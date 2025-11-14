These 16 Award-Winning Photos Capture What It’s Really Like To Give Birth

Even though birth is something as natural as can be since we all wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for that, yet the topic is still quite taboo. However, a resource for birth photographers named “Birth Becomes Her” tries to shine a light on the topic by holding an annual birth photography contest. The founders, Monet Moutrie and Jennifer Mason launched the photo contest back in 2016 after being convinced that birth photography is some of the most powerful documentary photography in our world and this incredible maternity photo work deserves to be showcased. “We hope that these stunning pictures help dispel fear,” Mason added. Even though their general idea was to highlight breastfeeding photos during World Breastfeeding Week back in 2016, they evolved it into a birth photos contest after that. Even though they only had a couple of hundred submissions in the first year, the contest grew and received well over 1,200 amazing photos from all over the world this year. Now scroll down below and check this year’s best photos.

3rd place, postpartum

Image credits: Hanna Hill Photography

3rd place, black and white

Image credits: Salt City Birth & Newborn Photography

3rd place, color

Image credits: Chiara Doveri

3rd place, out of hospital

Image credits: Cradled Creations

3rd place, hospital

Image credits: Bree Downes

2nd place, postpartum

Image credits: Coastal Lifestyles Photography

2nd place, black and white

Image credits: Sashi Hesson

2nd place, color

Image credits: Kendal Blacker Photography

2nd place, out of hospital

Image credits: Micah Lynn Birth Stories

1st place, postpartum

Image credits: Art by Jessica

1st place, black and white

Image credits: Cat Fancote

1st place, color

Image credits: Mary Nieland of Fox Valley Birth and Baby

1st place, out of hospital

Image credits: Northern Light Photography

3rd place overall

Image credits: Toni Nichole Photos

1st place overall

Image credits: Sadie Wild Photography

Patrick Penrose
