“Clear That She’s On It”: Billie Eilish Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing After She Reveals Slimmed Down Figure

In the last couple of years, many celebrities have been accused of using weight-loss injections after looking significantly leaner in recent public appearances.
Some, like Julia Fox and Khloé Kardashian, have vehemently denied the claims, while others, such as Demi Moore and Jenna Ortega, have remained silent despite heavy criticism.
Now, fans have leveled the same allegations at Billie Eilish, 24, after the singer recently posted a series of photos from her everyday life.
One slide showed her abs and flat, tattooed stomach, sparking the debate.
Billie Eilish shared a photo baring her midriff and flat stomach
On October 5, Eilish surprised her fans by posting on Instagram for the first time in two months.
She unveiled a new hairstyle, chopping her long black strands into a shoulder-length, strawberry-blond bob.
She showed off her new hair in a mirror selfie, wearing a navy sweater and baggy khaki pants, sitting in what looked like a dressing room.
Eilish also shared a photo of Shark, her rescue Pit Bull she adopted in April 2020, relaxing on a cushion.
There was also one photo of a pumpkin patch, one of a delicious-looking cake, and one of an orange-hued sky.
But the picture that drew the most attention was another mirror selfie, in which the Wildflower singer tugged down one side of her baggy denim shorts and blue boxers underneath to reveal her midriff.
The pose put her tattoos and navel piercing on display, with gym equipment visible behind her.
The photo of her abs sparked speculation about weight-loss procedures
Her toned tummy prompted some fans to speculate that she was using GLP-1 injections to lose weight.
“Oz**pic girl,” one person quipped. Another said, “It’s clear that she’s on it. Let’s be for real.”
“Normal body, btw. Maybe you should be less jealous,” one follower retorted.
Another said, “Y’all bullied her when she was a teenager that she’s fat. Now she’s working out and Oz**pic accusations. Very woman of you.”
“I’m not jealous. I’m pointing out that she is one of the hundreds of celebrities on Oz**pic. I work in healthcare. There is a certain look on [people who use] Oz**pic,” one user argued back.
Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)
One user commented, “Billie has mentioned so many times her being a gym girl, so idk why y’all shoving the Oz**pic stuff.”
One critic answered, “You still have to go to the gym on Oz**pic or your muscles will deteriorate.”
Billie Eilish’s long struggle with online body-shaming made her a “gym rat”
Billie Eilish has opened up several times about struggling with body image issues, which were further worsened by online vitriol about her appearance.
Eilish previously admitted that seeing other people’s lean, trim bodies online made her “feel really bad” about her body, even though she knew many of those pictures were edited to look a certain way.
But a 2019 ankle injury finally pushed her to work on her fitness, and she eventually became a “gym rat.”
Eilish, who was just a teen when she emerged as a music icon, spent years covering up in baggy clothes to avoid comments about her body after harsh criticism early in her career.
It eventually became her signature style for a while, but she stuck with it only because she “hated” her body, she said in a 2020 interview with Dazed.
In 2023, netizens declared her “fat” after she was photographed running in a tank top, to which she fired back, “Nope, this is just how I look. You’ve just never seen it before.”
A 2025 conversation with NPR’s Fresh Air saw Eilish confess to a “really intense kind of health journey” two years back in which she “lost a lot of weight” but was still grappling with mental health issues.
“I was thinner than I’d ever been, and stronger than ever. But separately, I was extremely unhappy and unaware of how unhappy I was. It’s not a fun way to live,” she said.
“She’ll get shamed no matter what,” one user said
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