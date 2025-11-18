30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

by

“When life gives you lemons, make a sandwich” – creator of Lemon Sandwich comics. This quote should prepare you for the comics quite well as they make as much sense as this suggestion and are still funny in an absurd way.

Lemon Sandwich comics often feature simple yet expressive illustrations that have unexpected and very twisted endings. Though the artist’s humor is unapologetically bold in how ridiculous it is, they have already over 241K followers on Instagram!

So, without further ado, let’s dive into comics that range from 4-panel to sometimes even 10-panel ones.

More info: Instagram | lemonsandwich.com | Facebook

#1

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#2

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#3

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#4

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#5

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#6

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#7

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#8

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#9

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#10

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#11

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#12

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#13

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#14

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#15

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#16

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#17

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#18

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#19

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#20

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#21

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#22

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#23

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#24

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#25

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#26

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#27

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#28

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#29

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

#30

30 Outrageously Bizarre Lemon Sandwich Comics With Unpredictable Twists And Turns

Image source: thelemonsandwich

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Corporate Secrets People Revealed Since They No Longer Work There
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My Dreams About The Wizarding World Come Out Of The Notebook (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
‘Science Memes’: 50 Of The Most Relatable Posts That Perfectly Marry Knowledge And Humor
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
10 Paintings I’ve Made Since Last Year
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Comics For People With A Slightly Weird Sense Of Humor By Artist Aidee Sea (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Why Arrow Season 6 Is Arguably the Best of the Series so Far
3 min read
May, 5, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.