Mysterious, Majestic, And Misjudged: Black Cats In The Spotlight (27 Pics)

Mysterious, elegant, and often misunderstood, black cats have long been linked to folklore and even certain seasonal celebrations. Yet behind their reputation for spookiness lies a creature just as charming, playful, and full of personality as any other feline. Sadly, these lingering stereotypes still cast a shadow.
Studies show that black cats are adopted far less often than their brightly colored counterparts, simply because of outdated myths. To spotlight their beauty instead, we’ve gathered a striking series of images from the Street Photographers Foundation Instagram page, which features captivating photography from artists around the world. Scroll down to see the collection of enchanting black cat moments!
More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | x.com | Facebook
#1 Photo By Stephan Bordy
Image source: © Stephan Bordy
#2 Photo By Paul Mccain
Image source: © Paul McCain
#3 Photo By Ali Zoghadri
Image source: © Ali Zoghadri
#4 Photo By Pavel Volkov
Image source: © Pavel Volkov
#5 Photo By FLávio Franja
Image source: © Flávio Franja
#6 Photo By Uwais
Image source: © Uwais
#7 Photo By Arek Rataj
Image source: © Arek Rataj
#8 Photo By Rangefinderx
Image source: © Rangefinderx
#9 Photo By Okira Kuoki
Image source: © Okira Kuoki
#10 Photo By Shami
Image source: © Shami
#11 Photo By Camilo Delgado Castilla
Image source: © Camilo Delgado Castilla
#12 Photo By Sami Uçan
Image source: © Sami Uçan
#13 Photo By Miran Rahiim
Image source: © Miran Rahiim
#14 Photo By Hiro
Image source: © Hiro
#15 Photo By Sami Uçan
Image source: © Sami Uçan
#16 Photo By Victor Cervantes
Image source: © Victor Cervantes
#17 Photo By Jim
Image source: © Jim la Souille
#18 Photo By Nadia Anemiche
Image source: © Nadia Anemiche
#19 Photo By Jilbertolo
Image source: © Jilbertolo
#20 Photo By Agus Ibrahim
Image source: © Agus Ibrahim
#21 Photo By Francis James Mortimer
Image source: © Francis James Mortimer
#22 Photo By Vitaly Zimarin
Image source: © Vitaly Zimarin
#23 Photo By Sami Uçan
Image source: © Sami Uçan
#24 Photo By Sami Uçan
Image source: © Sami Uçan
#25 Photo By Aude Delannoy Dib
Image source: © Aude Delannoy Dib
#26 Photo By Yalım Vural
Image source: © Yalım Vural
#27 Photo By Sevil Alkan
Image source: © Sevil Alkan
