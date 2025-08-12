26 Of The World’s Biggest ‘Mess Around And Find Out’ Cases Shared By People Online

The world is full of all kinds of people, some who take a lot of risks, and others who are content staying in their lane. The folks who keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible may get rewarded for their actions, or end up going too far and having to pay the price.

This list is all about such people who overshot the mark and then had to face the consequences of their actions. Some of these might be well deserved, and others should probably just serve as a warning, incase you ever feel like doing the same thing. 

More info: Reddit

#1

Trumpers being deported. Trumpers losing their family farms. Trumpers being fired from government jobs. Etc., etc., etc. ……

You thought it was ok for everyone else. You didn’t think it would happen to YOU.

F**k around and find out, you disgusting, enabling m***********s.

Lololololol.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: bluegreen998, Gage Skidmore

#2

Best FAFO I can think of – That missionary guy who went to prohibited Island off the South Coast of India despite ban and multiple warnings.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: binarydaaku, DC Studio

#3

People who decide to enter animal enclosures in zoos to pet the cuddly thing.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: myownfan19, zohapk

#4

Brexit. Leaving Europe seems like a good idea! What’s the worst that could happen?

Oh…

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: The_Geralt_Of_Trivia, gpointstudio

#5

Steve Jobs trying to fight his treatable cancer with a juice diet.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Methzilla, stevenote

#6

In recent events, I would like to think when the Russians thought they could take Kyiv in just a few days and then they found out how hard Ukrainians would fight for their land.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: TechnologyEconomy855, Max Vakhtbovycn

#7

That submarine guy.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: markiitka, Madelgarius

#8

The US government electing a realty TV star and tabloid regular with no experience or knowledge to be president not just once but twice.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Fit-Apricot-2951, Aaron Kittredge

#9

It has to be the American family who moved to Russia as it was less woke and now he’s on the front line in Ukraine.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Upset_Locksmith_6634, pch.vector

#10

Getting involved in a land war in Asia, and going against a Sicilian when death is on the line.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Reddicus_the_Red, gwbUtube

#11

I don’t know about worlds biggest but Herman Cain dying of covid after not getting vaccinated and attending a Trump rally.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Status_Block591, Herman Cain

#12

It is common knowledge that Gurkhas are fierce fighters and you simply don’t f**k around with them.

One fateful day, a Gurkha soldier was travelling on a train in India when more than 20 bandits entered his coach with the hopes that they can get away with looting innocent and unarmed people. When they tried to sexually a*****t a woman, it was simply too much for the Gurkha soldier. He single handedly fought off more than 20 bandits with the help of his Khukhri knife, [offing] a few during the face off.

Read more

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: flabbergastyourmum, wiki

#13

Operation barbarossa was the very definition of poking the bear.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: f_ranz1224, RIA Novosti archive, image #2564 / Samaryi Guraryi / CC-BY-SA 3.0

#14

Climate change.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: VacationMiserable832, wirestock

#15

Ferrari dissing Lamborghini (Tractor manufacturer at a that time).

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Tzukkeli, Jamil Rostum

#16

The demon core.

In 1945 scientist Harry Daghlian suffered fatal radiation poisoning and died 25 days later after accidentally dropping a tungsten carbide brick onto a sphere of plutonium, which was later nicknamed the demon core.

Then, in 1946 scientist Louis Slotin accidentally irradiated himself during a similar incident using the same “demon core” sphere of plutonium involved in the Daghlian accident.

Moral.of the story, don’t f**k around with plutonium.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: SmugMonkey, Los Alamos National Laboratory

#17

In 2000, Netflix offered to sell itself to Blockbuster for just $50 million. Blockbuster laughed and said no, thinking streaming was a joke. Fast forward a few years and Netflix exploded, Blockbuster went bankrupt. That one “nah, we’re good” turned into one of the worst business decisions ever made.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: SpicedCandyApple, cottonbro studio

#18

Ww1
Everyone f****d around, everyone found out.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: No-Letterhead-3509, freepik

#19

The Argentinians invading the Falklands.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Brixmis51, stu smith

#20

The Great Emu War.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: CourtHeavy9218, Brett Sayles

#21

Desert Storm.

Saddam at the time thought he was powerful enough to be untouchable, or at the very least to cost more than the Western powers thought it was worth to stop him. He had the 4th largest army in the world at the time, it was expected that any war against him would be protracted and costly.

Then the US-led coalition directly introduced everyone to the difference between a regional power and a superpower. The initial air blitz left almost the entire Iraqi military structure blind, deaf, and isolated in the first 72 hours and from there the ground invasion was a unified force just absolutely rolling over scattered and uncoordinated defenders.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Pyrhhus, DoD photo

#22

The astronomer CEO.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: AgitatedPatience5729, ABC 7 Chicago

#23

Pearl Harbor.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: bingcognito, Eric Tessmer

#24

Sweden, then 100 years later France, then 100 years later Germany, invading Russia in the winter.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Muted-Bag4525, Pixabay

#25

Cambodia opened fire on Thailand’s civilians (hospital and convenience store) then played victim. Thailand returned the favor by sending out F-16s.

Crazy time to be alive.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: Aggnpwease, Global News

#26

Chernobyl. Thought they could push a reactor test too far ended up nuking their own backyard and rewriting the world’s nuclear safety playbook.

26 Of The World&#8217;s Biggest &#8216;Mess Around And Find Out&#8217; Cases Shared By People Online

Image source: keywest2030, Eamonn Butler

