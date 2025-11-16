Billie Eilish Hits Back At Criticism Over Her Style Evolution

Legendary American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently went viral in the media after she called out her critics in her Instagram stories over the weekend. The 21-year-old Grammy-winning artist challenged the people who appeared to have a serious problem with how her fashion style has changed over the years.
Her critics disliked the fact that her style has become more feminine recently and called her a sellout. Eilish, in turn, challenged them and announced that everyone should “let women exist!” Read on for the full story and to see how the internet reacted to the situation. Bored Panda has reached out to Eilish via Instagram and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington. He shared his thoughts on the situation and gave some valuable advice on what celebrities can do when facing public scrutiny.
Grammy-Award-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has come under fire for wearing more feminine clothing
Some internet critics believe that she’s a ‘sellout’ because she dresses differently than she did in the past
Eilish called out her ‘fans’ in a series of Instagram stories, pointing out how hypocritical they’re being
A champion of women’s rights, the artist hit back at the trolls’ one-dimensional attitudes
Eilish’s story is proof that folks will always find issues with celebrities, no matter what they do. They’ll nitpick every tiny little detail. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter challenged the troll hypocrites who dislike her new, more feminine fashion choices. According to her, the same people who had a problem with her more masculine look in the past were now unhappy as well, calling her a sellout.
“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” she wrote in one story over the weekend.
“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout,” she continued, noting that some of her ‘fans’ criticize her for not being “the same Billie” as before and being “just like the rest.”
“Let women exist!” she wrote. Meanwhile, in another Instagram story, she stressed the simple fact that women are multifaceted. “Believe it or not, women could be interested in multiple things,” the artist wrote, adding that femininity doesn’t mean that someone’s weak.
This isn’t the first time that Eilish has dealt with backlash from her fans in the past. In 2021, she told Elle magazine that she’d lost a whopping 100k social media followers after sharing photos of a different look. “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing,” she told Elle.
Eilish is an incredibly highly celebrated performer. She has won a jaw-dropping seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award.
What’s more, she’s the youngest artist in Grammy history to have won in the Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year categories in the same year. Eilish has also recently been honored as one of the BBC 100 Women in December 2022.
The artist has a history of political activism. In particular, she fights for women’s rights, and against body shaming and double standards that are placed on women. This is what we saw her do recently, calling out her trolls for being hypocritical “idiots” and “bozos.”
She also champions environmental issues and raises awareness about climate change. What’s more, she’s a strong animal rights and veganism advocate.
“All of us need to be just more accepting of each other”
“Honestly, I’m as perplexed as Billie Eilish is as to why some fans are criticizing her now for a more ‘feminine’ style. As she pointed out, she was criticized for being ‘boyish’ and was told to be more feminine. So she changed her style, and they’re coming after her again,” Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider, Mike, told Bored Panda.
“As she also pointed out, women are multifaceted, and it’s time to accept that. In fact, I’ll add most people are multifaceted, and all of us need to be just more accepting of each other,” he said.
“It’s true that celebrities often face criticism regardless of their actions,” the expert noted that dealing with public scrutiny can be challenging, however, there are things that celebrities can do in these situations.
According to Mike, it’s vital for stars to stay true to themselves and remember their core values and principles. “Stay authentic and focus on being the best version of yourself. Stay confident in your choices and decisions, even if they are not universally accepted,” he told Bored Panda.
What’s more, the entertainment expert urged celebrities to surround themselves with a strong support system of family, friends, and trusted advisors. They can all give guidance and help navigate criticism. What’s more, they can offer valuable perspectives and remind the stars of their worth. Especially during challenging times.
Meanwhile, it’s essential to focus on the positive aspects of one’s career and life. “Appreciate the support and love you receive from your fans and concentrate on the impact you’re making in your field,” the expert said, adding that it’s very important to prioritize self-care as well. Celebrities shouldn’t ignore activities that bring them joy and give them a sense of balance. “Practice self-care routines, seek professional help if needed, and remember to prioritize your overall well-being.”
It also helps to differentiate between constructive and unconstructive criticism. The latter only saps us. The former can help us grow as people. “Differentiate between valid criticism and baseless negativity, and be open to learning from the former,” Mike said.
According to the expert, criticism is “often a reflection of the critic rather than a true judgment of your worth.”
Recently, Eilish has embraced a more feminine, form-fitting style of clothing
The singer’s style has evolved a lot over the years
Previously, her critics had issues with her ‘boy ish’ baggy clothes
One thing that fans can forget is that celebrities are human beings, too, with the same thoughts, fears, dreams, and emotions that we all have. They might be more popular, successful, and richer than most, but it doesn’t mean that they’re immune to criticism.
Rude comments can and do hurt, as we’ve seen in Eilish’s case. So before criticizing a star publicly, it’s best to find a bit of empathy: put yourself in their shoes before writing something mean. Consider how you’d feel if some strangers on the internet were to call you out for what you wear.
However, a certain level of critique is unavoidable when you’re a public figure. And responding to each and every comment is simply unfeasible and is bound to be bad for your emotional well-being. So it becomes essential to take care of your physical and mental health. Meditation, cultivating mindfulness, getting plenty of exercise, and seeking the help of a therapist can help stars deal with at least some of the stress that they face every single day of their lives.
What also helps is having a strong social support structure in your life: family, friends, and coworkers who can and will go the extra mile to help you stay at the top of your game. It’s helpful to have someone by your side to remind you how much you’re changing the world for the better, and there will always be jealous and mean-spirited people out there.
You can’t make all of them, happy all the time, no matter how hard you try. And it’s usually best to ignore them and only call them out when things are getting way out of hand—they need to know when they’ve completely overstepped any and all healthy boundaries.
Here’s what some internet users had to say after they saw the singer’s Instagram stories
