Mysterious, Majestic, And Misjudged: Black Cats In The Spotlight (27 Pics)

by

Mysterious, elegant, and often misunderstood, black cats have long been linked to folklore and even certain seasonal celebrations. Yet behind their reputation for spookiness lies a creature just as charming, playful, and full of personality as any other feline. Sadly, these lingering stereotypes still cast a shadow.

Studies show that black cats are adopted far less often than their brightly colored counterparts, simply because of outdated myths. To spotlight their beauty instead, we’ve gathered a striking series of images from the Street Photographers Foundation Instagram page, which features captivating photography from artists around the world. Scroll down to see the collection of enchanting black cat moments!

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | x.com | Facebook

#1 Photo By Stephan Bordy

Image source: © Stephan Bordy

#2 Photo By Paul Mccain

Image source: © Paul McCain

#3 Photo By Ali Zoghadri

Image source: © Ali Zoghadri

#4 Photo By Pavel Volkov

Image source: © Pavel Volkov

#5 Photo By FLávio Franja

Image source: © Flávio Franja

#6 Photo By Uwais

Image source: © Uwais

#7 Photo By Arek Rataj

Image source: © Arek Rataj

#8 Photo By Rangefinderx

Image source: © Rangefinderx

#9 Photo By Okira Kuoki

Image source: © Okira Kuoki

#10 Photo By Shami

Image source: © Shami

#11 Photo By Camilo Delgado Castilla

Image source: © Camilo Delgado Castilla

#12 Photo By Sami Uçan

Image source: © Sami Uçan

#13 Photo By Miran Rahiim

Image source: © Miran Rahiim

#14 Photo By Hiro

Image source: © Hiro

#15 Photo By Sami Uçan

Image source: © Sami Uçan

#16 Photo By Victor Cervantes

Image source: © Victor Cervantes

#17 Photo By Jim

Image source: © Jim la Souille

#18 Photo By Nadia Anemiche

Image source: © Nadia Anemiche

#19 Photo By Jilbertolo

Image source: © Jilbertolo

#20 Photo By Agus Ibrahim

Image source: © Agus Ibrahim

#21 Photo By Francis James Mortimer

Image source: © Francis James Mortimer

#22 Photo By Vitaly Zimarin

Image source: © Vitaly Zimarin

#23 Photo By Sami Uçan

Image source: © Sami Uçan

#24 Photo By Sami Uçan

Image source: © Sami Uçan

#25 Photo By Aude Delannoy Dib

Image source: © Aude Delannoy Dib

#26 Photo By Yalım Vural

Image source: © Yalım Vural

#27 Photo By Sevil Alkan

Image source: © Sevil Alkan

