How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

by

Famous landmarks like the Arc Du Triumph, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Sagrada Familia have been photographed countless times by photographers from around the world. They are recognizable to most, if not all, of us. But this collection of stunning aerial photography shots gives us a birds-eye-view of these places, casting them in a totally new light.

Most of the beautiful photos are of places or things that most of us could easily identify right away. The images illustrate just how much a change in perspective, such as an aerial view, can alter. It’s also worth noting that a few of these sites, like the Pyramids of Giza and the hotels in Dubai, were designed with an aerial perspective in mind. The designs of certain Dubai hotels can only be appreciated fully from above, and some theorize that the Pyramids of Giza were meant to be aligned with the stars in Orion’s Belt.

Although taking photographs from an actual bird’s perspective is possible, most photographers prefer taking cool photos like these from hot-air balloons, helicopters, gliders, or very tall structures. A few of the photographs also seem to be taken from altitudes that even birds couldn’t reach. None of this, however, detracts from these tourist attractions’ epic beauty.

For more great examples of aerial photography, check out these photographs by Kacper Kowalski and Klaus Leidorf. (via)

Image credits: Judit Kovacs

1. Barcelona

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Aldas Kirvaitis

2. Central Park, New York City

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Sergey Semenov

3. Maze at Longleat, England

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: archive.4plebs.org

4. Mexico City

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Pablo Lopez Luz

5. Venice

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Yann Arthus Bertrand

6. Amsterdam

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: unknown

7. Giza Pyramids, Egypt

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: satimagingcorp.com

8. Niagara Falls, Canada

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: thezooom.com

10. Chicago

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits:  Robert Elves

11. Tulip Fields, The Netherlands

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Normann Szkop

12. Bern

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: imgur.com

13. Mangroves in New Caledonia

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Yann Arthus Bertrand

14. Dubai

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: unknown

15. Dubrovnik

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Michaelphillipr

9. Namib Desert, Namibia

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: SysaWorld Roberto Moiola

16. Paris

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: imgur.com

17. Meskendir Valley, Turkey

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Beng Lieu Song

18. Shanghai

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: imgur.com

19. Cape Town

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: imgur.com

20. Moscow

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: imgur.com

21. Athens

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: imgur.com

22. Vancouver

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Evan Leeson

23. Male, Maldives

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits:  Mohamed Abdulla Shafeeg

24. Seattle

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: thatcherphotography.com

25. Vatican City

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Randy P

26. Bac Son Valley, Vietnam

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Hai Thinh

27. Marina Bay, Dubai

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: airpano.com

28. Rio de Janeiro

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Antonello

29. Terraced Rice Fields, China

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Thierry Bornier

30. A Lake in Pomerania, Poland

How Our World Would Look If You Were A Bird

Image credits: Kacper Kowalski

