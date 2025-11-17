“I Can’t Find A Job”: 35-Year-Old ‘Black Alien’ Opens Up About The Judgement He Has To Face Every Day

After undergoing extreme body modifications, Anthony Loffredo has amassed 1.3 million followers on Instagram.
But the man, who is also known as the Black Alien, has said that people “judge” him and it makes his everyday life quite difficult.
Speaking on an episode of the Club 113 podcast, Loffredo said: “I can’t find a job, there’s lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there’s also a dark side.”
35-year-old Anthony Loffredo has been transforming himself into a ‘black alien’
He covered most of his body in dark tattoos, including his eyeballs
Loffredo also had implants installed under the skin on his head and arms
Loffredo added that, “This type of change, it’s not just a tattoo, it’s something bigger.”
“It’s a fight every day, because every day you find new people who don’t understand, who want to judge.”
He even had two fingers, parts of his nose, and both ears amputated
After getting his tongue modified so it is split down the middle to create a forked effect, Loffredo wanted to continue
“It’s life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don’t understand lots of things about lots of people,” he continued.
“You can’t judge someone, no one knows what’s inside someone’s head, why they’re doing that, you need to talk with this person.”
So he is now planning to have his penis split in half too
Loffredo explained that people often have an “interesting” reaction to how he looks.
“I’m human,” the man who calls himself the Black Alien said. “There’s people who think I’m just crazy. There’s people, who when they see me, shout and run and many things.”
Loffredo documents his transformation on Instagram and has amassed 1.3 million followers
But he insisted that he doesn’t “like playing with people” and goes out of his way to try and make others feel comfortable around him.
“I think it’s dangerous to not try to do that,” Loffredo added.
“At night when I go past people in the street, I move to the other side.”
However, everything has consequences
The man admitted there’s a lot of negative reactions to his unique style
And the judgement comes not only from people in the street, but also prospective employers
Loffredo finds it very difficult to land a job
“When I cross with people, like old people, I change sides in the street. Also with kids Iâ€™m careful. I know it can be a shock,” he added.
Loffredo highlighted that he just wants to be seen as a “normal” person, just like anyone else.
In the podcast, Loffredo said that he doesn’t like talking about his previous jobs but at the moment, the man does tattoos. However, he added that “it’s not enough.”
But people aren’t surprised
