This Wildlife Photographer Explores The Vibrant World Of Brazilian Birds

In the heart of Brazil, photographer Vinícius Kohn dedicates his work to capturing the country’s incredible variety of bird species. His photographs showcase the rich colors, behaviors, and personalities of these exotic creatures, each image revealing the unique beauty of their natural habitats.
Through his lens, Kohn builds a visual encyclopedia of Brazil’s avian diversity – from the bright plumage of toucans and the delicate grace of hummingbirds to rare species hidden deep within the forests. So without further ado, scroll down and explore this stunning collection of images by the Brazilian photographer – and see how many of these remarkable birds you recognize.
More info: Instagram | threads.com | tiktok.com
#1 Toco Toucan
Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros
#2 Crested Caracara
#3 Stripe-Breasted Starthroat
#4 Sepia-Capped Flycatcher
#5 Southern Beardless Tyrannulet
#6 Toco Toucan
#7 Band-Tailed Hornero
#8 Rufous-Bellied Thrush
#9 Toco Toucan
#10 Toco Toucan
#11 Grey Pileated Finch
#12 Amethyst Woodstar
#13 American Kestrel
#14 Blue Dacnis
#15 Tangara Cyanocephala
#16 Glittering-Bellied Emerald
#17 Great Kiskadee
#18 Squirrel Cuckoo
#19 Chestnut-Bellied Euphonia
#20 Gilt-Edged Tanager
#21 Double-Collared Seedeater
#22 Heliomaster Squamosus
#23 Saffron Finch
#24 Swallow Tanager
#25 White-Eared Puffbird
#26 White-Vented Violetear
#27 Brassy-Breasted Tanager
#28 Glittering-Bellied Emerald
#29 Great Kiskadee
#30 Savanna Hawk
#31 Blue Dacnis
#32 Golden-Chevroned Tanager
#33 Chiroxiphia Caudata
#34 Blue-Naped Chlorophonia
#35 Blond-Crested Woodpecker
#36 Pin-Tailed Manakin
#37 Golden-Capped Parakeet
#38 Yellow-Headed Caracara
#39 Red-Necked Tanager
#40 Gray-Headed Elaenia
#41 Bran-Colored Flycatcher
#42 White-Shouldered Fire-Eye
#43 Saffron Finch
#44 Fork-Tailed Flycatcher
#45 White-Eyed Parakeet
#46 Blue-Winged Macaw
#47 Chestnut-Bellied Euphonia
#48 Gilt-Edged Tanager
#49 Rufous-Capped Antshrike
#50 Manacus
#51 Chestnut-Crowned Becard
#52 Crescent-Chested Puffbird
#53 Eared Dove
#54 Maroon-Bellied Parakeet
#55 White-Spotted Woodpecker
#56 Masked Yellowthroat
#57 Pin-Tailed Manakin
#58 Euler’s Flycatcher
#59 Grey Pileated Finch
#60 Saffron-Billed Sparrow
