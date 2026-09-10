Bill O’Reilly: Bio And Career Highlights

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Bill O’Reilly
September 10, 1949
New York City, New York, US
77 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Bill O’Reilly?
William James O’Reilly Jr. is an American conservative political commentator, journalist, and author known for his direct interviewing style. His influential presence shaped cable news dialogue for decades.
He anchored the popular program The O’Reilly Factor, which became the highest-rated cable news show for 16 years, making him a major media figure. His aggressive approach resonated with millions of viewers.
Early Life and Education
Born in Washington Heights, Manhattan, Bill O’Reilly grew up on Long Island, New York, in an Irish Catholic family. His parents ensured he attended private schools, nurturing an early interest in history and journalism.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Marist College in 1971, followed by a Master of Arts in broadcast journalism from Boston University in 1973. He later received a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 1996.
Notable Relationships
Bill O’Reilly was married to public relations executive Maureen E. McPhilmy. They wed on November 2, 1996, after meeting in 1992, and later separated in 2010.
The couple’s divorce was finalized on September 1, 2011. O’Reilly shares a daughter, Madeline, and a son, Spencer, with McPhilmy.
Career Highlights
Bill O’Reilly anchored The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News Channel from 1996 to 2017, where his blunt commentary garnered widespread viewership and consistently high ratings. The program remained the top-rated cable news show for 16 years.
Beyond television, O’Reilly is a prolific author, co-writing the bestselling “Killing” book series, which delves into historical events and figures. These books have also been adapted into popular television films.
He has collected numerous journalism awards, including two Emmy Awards and two National Headliner Awards for excellence in reporting.
Signature Quote
“I don’t want to fit any of those labels, because I believe that the truth doesn’t have labels.”
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