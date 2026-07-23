Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

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Color has the power to seduce, but black and white has the power to reveal.

The 25 winning photographers of AAP Magazine #58: B&W prove that removing color doesn’t simplify a photograph—it often makes it more profound. Selected from entries submitted by photographers around the world, these award-winning images demonstrate how light, shadow, texture, and composition can tell stories with remarkable clarity and emotional impact.

Representing 12 countries across 3 continents, the winners explore an impressive range of subjects, from intimate family moments and powerful documentary work to striking landscapes, architecture, portraits, and quiet observations of everyday life. Each portfolio offers a unique perspective, reminding us that black and white photography remains one of the most expressive and enduring forms of visual storytelling.

Rather than relying on color, these photographers draw us in through atmosphere, contrast, and emotion. The result is a collection of images that feels both timeless and unmistakably contemporary.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

#1 Ua Natural Cadence From The Series ‘Of Birds And Being’ By Tzion Essel

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

First Prize was awarded to Anastasia Pagonas (United States) for ‘Francis.’

Second Prize went to Eric Kunsman (United States) for his series ‘Life-Lines Throughout the United States’.

Third Prize was awarded to Tzion Essel (United Kingdom) for his series ‘Of Birds and Being.’

The remaining winners are Dev Kumar (Malaysia), Jaeseok Lim (South Korea), Michael Trueblood (United States), Isabelle Kettner (Netherlands), Antonio Denti (Italy), Kathryn Audet (Canada), Lera Zilbershtein (Russia), Tommy Jiang (China), Thibault Gerbaldi (France/United States), Paul Adams (United States), Troy Colby (United States), Paul Gibert (United States/Spain), Lena Sokolova (Russia), Eric Renard (United States), Kelly O’Leary (United States), Rikk Dunlap (United States), John Gubertini (Italy), Max Chu (China), Brice Weaver (United States), Jim Lustenader (United States), Ylva Sjögren (Sweden), and Richard Evnen (United States).

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#2 Libertad By Antonio Denti

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#3 Floating In Smoke From The Series ‘Between Earth And Sky’ By Tommy Jiang

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#4 Untitled, From The Series, The Fragility Of Fatherhood By Troy Colby

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#5 Sfumato From The Series ‘Vulnerability’ By Ylva Sjögren

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#6 Francis In His Father’s Mercedes Wagon By Anastasia Pagonas

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#7 Unknown Number – Corona Motel And Rv Park, 711 Main St, Corona, NM 88318 From The Series ‘Life-Lines Throughout The United States’ By Eric Kunsman

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#8 Calm Before The Chew From The Series ‘Quiet Encounters’ By Dev Kumar

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#9 Stop Before Geometry From The Series ‘Still Point’ By Jaeseok Lim

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#10 Upper West Side, 2018 From The Series ‘Cross/Walk’ By Jaeseok Lim

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#11 Day 23 From The Series ‘Drylands’ By Isabelle Kettner

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#12 Woven By Kathryn Audet

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#13 Two Brothers, Different Yet Alike From The Series ‘About Brothers’ By Lera Zilbershtein

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#14 Before The Cyclone By Thibault Gerbaldi

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#15 The Edge From The Series ‘Keep Me Where The Light Is’ By Paul Adams

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#16 Light Over Pillows, From The Series, Surreptitious By Paul Gibert

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#17 Kindergarten Princesses By Lena Sokolova

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#18 Urbanity II From The Series The Backlit City By Eric Renard

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#19 Views Along Pineview By Kelly O’leary

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#20 When I Was A Child From The Series What We Leave By Rikk Dunlap

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#21 The Aftermath Of Faith By John Gubertini

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#22 Reflections Of Tibet From The Series Hello Tibet By Max Chu

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#23 Place And Persistence II By Brice Weaver

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#24 Toward The Light From The Series ‘Shadow And Light’ By Brice Weaver

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

#25 Idle From The Series ‘Lost And Found’ By Richard Evnen

Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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