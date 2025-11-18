“I Don’t Think His Youngest Son Is His”: 31 Big Secrets People Have Never Told Their Partner About

Apparently, the average person has about 13 secrets they’re keeping at any given time. That’s a lot of things to be kept under wraps! But what happens to these secrets once you enter a relationship? The person who’s the closest to you should know everything about you, right? But that isn’t always the case.
It certainly isn’t true for these folks who’ve been hiding some pretty big secrets from their partners. They finally decided to spill the beans. Some of the answers are wholesome, while others are downright shocking.
More info: Reddit
#1
I have a box of little crochet critters in the garage, that I make when I’m bored/inbetween clients. I let my fiance know that if anyone at work would like one (she’s a hospice nurse) she can just take them from the box, no questions asked.
That’s what I told her, anyway.
The secret is that I purposefully make stuff for her to take. I even have a lil spreadsheet so I know what animals/colours are the most popular, and make sure that there’s always spares. Obviously I don’t know WHO they go to, ’cause of confidentiality, but I try to get as big a range as I can. .
Image source: CrazySnekGirl, freepik
#2
I’m gone once a month for a mysterious workshop that he’s not allowed to ask about. What he doesn’t know is that it’s a workshop blacksmithing and I’m currently making him a sword to propose to him with.
Image source: TsundereKitty, vikingalba
#3
On occasion, I send instacart groceries to local people asking for food.
I know what it is to be hungry, my husband never has.
I do not think he would understand. Not that he is against helping, but might get upset with me sending groceries and spending $80 – $100 just for basics for someone to get by till their next paycheque.
Image source: Rad_Mum, RDNE Stock project
#4
My husband can’t whistle. He always tries, but he just can’t get it. One day while out hiking with our dogs, the dogs went too far ahead so my husband tried to whistle for them. The first few attempts nothing happened. So I whistled for them. Apparently my husband was trying to whistle at the same time and he heard my whistle and thought it was him. He was so proud! Just grinning from ear to ear. I didn’t have the heart to tell him it was me, still don’t. It was so cute to see how happy he was.
Image source: ImposterJ, Anna Galimova
#5
I have an eating disorder that I’ve been fighting alone for about 5 years. He thinks I’m just naturally really skinny.
Actually, this is the first time I’ve admitted this publicly. It feels kind of good.
Image source: Wild-Ad-7347, freepik
#6
I’m proposing today and I’ve been planning for most of this year. I’m terrible at secrets and have almost spilled the beans a few times.
Edit: He said yes!!
Image source: shades_of_wrong, ArthurHidden
#7
When she first made a Tiktok account she spent hours doing hair and makeup, recording different little dances, skits etc. But they werent really taking off at all and I could tell she was a little down about it. When she was asleep I went onto her account and spent about $300 (which isnt a small amount of money to me) to have her videos promoted and pushed to more people than they otherwise would. She woke up to thousands of followers, 10s of thoussnds of likes and 100s of thoussnds of views. She was ecstatic, still has no idea. Worth every cent.
Image source: SlimShadyM80, freepik
#8
As someone who absolutely hated dancing and always declined invitations to go dancing, I’ve learned the basic steps of Bachata which is her favourite dance.
Not sure how long I’ll keep it as a secret. I’m just waiting for the right moment to reveal this suprise.
Image source: IxdrowZeexI, RDNE Stock project
#9
I want to marry him much sooner than I thought but also as an immigrant I worry if bringing that up will raise any eyebrows and cause him or his family and friends to think that I want to do this to get permanent residence quickly. So I’ve been working extra hard to qualify for it on my own.
Image source: Few-Music7739, freepik
#10
That I’ve turned a closet in the hallway into a shoe closet because she has wanted one for a very long time. When she comes back home in a couple of days I hope she loves it.
Image source: FlySuperb6189, frimufilms
#11
When we started dating I told him I was not ticklish. I just had to hold it together unbothered the first time he tried. He said it was no fun and 11 years later thinks I am still not ticklish. Best secret I’ve ever kept!
Image source: Haunted___, freepik
#12
That I have learned to hate him. He’s mentally abusive and it’s exhausting and I don’t deserve it. Everyone thinks he’s the nicest man ever when he’s really a prick.
Image source: Mamaofthreecrazies, RDNE Stock project
#13
-We’ve been together for 5 years
-Met at a football game
-our biggest thing in common is our love for “our team”
-every Sunday for years we get together to watch the games with her family
-I’m not really into football
-I was at the game we met at because someone bought tickets and I was off so sure
– I’ve never really understood it so for YEARS anytime the family cheers I just follow with cheers and when they BOOOO I do the same.
Image source: Both-Outcome1586, Tembela Bohle
#14
When he proposes to me, I have an engagement watch for him.
My dad gave it to me a few months into dating him and said that I could do what I want with it. It’s been 5 years and all I need is a nice box and ribbon.
Edit: thanks for the activity, super overwhelmed by the responses.
The watch is a breitling aerospace – my dad and his dad collected watches so we would often inherit ones. They collected them when luxury brands were ‘more affordable’. The timing wasn’t due to me starting to date my boyfriend, just that my dad flew over to get a few older ones serviced as we grew up overseas. He just wanted to bring a gift.
Image source: Shams_the_only, freepik
#15
It’s not really a secret anymore because I cracked up the last time I saw him do it but when he used to make me impossible burgers he would use a meat thermometer to make sure that it was “safe” to eat like a normal burger. It was so sweet that I didn’t want to tell him I could probably eat them raw if I wanted. They were also like chewing a brick. I love that man.
Image source: RissaSharp, Dima Valkov
#16
Our tenth anniversary is coming up in January; we got engaged ten years ago last week with a ring that looks nice but was the best I could afford at the time.
We’re not wealthy (both educators), but we’ve moved up enough on our districts’ salary schedules and cleared out some bigger debts, so my tenth anniversary gift is a new ring that’s about five times what the original cost (and looks it).
Five months until I can show her.
Image source: jayhof52, The Glorious Studio
#17
I don’t think his youngest son is his. The story about how this child came to be is very shady. Between having his vasectomy reversal and how low he said his count is. Combined with the fact that he caught the boys’ mom cheating during the time they were trying, and how fast she came back with the paternity results, it all feels very wrong. 13 years later, when we are talking about his youngest, he always brings up how similar they look. I just agree. This kid looks nothing like him or his other 2 kids. My BF is 5’7 blue eyes black hair with a lean build. The youngest is already over 6 feet tall brown eyes, brown hair, and kinda chubby. His mom is very slim, blue eyes and blonde hair. He wanted to get them all 23 and me for Christmas, I talked him out of it, I think it would ruin Christmas for him if it came out.
Image source: Cramit82, freepik
#18
I still have nightmares about my abusive ex boyfriend. 25 years later.
Image source: Silver_Stand_4583, MART PRODUCTION
#19
She farts in her sleep. LOUD.
Image source: Higanbana_-, Vlada Karpovich
#20
The amount of times that those intrusive thoughts enter my mind but my wife, she’s one of the main things holding things together for me. I think of how tragic things would be if I actually followed thru, so that always helps. I do that for everything though, if not her then my dog, or my parents, or my family and so on.
Image source: curiously_curious3, freepik
#21
I am very much kinkier than what he can even think.
#22
I secretly hate the way he chews, but I act like it doesn’t bother me. It drives me crazy.
Image source: xmimicute, freepik
#23
Years later, I’m still not over her affair. I have my reasons for staying, but the pain remains.
Image source: BlancaHernandezAAxg, freepik
#24
Probably how many snacks I really sneak at midnight.
Image source: TenderElise, Joshua Fernandez
#25
That I don’t like his family. I’m kinda scared of them.
Image source: Background-Ad2612, Paramount Pictures
#26
I resent him for never having done big romantic gestures, maybe even medium ones. It feels like he doesn’t think I’m worth the effort. It feels like I’m always compromising for whatever he wants and it never comes back around.
Image source: TisIFrienchiestFry, Francesco Sommacal
#27
I beat my wife in every video-game! I purposefully lose at puyo puyo tetris because she likes it and it’s the only way for me to enjoy her company while playing.
Image source: angu_m, cottonbro studio
#28
That I am not ok in this divorce. I miss her TERRIBLY.
Image source: NoDisplay1842, freepik
#29
We’re having a boy!
Image source: bmonster26, RDNE Stock project
#30
He’s been eating veggie burgers for about two years now. First time was an accident, never seen him enjoy eating “meat” that much… I might’ve taken it a bit too far….
Image source: joey3999, Grooveland Designs
#31
I’ve been preparing for his birthday for a long time now.
Image source: NastyMaidenCutie, cottonbro studio
Follow Us