthood © Thibault Gerbaldi
#23 Niendorf Bathing Jetty, From The Series ‘Two Minutes By The Sea’ © Ralf Dreier
#24 City Life 20472, From The Series ‘City Life’ © Kevin Lyle
#25 The Magic Of The Circus © Giuseppe Cardoni
