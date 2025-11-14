These 16 Award-Winning Photos Capture What It’s Really Like To Give Birth

Even though birth is something as natural as can be since we all wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for that, yet the topic is still quite taboo. However, a resource for birth photographers named “Birth Becomes Her” tries to shine a light on the topic by holding an annual birth photography contest. The founders, Monet Moutrie and Jennifer Mason launched the photo contest back in 2016 after being convinced that birth photography is some of the most powerful documentary photography in our world and this incredible maternity photo work deserves to be showcased. “We hope that these stunning pictures help dispel fear,” Mason added. Even though their general idea was to highlight breastfeeding photos during World Breastfeeding Week back in 2016, they evolved it into a birth photos contest after that. Even though they only had a couple of hundred submissions in the first year, the contest grew and received well over 1,200 amazing photos from all over the world this year. Now scroll down below and check this year’s best photos.
3rd place, postpartum
Image credits: Hanna Hill Photography
3rd place, black and white
Image credits: Salt City Birth & Newborn Photography
3rd place, color
Image credits: Chiara Doveri
3rd place, out of hospital
Image credits: Cradled Creations
3rd place, hospital
Image credits: Bree Downes
2nd place, postpartum
Image credits: Coastal Lifestyles Photography
2nd place, black and white
Image credits: Sashi Hesson
2nd place, color
Image credits: Kendal Blacker Photography
2nd place, out of hospital
Image credits: Micah Lynn Birth Stories
1st place, postpartum
Image credits: Art by Jessica
1st place, black and white
Image credits: Cat Fancote
1st place, color
Image credits: Mary Nieland of Fox Valley Birth and Baby
1st place, out of hospital
Image credits: Northern Light Photography
3rd place overall
Image credits: Toni Nichole Photos
1st place overall
Image credits: Sadie Wild Photography
