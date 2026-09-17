Billionaire Allegedly Behind Macklemore’s Removal From Ed Sheeran Tour Breaks Silence As Backlash Mounts

A billionaire’s alleged decision to keep Macklemore off an Ed Sheeran concert stage has snowballed into a much bigger controversy.
After days of intense backlash, Robert Kraft has broken his silence as the rapper accuses him of helping push him off the tour, while Macklemore’s $1 million donation challenge has added another unexpected twist.
But Kraft’s response has done little to quiet the fallout, with people still firing back online.
One person wrote, “This is the equivalent of saying ‘you’re only sorry now because you got caught’ to a kid.”
Robert Kraft issued a statement confirming his involvement in barring Macklemore from performing at an Ed Sheeran tour stop
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
The controversy began after Macklemore used his performances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to speak about the ongoing war and express support for Palestinians.
The rapper called for “Free Palestine” and used his performance to draw attention to the suffering civilians.
Shortly after, Robert Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium through the Kraft Group, weighed in on the growing dispute.
Kraft confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at the Massachusetts stadium during Ed Sheeran’s September 25 and 26 shows.
He defended the decision in a statement to ABC affiliate WCVB, pointing to Macklemore’s recent actions, material shown during the New Jersey performances, and what he called the rapper’s “broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.”
Kraft said he believed the material “has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community” and that allowing Macklemore to perform at Gillette Stadium would “cross that line.”
But the billionaire also added, “This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf. Their pain and loss are real.”
Macklemore, however, has alleged that the situation did not stop with Kraft refusing to let him perform at Gillette Stadium.
In a lengthy statement, the rapper reportedly claimed Sheeran told him the billionaire, who is best known as the owner of the New England Patriots NFL team, had rallied other venue owners and pressured the tour over his participation.
The rapper claimed that Kraft went much further than simply banning him from one stadium
According to Macklemore, the message was essentially that the remaining concerts could be at risk if he stayed on the lineup.
That left the tour promoter, Messina Touring Group, facing a difficult choice, and Macklemore was ultimately removed from the remaining U.S. dates.
The Thrift Shop singer also pushed back against accusations that his criticism amounted to hatred toward Jewish people.
He acknowledged that his comments had consequences but insisted that his friendship with Ed could not stop him from speaking about what he believed had happened behind the scenes.
As the backlash grew, Sheeran was forced to address the controversy himself.
The singer said Macklemore’s removal was the promoter’s decision rather than his own, explaining that the rapper’s contract was with the promoter and not with him.
The singer also said several venues had communicated that they would pull the shows if Macklemore remained on the bill.
Sheeran also explained why he generally avoids bringing political issues onto his own concert stage.
His audience includes people from different backgrounds, including children, and he said people attending his shows do not necessarily expect to enter a political forum.
Amid growing backlash from fans and other artists, Ed Sheeran insisted he did not personally decide to remove Macklemore
At the same time, he said he respected Macklemore for standing up for what he believed in.
However, that explanation did not stop the controversy from growing.
Several of the tour’s other support acts subsequently announced that they would leave the tour, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe, and Beoga.
Their departures turned what had initially been a dispute over one opening act into a much broader argument about political expression and whether artists should be able to speak about contentious issues while performing for massive audiences.
Amid the controversy, Macklemore recently announced that he would donate his entire $1 million in net earnings from the tour to six humanitarian organizations supporting Palestinians.
The rapper also publicly challenged Robert to match the donation, suggesting their disagreement over his tour removal didn’t have to stop them from agreeing that lives were worth protecting.
The controversy erupted after Macklemore made pro-Palestinian statements during tour stops last week
Kraft responded by pledging $2 million toward humanitarian relief in the region.
In his latest statement, shared on Gillette Stadium’s official Instagram account, Kraft said, “I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting.”
Robert claimed Sheeran had already contacted him privately and asked him to commit $2 million “to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis” before Macklemore publicly challenged him to make the same commitment.
He also said Sheeran planned to contact other venue owners as part of an effort to “build bridges.”
Kraft also highlighted his history of supporting initiatives involving Palestinians and Israelis, saying he had spent decades backing efforts designed to create opportunities and connections between the communities.
“I can’t think of a better way to unite everyone than to invite Macklemore back on tour and heal this divide,” one netizen fumed
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