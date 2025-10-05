“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

by

When you read about something or see it on TV, the (lack of) context might leave you guessing — or even worse, misinterpreting — the details.

Luckily, r/HumanForScale solves that problem. Every picture on the subreddit comes with a body or two so that we, the viewers, can accurately gauge the dimensions of objects, whether they’re wild animals, historical artefacts, or architectural wonders.

In a world where everyone wants your attention and misinformation spreads faster than ever, clarity is queen.

#1 2 Hour Old Hippo

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: gregornot

#2 Human Next To A Redwood Tree

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: anon

#3 Eurasian Eagle-Owl – Russia

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: rockystl

#4 I Never Knew What Absolute U N I T S Clydesdales Are Until I Saw This Picture

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: kaywhyesay

#5 Queen Mary 2 With Its Captain

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Yolarist

#6 Jadayupara, The World’s Largest Avian Sculpture

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: eTechEngine

#7 Two People Sitting On The Abraj Al Bait Clocktower In Mecca

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: busted_maracas

#8 Size Of Orangutan

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: staidplub

#9 The Size Of This Flag Flown On A Spanish Ship At The Battle Of Trafalgar (1805)

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: alesparise

#10 One Of The Huge Rings They Used For Close-Up Shots In Lord Of The Rings

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: 73ch_nerd

#11 Giant Walrus Having A Nap On A Russian Submarine

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Browndog888

#12 The African Land Snail

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: rockystl

#13 Triceratops Femur On The Left And African Elephants Leg On The Right

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: naturedyke

#14 The Critically Endangered Giant Chinese Salamander (Largest Salamander And Amphibian In The World)

It apparently sometimes smells like pepper and makes noises that sound like small children. Scientist for size

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: paradoxicaIIy_

#15 My Grandmother And Uncle Next To Their Giant Homegrown Veg!

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: anon

#16 Cassowaries Can Grow To 5-6 Feet Tall With Some Females Reaching 6.6 Ft In Height

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: enigmaticbloke

#17 Mos Espa Grand Arena (Phantom Menace)

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: sverdrupian

#18 The Atlas Moth

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: CarnivalLaw

#19 Whale Skull

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: jmacks802

#20 Sphinx From Above

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: SoftwareZestyclose50

#21 My Girlfriends Hand Next To A Great Danes Paw

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: KingKillerKvvothe

#22 The Endangered Leatherback Sea Turtle, Largest Sea Turtle On Ear

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: gimpartist

#23 Fruit Bats Are Way Bigger Than I Thought

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: ladyinthastreet

#24 Baby Octopus, Thumb For Scale

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: ZackoBear

#25 A Photo Of The Old Cincinnati Library Taken Shortly Before It Was Razed. The Public Library Was Built In 1874 And Demolished In 1955; Today, It’s A Parking Garage

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: skimansr

#26 The Smallest House In Great Britain. My Girlfriend In Front Is Only 5ft

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: calmanc

#27 Giant Groundsels, Prehistoric Plants Found On Mt Kilimanjaro

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Browndog888

#28 Beaver City, Nebraska Resident Audra Thomas Poses With A Category F-1 Tornado Near Her Family Farm (In Background) – Kodak Contest Winning Photo By Merrilee Thomas, 1989

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: rockystl

#29 Some Tigers Are Longer Then You Think

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Sargassso

#30 Terms And Conditions Of Social Media Companies

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: hernannadal

#31 The Claws Of Male Southern Cassowary. A Quick Reminder That Birds Are Indeed Descendants Of Dinosaurs

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: sam773_note

#32 The True Size Of The Curiosity Rover

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Pillars0fCreation

#33 The Size A Gorilla’s Hand Compared To A Human

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Browndog888

#34 A Sinkhole In Turkey

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: anon

#35 The Largest Statue In The World, The Statue Of Unity In India, Is Four Times Taller Than The Statue Of Liberty

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: PrivateTumbleweed

#36 A Hammerhead Bat; Colloquially Known As A Winged Moose

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: wealth_of_nations

#37 Horse Lungs

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Calu_T

#38 Made This Yesterday. The Black Dot On The Stem Is Me

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: -KeyLime-

#39 Mecynorhina Torquata Is One Of The Largest Flower Beetles In The World

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#40 Cute Baby Chameleon

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#41 A Man And A 3,200 Year Old Sequoia Tree In California’s Sequoia National Park

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: anon

#42 It’s Called A Ponderosa Lemon

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Lemonburn

#43 Found A Really Big Worm, Used My Sister For Scale

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: pleisto_cene

#44 Just Vibin

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: DietCookie

#45 Giant South African Bullfrog

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Browndog888

#46 Swimming Along With The Blue Whale

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: rockystl

#47 Solar Power Station In Chile With One Cell For Scale

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#48 The Robin Williams Mural In Logan Square, Chicago

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: friendlydenizen

#49 Giant Manta Ray Captured On The Coast Of New Jersey In 1933

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: thejppass

#50 Turns Out I Had No Idea How Big Wombats Are

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Yikes_Brigade

#51 Giant Bamboo In Sri Lanka

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Browndog888

#52 Scale Model For 1997 Movie ‘Titanic’

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: sverdrupian

#53 Bison Getting His Ear Tagged

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#54 🔥 100 Year Old Rhododendron Bush

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: anon

#55 Here’s A Swimmer Holding On To A Giant Underwater Boat Propeller

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: beethy

#56 Bear Compared To Average Person

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: its_crimzz62

#57 This Dress Was Wore By Queen Victoria. I Didn’t Know She Was So Small!

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: bananaclaws

#58 The Quetzalcoatlus Northropi, The Largest Known Flying Animal That Ever Existed!

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: DooBeeDoer207

#59 Human Hand Compared To That Of A Polar Bear

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: onepersononeidea

#60 Hole Dug By A Giant Sloth, In Brazil

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: juniorvander

#61 Ancient Armadillo Fossils Discovered In Argentina

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: CarnivalLaw

#62 76,000-Tonne Bulk Carrier ‘Pasha Bulker’ Stranded. (Highest Quality Re-Upload)

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: beethy

#63 This Camera Was Used For Aerial Photos During Wwii

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Crul_

#64 The Evolution Of Jet Airliner Engine Sizes, From The Douglas Dc8 To The Boeing 777

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: LesFleursduMals

#65 Salt Mines Of Garmsar, Iran

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: joshhosj999

#66 Petra In South Jordan

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Thundis_

#67 Crazy Horse Memorial. South Dakota

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Browndog888

#68 An Easter Island Head Fully Excavated

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: anon

#69 Street Light And My Mom

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: BlueMayhem_Uni

#70 Wind Turbine Maintenance

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Furdertime

#71 King Alfred’s Tower

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Gingrpenguin

#72 Banana Tree Leaf

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: anon

#73 This Garbage Basket

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#74 Indoor Vertical Farm

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: sverdrupian

#75 This Lion That Was Carved From A Huge Redwood Tree

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Syndeticsimon

#76 College Basketball Players And The Cheerleaders, Both Are Humans For Scale

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: westerbypl

#77 Giant Container Ship Blocking The Suez Canal Today

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: deansodium

#78 Christ The Redeemer Getting Some Maintenance For Its 90th Birthday

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: PandoraFortuneCookie

#79 Tsunami Tetrapod Barriers

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: DrFetusRN

#80 Found On Fb Marketplace

“Triceratops Femur”: 80 Amazing Photos Where Humans Show The True Scale Of Things

Image source: Plast1c_Bott13

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “The Old Man”
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2022
Exclusive Interview: Lori Loughlin Talks The Neighbors Guest Spot and Career
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2014
27 Pickup Lines That Are Splendid, Witty, And Definitely Worked On Their Recipients, As Told Online
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Watch Stephen Colbert Break Down The Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2018
The Americans - Emmys
The Americans Season 3 Episode 2 Review: “Baggage”
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2015
Fans Defend Dwayne Johnson After Actor’s New “Slim” Look Raises Health Concerns
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.