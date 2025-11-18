I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

by

I’m a digital artist from Vancouver, Canada creating black and white portrait paintings themed around the concept of individuals who’ve gone through hardship, and survived to be stronger for it. Warriors who refuse defeat.

It’s also a form of self therapy for myself to keep me sane and grounded. Without something creative, and even hope inspiring, like this, I tend to fall into a dark sort of depression.

My creation process consists of cutting of numerous photos and piecing them together, and then painting hundreds of digital paint layers over top, often scratching parts of the layers off as I go. I create dozens of different versions as I go, so that I can go back and cut out parts of the older versions to re-add to the newer version I’m working on. All work is done in Corel Painter and Adobe Photoshop using a Wacom tablet on a Windows 11 PC.

I’ve been pursuing this method of creating artwork for over a decade now, and still feel like I have a long way to go in terms of areas I want to further explore.

More info: justingedak.com | Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | cara.app | x.com | justingedak.tumblr.com

#1 Wild

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#2 Self-Portrait

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#3 Fierce Gaze

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#4 Feathers

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#5 Silver And Shadows

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#6 Lionheart

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#7 Sinner

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#8 Goth Girl

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#9 I Remain

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#10 Inked

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#11 Barbarian In The Dark

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#12 In Search Of Hope

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#13 Enchant

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#14 Surrendering

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#15 Into The Dark

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#16 Vampire Bite

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#17 Endeavor And Prosper

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#18 The Dark Of Night

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#19

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

#20 Search And Destroy

I Created 20 Gothic-Style Portraits Of Warriors

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“White Mirror”: 25 People In This Online Group Create Stories For “Black Mirror” That Aren’t Terrifying Or Depressing
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Do You Love Your Career? Tell Us More About It! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
What You Need to Know about New TLC Show “Spouse House”
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2017
Hey Pandas, Share The Deepest Thought You Ever Had (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Employee Notices Her Food Going Missing, Installs A Nanny Cam And Catches The Shameless Thief
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Bones
Bones Review: An Old Flame in a Dark Time
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.