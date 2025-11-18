I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

I’m a digital artist from Vancouver, Canada creating black and white portrait paintings themed around the concept of individuals who’ve gone through hardship, and survived to be stronger for it. Warriors who refuse defeat.
It’s also a form of self therapy for myself to keep me sane and grounded. Without something creative, and even hope inspiring, like this, I tend to fall into a dark sort of depression.
My creation process consists of cutting of numerous photos and piecing them together, and then painting hundreds of digital paint layers over top, often scratching parts of the layers off as I go. I create dozens of different versions as I go, so that I can go back and cut out parts of the older versions to re-add to the newer version I’m working on. All work is done in Corel Painter and Adobe Photoshop using a Wacom tablet on a Windows 11 PC.
I’ve been pursuing this method of creating artwork for over a decade now, and still feel like I have a long way to go in terms of areas I want to further explore.
More info: justingedak.com | Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | cara.app | x.com | justingedak.tumblr.com
#1 Wild
#2 Self-Portrait
#3 Fierce Gaze
#4 Feathers
#5 Silver And Shadows
#6 Lionheart
#7 Sinner
#8 Goth Girl
#9 I Remain
#10 Inked
#11 Barbarian In The Dark
#12 In Search Of Hope
#13 Enchant
#14 Surrendering
#15 Into The Dark
#16 Vampire Bite
#17 Endeavor And Prosper
#18 The Dark Of Night
#19
#20 Search And Destroy
