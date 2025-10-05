“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

When you read about something or see it on TV, the (lack of) context might leave you guessing — or even worse, misinterpreting — the details.
Luckily, r/HumanForScale solves that problem. Every picture on the subreddit comes with a body or two so that we, the viewers, can accurately gauge the dimensions of objects, whether they’re wild animals, historical artefacts, or architectural wonders.
In a world where everyone wants your attention and misinformation spreads faster than ever, clarity is queen.
#1 2 Hour Old Hippo
Image source: gregornot
#2 Human Next To A Redwood Tree
Image source: anon
#3 Eurasian Eagle-Owl – Russia
Image source: rockystl
#4 I Never Knew What Absolute U N I T S Clydesdales Are Until I Saw This Picture
Image source: kaywhyesay
#5 Queen Mary 2 With Its Captain
Image source: Yolarist
#6 Jadayupara, The World’s Largest Avian Sculpture
Image source: eTechEngine
#7 Two People Sitting On The Abraj Al Bait Clocktower In Mecca
Image source: busted_maracas
#8 Size Of Orangutan
Image source: staidplub
#9 The Size Of This Flag Flown On A Spanish Ship At The Battle Of Trafalgar (1805)
Image source: alesparise
#10 One Of The Huge Rings They Used For Close-Up Shots In Lord Of The Rings
Image source: 73ch_nerd
#11 Giant Walrus Having A Nap On A Russian Submarine
Image source: Browndog888
#12 The African Land Snail
Image source: rockystl
#13 Triceratops Femur On The Left And African Elephants Leg On The Right
Image source: naturedyke
#14 The Critically Endangered Giant Chinese Salamander (Largest Salamander And Amphibian In The World)
It apparently sometimes smells like pepper and makes noises that sound like small children. Scientist for size
Image source: paradoxicaIIy_
#15 My Grandmother And Uncle Next To Their Giant Homegrown Veg!
Image source: anon
#16 Cassowaries Can Grow To 5-6 Feet Tall With Some Females Reaching 6.6 Ft In Height
Image source: enigmaticbloke
#17 Mos Espa Grand Arena (Phantom Menace)
Image source: sverdrupian
#18 The Atlas Moth
Image source: CarnivalLaw
#19 Whale Skull
Image source: jmacks802
#20 Sphinx From Above
Image source: SoftwareZestyclose50
#21 My Girlfriends Hand Next To A Great Danes Paw
Image source: KingKillerKvvothe
#22 The Endangered Leatherback Sea Turtle, Largest Sea Turtle On Ear
Image source: gimpartist
#23 Fruit Bats Are Way Bigger Than I Thought
Image source: ladyinthastreet
#24 Baby Octopus, Thumb For Scale
Image source: ZackoBear
#25 A Photo Of The Old Cincinnati Library Taken Shortly Before It Was Razed. The Public Library Was Built In 1874 And Demolished In 1955; Today, It’s A Parking Garage
Image source: skimansr
#26 The Smallest House In Great Britain. My Girlfriend In Front Is Only 5ft
Image source: calmanc
#27 Giant Groundsels, Prehistoric Plants Found On Mt Kilimanjaro
Image source: Browndog888
#28 Beaver City, Nebraska Resident Audra Thomas Poses With A Category F-1 Tornado Near Her Family Farm (In Background) – Kodak Contest Winning Photo By Merrilee Thomas, 1989
Image source: rockystl
#29 Some Tigers Are Longer Then You Think
Image source: Sargassso
#30 Terms And Conditions Of Social Media Companies
Image source: hernannadal
#31 The Claws Of Male Southern Cassowary. A Quick Reminder That Birds Are Indeed Descendants Of Dinosaurs
Image source: sam773_note
#32 The True Size Of The Curiosity Rover
Image source: Pillars0fCreation
#33 The Size A Gorilla’s Hand Compared To A Human
Image source: Browndog888
#34 A Sinkhole In Turkey
Image source: anon
#35 The Largest Statue In The World, The Statue Of Unity In India, Is Four Times Taller Than The Statue Of Liberty
Image source: PrivateTumbleweed
#36 A Hammerhead Bat; Colloquially Known As A Winged Moose
Image source: wealth_of_nations
#37 Horse Lungs
Image source: Calu_T
#38 Made This Yesterday. The Black Dot On The Stem Is Me
Image source: -KeyLime-
#39 Mecynorhina Torquata Is One Of The Largest Flower Beetles In The World
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#40 Cute Baby Chameleon
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#41 A Man And A 3,200 Year Old Sequoia Tree In California’s Sequoia National Park
Image source: anon
#42 It’s Called A Ponderosa Lemon
Image source: Lemonburn
#43 Found A Really Big Worm, Used My Sister For Scale
Image source: pleisto_cene
#44 Just Vibin
Image source: DietCookie
#45 Giant South African Bullfrog
Image source: Browndog888
#46 Swimming Along With The Blue Whale
Image source: rockystl
#47 Solar Power Station In Chile With One Cell For Scale
Image source: Stotallytob3r
#48 The Robin Williams Mural In Logan Square, Chicago
Image source: friendlydenizen
#49 Giant Manta Ray Captured On The Coast Of New Jersey In 1933
Image source: thejppass
#50 Turns Out I Had No Idea How Big Wombats Are
Image source: Yikes_Brigade
#51 Giant Bamboo In Sri Lanka
Image source: Browndog888
#52 Scale Model For 1997 Movie ‘Titanic’
Image source: sverdrupian
#53 Bison Getting His Ear Tagged
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#54 🔥 100 Year Old Rhododendron Bush
Image source: anon
#55 Here’s A Swimmer Holding On To A Giant Underwater Boat Propeller
Image source: beethy
#56 Bear Compared To Average Person
Image source: its_crimzz62
#57 This Dress Was Wore By Queen Victoria. I Didn’t Know She Was So Small!
Image source: bananaclaws
#58 The Quetzalcoatlus Northropi, The Largest Known Flying Animal That Ever Existed!
Image source: DooBeeDoer207
#59 Human Hand Compared To That Of A Polar Bear
Image source: onepersononeidea
#60 Hole Dug By A Giant Sloth, In Brazil
Image source: juniorvander
#61 Ancient Armadillo Fossils Discovered In Argentina
Image source: CarnivalLaw
#62 76,000-Tonne Bulk Carrier ‘Pasha Bulker’ Stranded. (Highest Quality Re-Upload)
Image source: beethy
#63 This Camera Was Used For Aerial Photos During Wwii
Image source: Crul_
#64 The Evolution Of Jet Airliner Engine Sizes, From The Douglas Dc8 To The Boeing 777
Image source: LesFleursduMals
#65 Salt Mines Of Garmsar, Iran
Image source: joshhosj999
#66 Petra In South Jordan
Image source: Thundis_
#67 Crazy Horse Memorial. South Dakota
Image source: Browndog888
#68 An Easter Island Head Fully Excavated
Image source: anon
#69 Street Light And My Mom
Image source: BlueMayhem_Uni
#70 Wind Turbine Maintenance
Image source: Furdertime
#71 King Alfred’s Tower
Image source: Gingrpenguin
#72 Banana Tree Leaf
Image source: anon
#73 This Garbage Basket
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#74 Indoor Vertical Farm
Image source: sverdrupian
#75 This Lion That Was Carved From A Huge Redwood Tree
Image source: Syndeticsimon
#76 College Basketball Players And The Cheerleaders, Both Are Humans For Scale
Image source: westerbypl
#77 Giant Container Ship Blocking The Suez Canal Today
Image source: deansodium
#78 Christ The Redeemer Getting Some Maintenance For Its 90th Birthday
Image source: PandoraFortuneCookie
#79 Tsunami Tetrapod Barriers
Image source: DrFetusRN
#80 Found On Fb Marketplace
Image source: Plast1c_Bott13
Follow Us