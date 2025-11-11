How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Famous landmarks like the Arc Du Triumph, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Sagrada Familia have been photographed countless times by photographers from around the world. They are recognizable to most, if not all, of us. But this collection of stunning aerial photography shots gives us a birds-eye-view of these places, casting them in a totally new light.
Most of the beautiful photos are of places or things that most of us could easily identify right away. The images illustrate just how much a change in perspective, such as an aerial view, can alter. It’s also worth noting that a few of these sites, like the Pyramids of Giza and the hotels in Dubai, were designed with an aerial perspective in mind. The designs of certain Dubai hotels can only be appreciated fully from above, and some theorize that the Pyramids of Giza were meant to be aligned with the stars in Orion’s Belt.
Although taking photographs from an actual bird’s perspective is possible, most photographers prefer taking cool photos like these from hot-air balloons, helicopters, gliders, or very tall structures. A few of the photographs also seem to be taken from altitudes that even birds couldn’t reach. None of this, however, detracts from these tourist attractions’ epic beauty.
For more great examples of aerial photography, check out these photographs by Kacper Kowalski and Klaus Leidorf. (via)
Image credits: Judit Kovacs
1. Barcelona
Image credits: Aldas Kirvaitis
2. Central Park, New York City
Image credits: Sergey Semenov
3. Maze at Longleat, England
Image credits: archive.4plebs.org
4. Mexico City
Image credits: Pablo Lopez Luz
5. Venice
Image credits: Yann Arthus Bertrand
6. Amsterdam
Image credits: unknown
7. Giza Pyramids, Egypt
Image credits: satimagingcorp.com
8. Niagara Falls, Canada
Image credits: thezooom.com
10. Chicago
Image credits: Robert Elves
11. Tulip Fields, The Netherlands
Image credits: Normann Szkop
12. Bern
Image credits: imgur.com
13. Mangroves in New Caledonia
Image credits: Yann Arthus Bertrand
14. Dubai
Image credits: unknown
15. Dubrovnik
Image credits: Michaelphillipr
9. Namib Desert, Namibia
Image credits: SysaWorld Roberto Moiola
16. Paris
Image credits: imgur.com
17. Meskendir Valley, Turkey
Image credits: Beng Lieu Song
18. Shanghai
Image credits: imgur.com
19. Cape Town
Image credits: imgur.com
20. Moscow
Image credits: imgur.com
21. Athens
Image credits: imgur.com
22. Vancouver
Image credits: Evan Leeson
23. Male, Maldives
Image credits: Mohamed Abdulla Shafeeg
24. Seattle
Image credits: thatcherphotography.com
25. Vatican City
Image credits: Randy P
26. Bac Son Valley, Vietnam
Image credits: Hai Thinh
27. Marina Bay, Dubai
Image credits: airpano.com
28. Rio de Janeiro
Image credits: Antonello
29. Terraced Rice Fields, China
Image credits: Thierry Bornier
30. A Lake in Pomerania, Poland
Image credits: Kacper Kowalski
