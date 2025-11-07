This Wildlife Photographer Explores The Vibrant World Of Brazilian Birds

In the heart of Brazil, photographer Vinícius Kohn dedicates his work to capturing the country’s incredible variety of bird species. His photographs showcase the rich colors, behaviors, and personalities of these exotic creatures, each image revealing the unique beauty of their natural habitats.

Through his lens, Kohn builds a visual encyclopedia of Brazil’s avian diversity – from the bright plumage of toucans and the delicate grace of hummingbirds to rare species hidden deep within the forests. So without further ado, scroll down and explore this stunning collection of images by the Brazilian photographer – and see how many of these remarkable birds you recognize.

More info: Instagram | threads.com | tiktok.com

#1 Toco Toucan

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#2 Crested Caracara

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#3 Stripe-Breasted Starthroat

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#4 Sepia-Capped Flycatcher

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#5 Southern Beardless Tyrannulet

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#6 Toco Toucan

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#7 Band-Tailed Hornero

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#8 Rufous-Bellied Thrush

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#9 Toco Toucan

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#10 Toco Toucan

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#11 Grey Pileated Finch

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#12 Amethyst Woodstar

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#13 American Kestrel

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#14 Blue Dacnis

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#15 Tangara Cyanocephala

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#16 Glittering-Bellied Emerald

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#17 Great Kiskadee

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#18 Squirrel Cuckoo

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#19 Chestnut-Bellied Euphonia

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#20 Gilt-Edged Tanager

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#21 Double-Collared Seedeater

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#22 Heliomaster Squamosus

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#23 Saffron Finch

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#24 Swallow Tanager

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#25 White-Eared Puffbird

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#26 White-Vented Violetear

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#27 Brassy-Breasted Tanager

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#28 Glittering-Bellied Emerald

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#29 Great Kiskadee

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#30 Savanna Hawk

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#31 Blue Dacnis

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#32 Golden-Chevroned Tanager

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#33 Chiroxiphia Caudata

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#34 Blue-Naped Chlorophonia

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#35 Blond-Crested Woodpecker

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#36 Pin-Tailed Manakin

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#37 Golden-Capped Parakeet

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#38 Yellow-Headed Caracara

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#39 Red-Necked Tanager

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#40 Gray-Headed Elaenia

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#41 Bran-Colored Flycatcher

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#42 White-Shouldered Fire-Eye

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#43 Saffron Finch

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#44 Fork-Tailed Flycatcher

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#45 White-Eyed Parakeet

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#46 Blue-Winged Macaw

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#47 Chestnut-Bellied Euphonia

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#48 Gilt-Edged Tanager

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#49 Rufous-Capped Antshrike

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#50 Manacus

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#51 Chestnut-Crowned Becard

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#52 Crescent-Chested Puffbird

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#53 Eared Dove

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#54 Maroon-Bellied Parakeet

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#55 White-Spotted Woodpecker

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#56 Masked Yellowthroat

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#57 Pin-Tailed Manakin

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#58 Euler’s Flycatcher

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#59 Grey Pileated Finch

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

#60 Saffron-Billed Sparrow

Image source: viniciuskohnpassaros

Patrick Penrose
